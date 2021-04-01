Fortnite Season 6 map recreated in 'Breath of the Wild' style, and fans are all for it

The Fortnite Season 6 map has been recreated by a fan to match the style of Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
This modified rendition of the map has been highly acclaimed by the community after multiple players suggested that Fortnite Season 6 shares an uncanny resemblance to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
The map was created by Twitter user @worrywirtWW and features all the notable POIs present in Fortnite Season 6.
Ranging from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle to Catty Corner and Retail Row, the Breath of the Wild-themed Fortnite Season 6 map looks absolutely breathtaking.
Additionally, the creator also ensured to mark all the NPC locations using "Korok seeds" from the Zelda game.
On top of all that, the creator ensured to add the Spire and the Spire Guardians' specific markings from Fortnite Season 6.
Needless to say, this rendition of the Fortnite Season 6 map looks amazing. The community will be absolutely jubilant if Epic Games collaborates with Nintendo for a Fortnite x Legend of Zelda crossover.
Community reacts to Breath of the Wild-themed Fortnite Season 6 map
Although there has been no official statement from Epic Games regarding the link between Fortnite Season 6 and Breath of the Wild, a massive part of the community is extremely excited at the possibility of finding out.
The modified rendition of the Fortnite Season 6 map has added fuel to that fire.
Here are a few reactions to the Breath of the Wild-themed Fortnite Season 6 map,
As can be seen in the original image, the map's creator initially forgot to include Pleasant Park in the rendition. However, the creator swiftly reposted the corrected edition of the map, which included Please Park.
The community is eagerly waiting to find out if Epic Games has any upcoming plans to collaborate with Legend of Zelda. However, as revealed by Donald Mustard in a recent interview, it does not look like fans will be getting the collaboration anytime soon.
However, Zelda's appearance on the island won't shock the community, given the massive collaborations that Epic Games has introduced to Fortnite.