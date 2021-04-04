Where to find Cluck in Fortnite Season 6: NPC location, and other details

The Chicken Skin or Cluck is an NPC in Fortnite Season 6 that can be found located towards the east of Weeping Woods.

@MFPallytime I know you're not a huge Fortnite fan, but they've added a skin that's basically just for you! Cluck is the level 61 battlepass reward. It's the only reason I have the battlepass 😅 pic.twitter.com/NmKAGAoonE — Corey Fenton 🇦🇺 (@fenton412) March 27, 2021

To be more precise about Cluck's spawn location as an NPC in Fortnite Season 6, players can interact with this iconic character by heading over to the shack located northwest of Primal Pond.

Additionally, Cluck is one of the six NPCs in Fortnite Season 6 that can be hired as a mercenary in exchange for gold bars.

Here's Cluck's location in Fortnite Season 6:

(Image via Fortnite.GG)

Besides being a hirable NPC in Fortnite Season 6, Epic Games has also introduced the Cluck skin as part of this season's Battle Pass. To claim the epic-tier Cluck skin in Fortnite Season 6, players will need to progress to level 61 on their upgraded Battle Pass.

Cluck in Fortnite Season 6

Advertisement

Hiring NPCs has been an option for players since the previous season; however, due to underwhelming responses from players, Epic Games has drastically reduced the number of hirable NPCs in Fortnite Season 6.

Considering that there are only six NPCs available for players to hire, Cluck makes for an extremely important NPC in Fortnite Season 6. Hiring an NPC depends entirely on the playstyle and gameplay of the person involved.

Cheep cheep cheep, cheep cheep b'kaw 🐔



Make your very own Cluck Papercraft, along with a couple of others in celebration of #SpringBreakout.



Grab the templates here: https://t.co/1z0qXUqqfs pic.twitter.com/j64nIcEQ9V — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 2, 2021

Additionally, hired NPCs can often turn into a nuisance, especially when playing with a team. However, in the case of solo players, hired NPCs can be extremely essential to distract enemies. Ultimately, the option to hire an NPC for Fortnite Season 6 in exchange for gold bars depends entirely on the player.

Players who wish to collect Cluck as a playable skin in Fortnite Season 6 will need to upgrade their in-game Battle Pass and progress the same to level 61. After reaching level 61 on their upgraded Battle Pass, players will be able to claim the Cluck skin in Fortnite Season 6.

Advertisement

The Cluck skin is part of the Eggsplosives Expert set, which also includes:

Two additional styles for the Cluck skin

The Eggar glider

The Drummies pickaxe

The Clucking Mad in-game wrap

The Hatch Pack back bling

Players will be able to claim all of the aforementioned items and cosmetics by reaching level 61 on their upgraded Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.