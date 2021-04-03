Fortnite Batman Zero Point: Everything revealed so far in the comic books

Images from the third edition of the Fortnite Batman comic book were recently leaked on social media, revealing numerous details about the narrative direction of the DC-themed Fortnite story.

The Fortnite Batman comic book series promises to be one of the most innovative collaborations in video games. The Primal-themed Season 6 will serve as a precursor to the larger plot that has Batman as the protagonist.

Shortly after, Darkknightnews posted an official blog post from DC with the first preview for the third issue of the Fortnite Batman comic book series.

The highlight of the preview is an image displaying the epic battle between Batman and Snake-Eyes from G.I Joe.

With the third edition of the comic series being leaked, fans now have a comprehensive idea of what will happen in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Batman comic book series: Plot details, Catwoman Grappler pickaxe reward, and more

The recently released preview of the third edition of the Fortnite Batman comic book series is titled Batman vs Snake-Eyes.

Fans have already got a glimpse of the caped crusader fighting the fabled silent-ninja from the G.I Joe universe.

The print version of the third edition of the Fortnite Batman comic book will be available for purchase on May 18, 2021. The 32-page issue is priced at $4.99.

The official blog mentioned the following about the third issue of this series

"You read that right: Snake-Eyes from G.I. Joe! Worlds collide on the Island as the unstoppable ninja goes up against Batman! But can either of them win the fight when neither of them can remember why they’re fighting, nor escape this twisted version of Groundhog’s Day? Will Batman even remember that he’s got to find a way back to Catwoman, all the while trying to figure out how to get back to Gotham City? And just what is Harley Quinn doing here?"

Unlike previous issues, the images of the third issue leaked on Twitter do not have any dialogues in them. In the pictures, Batman can be seen fighting with some original Fortnite characters.

The images also reveal Batman's Zero Wing glider and Catwoman's Grappling pickaxe. Fans purchasing the third edition of the Fortnite Batman comic book will get an in-game redeem code for "Catwoman’s Grappling Claw Pickaxe."

The final shot of the preview features Batman and Snake-Eyes fighting each other. Batman defends himself from Snake-Eye's katana with Catwoman's grappler, which foreshadows the fight between these titans.

After gathering all the information from official previews and leaks surrounding the third issue of the Fortnite Batman comic book series, a clear pattern emerges. It clearly hints at a team-up between the heroes.

The comics start with Batman arriving on the island. He has lost his memory and is fighting anyone that crosses his path. He has also figured out that Fortnite Island runs a simulation for about 22 minutes.

Eventually, he meets Catwoman before encountering Snake-Eyes in the third issue.

This linear plot progression foreshadows a big reveal at the end of the comic book series. Fans might get to see the caped crusader teaming up with Fortnite characters to contain the Zero Point.

The bonus of in-game cosmetic rewards upon purchasing the comic book series makes this Batman x Fortnite collaboration quite alluring for fans.

The following rewards can be redeemed in-game after purchasing all three issues of the Batman Fortnite comic book series:

Issue #1: Rebirth Harley Queen Outfit

Issue #2: Batman Zero Wing Glider

Issue #3: Catwoman’s Claw Pickaxe

Fans can pre-order all six issues of the Fortnite Batman comic book series from the official DC Comics website.