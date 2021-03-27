Top 5 locations to find and tame a wolf in Fortnite Season 6

Being able to tame a wolf in Fortnite Season 6 is proving to be difficult for some players.

Wild animals are just one of many new additions in the game. We’ve seen several NPCs enter the game before, but being able to actually tame a wolf in Fortnite is entirely new.

There are two ways to tame a wolf in Fortnite. One is essentially freestyling it with some meat and trying to sneak up on the animal. The other requires players to craft a Hunter’s Cloak and approach the wolf from there.

Below is a list of the best sites to find and tame a wolf in Fortnite Season 6.

Most convenient locations to tame a wolf in Fortnite Season 6

#5 – Stealthy Strongholds

Players need a bit of luck to find some wolves in Stealthy Stronghold. Inside the walled area, there’s a lot of wild animals. Though mainly boars and chickens spawn, it’s possible to find some wolves as well.

Players are better off using a Hunter’s Cloak here as it’s a confined space, meaning wild animals could appear in any direction.

#4 – Colossal Crops

Colossal Crop brings better chances as it’s got an open plane in its northern region. It’s a good area for packs of wolves to run about and give players a chance to tame one.

If they’re in packs, it’s best to use a Hunter’s Cloak rather than just sneaking up on them.

Gamers just need to be sure to watch out for other players, as this is a common area where just about anyone can land.

#3 – Boney Burbs

On the northwest side of the map, Boney Burbs also gives an excellent chance to tame a wolf in Fortnite. It’s located near the main middle Spire, where a lot of NPC traffic usually happens. Plus, players need a reasonable amount of frogs or chickens to use as bait also.

Due to its open space, players are most likely to find packs of wolves rather than just one. So, they need to be at their stealthiest.

#2 – Misty Meadows (Hills)

Misty Meadows is nearly the best place to find some wolves. In general, players need to be in a mountain range or forest anyways. Roaming anywhere in Misty Meadows’ mountains allows players a better chance of finding a lone wolf, though they must remember that these animals can come in packs as well.

The hills and mountains typically carry at least one pack per match for those lucky enough to run into them. The Misty Meadows and surrounding high grounds are large enough to supply many encounters.

#1 – Weeping Woods

Weeping Woods is perhaps the best place to find and tame a wolf in Fortnite. Players will almost always find packs in the deep woods. It’s nearly the preferred place for wolves to spawn anyways. With the proper armory and Hunters Cloak, they can tame one in no time.

This location is nearly always a guarantee for packs of wolves at once, so players should have no issue running into them.

