The Island of Fortnite is starting to 'Fortify' itself from an ominous threat, yet again

Once again, Fortnite Island is fortifying itself.

Sweaty Sands is the latest POI to barricade certain areas. Prior to this POI, Pleasant Park and Misty Meadows had also barricaded themselves in an attempt to fortify their locations from something. That something just might be an upcoming Primal War.

It’s almost clear that whatever is coming, it's gonna be big if all these locations have to barricade themselves.

Fortnite Island Prepping for Battle

Misty Meadows (Image via Twitter)

The barricades are big enough to either try and stop, or delay, a large army. Some have speculated that this could be the way that Epic Games introduces Save the World to Fortnite Battle Royale mode. But nothing is certain just yet, after all, anything could happen after the events of Season 5’s ending. It would be great to have both modes shared at one event, but it could also have to do with the mysterious Spire towers.

Sweaty is now Fortified too after Pleasant & Misty, the next POIs is gonna be Retail.. It seems like its only happening to the POIs that are near the Guardian Towers & didn't turn Primal.. pic.twitter.com/2axkjG2AqB — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 3, 2021

Hypex on Twitter also pointed out that these POI’s that are barricading themselves are the locations that are near the smaller Spire towers with guardians. These locations are the ones that never turned primal like the rest of the map. The upcoming battle may be all primal, as players have noticed that some challenges are all about the Spire Towers recently. He also goes on to state that Retail Row might even be the next POI to fortify themselves from the upcoming assault.

Many POI's around the map are starting to become "Fortified".



Eventflags currently exist for 3 stages of fortification, which we might see before 16.20.



Below is a map of current/planned "fortified" areas in 16.10. What do you think Epic is preparing us for?



Via @Mang0e_ pic.twitter.com/153u50LoAh — Wolf- Fortnite Leaks & Updates (@Radiantwolftx) March 30, 2021

The final speculation is that this has something to do with the upcoming DC crossover comic, Batman/Fortnite. It’s unlikely that this would be the case as the story spans across from April to July, but we can’t rule anything out just yet. Anything goes in Fortnite, it’ll be interesting to see what events transpire next. Regardless, it appears as though we might be seeing some new POI location changes soon enough.