Fortnite Season 6: All 71 milestones that can earn players a whopping total of 4.4 million XP

Fortnite Season 6 has more than 70 milestones featuring five tiers each that players can accomplish to earn 12,500 XP from each tier.

According to a recent image posted by @MattThero_ on Twitter, players can collect more than 4.4 million XP from these milestones in Fortnite Season 6. While some of these milestones can be completed by performing simple tasks like covering a certain distance on foot, there are a few milestones that will require a dedicated grind to complete.

Each of these milestones features five individual tiers that players can accomplish which rewards players with 12,500 XP each in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 | Milestones



Here's all 71 milestones (rare quests) this season in punchcard format. Each stage gives you 12.5k XP.



HD (Zoom in for better quality👀):https://t.co/jBmJwqbE0l pic.twitter.com/f03zA4m3hr — Matthew (@MattTheo_) April 4, 2021

Here's the entire list of milestones available for players to complete in Fortnite.

XP Milestones in Fortnite Season 6

(Image via MattTheo_ - Twitter)

Treasure Hunter - Search 50/250/500/1,000/2,500 chests in Fortnite Season 6.

- Search 50/250/500/1,000/2,500 chests in Fortnite Season 6. Care Package - Search 5/10/25/50/100 supply drops;

Lumberjack - Destroy 100/250/500/1,000/2,500 trees;

Munitions Scavanger - Search 50/100/500/1,000/2,500 ammo boxes;

Icy Goods - Search 5/25/75/150/300 ice machines;

Stockpile - Harvest 2,500/10,000/25,000/100,000/250,000 units of stone;

Enforcer - Eliminate 5/25/100/250/500 players;

Burn the Competition - Ignite 3/10/25/50/75 enemies with fire;

Lock and Load - Earn 3/10/25/75/150 eliminations with assault rifle;

That's a Lotta Damage - Deal 5,000/25,000/75,000/150,000/500,000 damage to opponents;

Watch it Burn - Ignite 25/50/100/250/500 structures in Fortnite Season 6;

High Ground Conqueror - Deal 1,000/5,000/10,000/25,000/50,000 damage from above;

Advertisement

(Image via @MattTheo_ - Twitter)

Gardener - Destroy 25/50/100/250/500 shrubs;

Living off the island - Consume 10/50/100/250/500 foraged items in Fortnite Season 6;

Toadstool Maniac - Consume 10/25/50/100/250 mushrooms;

Hard as a Rock - Destroy 25/100/250/500/1,000 stones;

Living Healthy - Consume 10/25/50/100/250 apples;

Potassium - Consume 10/25/50/100/250 bananas;

Spray and Pray - Get 3/10/25/75/150 eliminations with a SMG;

Archer - Get 3/10/25/75/150 eliminations with a bow;

High Explosives - Get 3/10/25/75/150 eliminations with an explosive in Fortnite Season 6;

I Call Shotgun - Get 3/10/25/75/150 eliminations with a shotgun;

Trusty Siderarm - Get 3/10/25/75/150 eliminations with a pistol;

Bonk - Get 3/10/25/75/100 eliminations with a melee weapon;

(Image via MattTheo_ - Twitter)

Advertisement

Thwip - Get 3/10/25/75/150 eliminations with a harpoon;

Never saw it coming - Eliminate 3/10/25/50/100 enemies from a 150m distance;

Low Standards - Get 5/25/100/250/500 eliminations with a common or uncommon rated weapon;

True Pirate - Get 2/5/15/50/150 eliminations while riding a boat;

Aim for the Head - Get 5/25/100/250/500 headshot eliminations;

Sticky Kills - Earn 3/10/25/50/75 sticky eliminations;

Rags to Riches - Upgrade 5/10/25/50/100 weapons;

Gold Hoard - Collect 1,000/2,500/10,000/25,000/50,000 gold bars in Fortnite Season 6;

On the Hunt - Collect 25/50/500/1,000/2,500 animals bones;

Figure it out Yourself - Craft 10/50/100/250/500 weapons;

Big Spender - Spend 1,000/2,500/5,000/25,000/100,000 gold bars in Fortnite Season 6;

Hunter - Complete 5/25/50/75/100 bounties;

(Image via @MattTheo_ - Twitter)

Back on your feet - Revive 5/25/50/100/250 teammates;

Teamwork - Get 5/20/50/100/250 assists on eliminations made by teammates;

I need healing - Use 25/100/250/500/1,000 bandages or medkits;

Turn it off then on again - Reboot 2/5/10/25/50 teammates;

Storyteller - Use 3/15/50/100/150 campfires;

Slurp Up - Use 25/100/250/500/1,000 shield potions;

MMM... Delicious - Collect - 25/50/500/1,000/2,500 meat;

New Friends - Tame 5/25/50/100/250 animals;

Hooked - Catch 3/15/50/125/250 fish;

Apex Predator - Hunt 10/50/250/500/1,000 animals in Fortnite Season 6;

Bait 'em - Lure 3/25/50/100/200 animals;

Reel it in - Use 5/15/75/150/300 fishing spots;

(Image via @MattTheo_ - Twitter)

Advertisement

Wheelman - Travel 5,000/25,000/75,000/150,000/500,000 distance using a vehicle;

Pit Stop - Refuel 5/25/50/100/200 vehicles;

Green is Good - Collect 1/2/3/4/5 green XP coins;

You can't just run away - Deal 250/1,000/5,000/10,000/20,000 damage to vehicle with a player sitting inside;

Demolition Derby - Destroy 3/25/75/150/300 player structures using a vehicle;

Blue is Better - Collect 1/2/3/4/5 blue XP coins;

Absolutely Legendary - Complete 3/10/20/40/60 legendary quests;

Good Manners - Thank the Bus Driver 10/25/50/100/200 times;

Are we there yet? - Travel 25,000/75,000/150,000/350,000/500,000 distance on foot;

Survivor - Place in the Top 10 for a game 10/25/100/200/300 times;

Shake it off - Perform 5/25/50/100/200 shakedowns on knocked down enemies;

Gliding License - Travel 1,000/2,500/10,000/25,000/50,000 distance while gliding in Fortnite Season 6;

(Image via @MattTheo_ - Twitter)

Purple is Precious - Collect 1/2/3/4 XP coins (This is the only milestone that features four tiers instead of five in Fortnite Season 6);

Common Folk - Complete 10/25/50/100/250 common quests;

Completionist - Complete 10/25/50/100/200 rare quests;

Gold is the Greatest - Collect 1/2/3/4/5 gold XP coins;

Daily Challenges - Complete 10/25/50/100/250 uncommon quests;

Weekly Challenges - Complete 5/10/25/50/75 epic quests;

Everything has a weakspot - Deal damage to 100/1,000/2,500/10,000/20,000 weakpoints of a structure;

Demolitions Expert - Deal 500/2,500/10,000/25,000/50,000 damage using melee weapon to structures;

Don Disguises - Wear animal disguises 3/25/50/100/200 times;

One with the water - Travel 1,000/2,500/5,000/10,000/25,000 distance while swimming;

House Renovation - Destroy 25/50/100/250/500 sofas, bed, or chairs using a pickaxe in Fortnite Season 6.