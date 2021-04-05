Top 5 exceptionally rare Fortnite skins players may never see again

Since its inception, Fortnite has had a wide range of skins for players to choose from. All skins have a very comical effect, and despite engaging in a gruesome battle, players always manage to draw out a laugh or two because of these amusing skins.

Also, since these skins look like they're straight out of a comic book, this game is child-friendly. The game has been around for a while now, and a lot of cosmetic items have been lost to the sands of time, making them a collector's item.

Top 5 exceptionally rare skins in Fortnite

#1 - Renegade Raider

This skin is the queen of rare skins. The last time the Renegade Raider was seen in Fortnite was back in Season 1 of Fortnite.

Players can purchase this skin after they reach level 20 in Fortnite. This skin is barely seen in the game these days, and if anyone is seen sporting this skin, it probably means they're one of the OG players.

#2 - Aerial Assault Trooper

Advertisement

The Aerial Assault Trooper is also another rare skin in Fortnite. The skin goes back to the first season in the game. Players can purchase the skin for 1200 V-Bucks after they hit level 15 on their account.

Players need to be vary of anyone with this skin because anyone donning this skin is bound to be very good at the game cause of their experience.

#3 - Black Knight

The Black Knight is a really cool skin in Fortnite, but the only problem is that it was last seen in 2018.

Players were awarded this skin for maxing out the first battle pass in the game. Although Fortnite teased a potential Black Knight return in Chapter 2 Season 5, it hasn't happened yet, and won't happen in all probability.

#4 - Double Helix

Advertisement

The fact that it was part of a promotion back in the day makes the Double Helix a rare skin in Fortnite. Just like the Wildcat Bundle, the Double Helix skin was tied to the Nintendo Switch.

The fact that players had to buy an entire console to get this skin restricted it to a smaller set of players. Secondly, the promotion is now over, so players can't really get this skin anymore.

#5 - Axiom

The Axiom outfit was a part of the Third Eye set in Fortnite. It was released in the item shop in March 2019 and was last seen in July 2019.

Due to its exceptionally short stint in the item shop, not many people have this skin, making it one of the game's rarest skins.