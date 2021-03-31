Fortnite Tarana artifact locations: Where to find all three artifacts for Tarana

Fortnite Season 6 features an interesting set of challenges known as the Fortnite Spire Challenges. They involve talking to the NPCs related to the Spire.

The first Fortnite Spire Challenge involves players collecting three artifacts for Tarana. Finding these artifacts isn't that difficult, provided players know where to look. In fact, these Fortnite Tarana artifacts can be found within the confines of Boney Burbs.

Tarana artifact locations in Fortnite Season 6

As mentioned earlier, these artifacts can be found within the confines of Boney Burbs.

To get on with this quest, players will have to first interact with Tarana and acquire the quest. Once acquired, players must then head over to the following Fortnite Tarana artifact locations:

Image via Epic Games

The first artifact can be found at the watch tower in Boney Burbs. It's located right below the staircase, as seen in the image above.

Image via Epic Games

The second artifact is located in the house next to the cornfield in Boney Burbs.

Image via Epic Games

For reference, the house with the artifact is located at "0" when lined up with the compass on top.

Image via Epic Games

The final artifact is located in the house at "270" when lined up with the compass on top.

These are all three Fortnite Tarana artifact locations. The best part about them is that they emit a blueish glow, so it's slightly easier to spot them.

Players will then have to head back to Tarana in order to complete this quest. Once they've spoken to her, she'll direct them towards Colossal Crops, where Raz can be found. He's the thief that players need to speak to as part of the next Fortnite Spire Challenge.

These aren't the only Fortnite Spire Challenges. The next set of challenges are set to arrive on April 13 and April 27, 2021, respectively, as seen in the in-game challenge menu.

Having such challenges in Fortnite makes the game even more interesting. But trying to complete them early on in-game is slightly difficult as everyone's running to do them. And it's easy to run into a crowd while trying to complete these challenges. Hence, it's best that these challenges are attempted while being a part of a squad.