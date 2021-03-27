Top 5 mechanical weapons in Fortnite Season 6

Although Fortnite Season 6's focus is on primal weapons, players can still find amazing mechanical weapons in-game to level the playing field.

Despite snipers being vaulted and replaced with bows and the Primal AR overshadowing most guns, the new season still has some fantastic mechanical weapons.

While most are not top-tier firearms, those that are top-tier overpower other weapons and give tough completion to their primal counterparts. While these weapons can be tough to find or tedious to craft, they will be worth it in the end.

Without further ado, it's time to check out the best mechanical weapons in Fortnite Season 6.

Five best mechanical weapons in Fortnite Season 6

#5 - Rocket Launcher

The latest season brought back rocket launchers, and while this weapon is not the best in-game, it's a load of fun and entertainment. The Rocket Launcher is not an easy find, but it's a great weapon to disrupt builds and cause mass disruption.

An epic tier Rocket Launcher does 115 damage and is excellent at flushing out opponents hiding in buildings and structures.

#4 - Mechanical Assault Rifle

No matter which tier of this weapon players find, it's always a good idea to go for gold. While upgrading it will take some time and effort, any epic tier Assault Rifle will send enemies running for cover.

With 30 rounds of magazines, 35 damage per shot, and a DPS of 191.5, this is one of the best weapons in Fortnite Season 6 to massacre enemies with.

#3 - Pump Action Shotgun

Players can execute enemies in style with the Pump Action Shotgun. While not as powerful as the Mythic Shotgun, currently broken in Fortnite Season 6, the Pump still stands tall.

With a slow rate of fire and limited range, players need to get up close and personal to secure devastating hits. A good shot with a legendary pump can cause up to 116 damage via body shots and an instant kill with headshots that deal 220 damage.

#2 - Legendary Mechanical Explosive Bow

Explosive bows are a great way to disrupt sweats from buildings. Players will need to locate Remedy at Craggy Cliffs and pay 340 gold to upgrade the epic Mechanical Explosive Bow to the legendary tier.

It's always nice to find someone at the end of the game who can't build or aim just like me. I wanted to wait them out to draw them in, I knew we both knew where the other was. But as soon as I saw the explosive bow come out I knew I had to move #Fortnite #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/rw2cKDlrC9 — Tim Nicely (@TimNicely91) March 21, 2021

This bow does base damage of 94 on body shots, followed by bonus damage of about 60 plus from the cluster dynamite, while a head shot does 188 damage.

#1 - Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Shock and awe is the name of the game while using this weapon. It is by far the best mechanical weapon in Fortnite Season 6. This bow does a base damage of 89, while a headshot does 178 damage.

Loving the new season already! The crafting is a welcome addition and the Mechanical Shockwave Bow is delicious!! #PS5Share #Fortnite #Playstion5 pic.twitter.com/ORnHXZYEMl — Mikey Shelley (@mikeyshelley) March 17, 2021

Besides the damage, the bow sends enemies flying away and gives players some space and time to heal between firefights. To craft a Shockwave Bow in Fortnite Season 6, gamers will need to find a Mechanical Bow and two Shockwave Grenades.

