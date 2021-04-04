Where to find Cluck in Fortnite Season 6: NPC location, and other details

The Chicken Skin or Cluck is an NPC in Fortnite Season 6 that can be found located towards the east of Weeping Woods.
To be more precise about Cluck's spawn location as an NPC in Fortnite Season 6, players can interact with this iconic character by heading over to the shack located northwest of Primal Pond.
Additionally, Cluck is one of the six NPCs in Fortnite Season 6 that can be hired as a mercenary in exchange for gold bars.
Here's Cluck's location in Fortnite Season 6:
Besides being a hirable NPC in Fortnite Season 6, Epic Games has also introduced the Cluck skin as part of this season's Battle Pass. To claim the epic-tier Cluck skin in Fortnite Season 6, players will need to progress to level 61 on their upgraded Battle Pass.
Hiring NPCs has been an option for players since the previous season; however, due to underwhelming responses from players, Epic Games has drastically reduced the number of hirable NPCs in Fortnite Season 6.
Considering that there are only six NPCs available for players to hire, Cluck makes for an extremely important NPC in Fortnite Season 6. Hiring an NPC depends entirely on the playstyle and gameplay of the person involved.
Additionally, hired NPCs can often turn into a nuisance, especially when playing with a team. However, in the case of solo players, hired NPCs can be extremely essential to distract enemies. Ultimately, the option to hire an NPC for Fortnite Season 6 in exchange for gold bars depends entirely on the player.
Players who wish to collect Cluck as a playable skin in Fortnite Season 6 will need to upgrade their in-game Battle Pass and progress the same to level 61. After reaching level 61 on their upgraded Battle Pass, players will be able to claim the Cluck skin in Fortnite Season 6.
The Cluck skin is part of the Eggsplosives Expert set, which also includes:
- Two additional styles for the Cluck skin
- The Eggar glider
- The Drummies pickaxe
- The Clucking Mad in-game wrap
- The Hatch Pack back bling
Players will be able to claim all of the aforementioned items and cosmetics by reaching level 61 on their upgraded Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.