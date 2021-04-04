Fortnite Season 6 'Swamp' glitch is giving players infinite wins, here is how

Slurpy Swamp is responsible for granting players easy wins in Fortnite Season 6 and players are using it to squeeze out easy wins in the One-Shot LTM in the game.

In the One-Shot LTM, players have very low health and one shot is enough to send anyone back to the lobby. However, players have been resorting to hiding in the waters around Slurpy Swamp to win these matches easily.

How to use the swamp glitch in Fortnite Season 6?

This isn't technically a glitch, it's just intelligent utilization of one's surroundings in Fortnite Season 6. The waters around Slurpy Swamp have healing capacities. Players can easily stand in the water and camp there without having to worry about losing health. However, standing in the open can be a bad idea.

To combat this, there are three vents near the Slurp Factory, as seen in the video above. Players can confine themselves to these vents and wait for the rest of the people to eliminate themselves one by one. The best part about this is that players don't lose health even if they aren't in the zone. The healing properties of the slurp-filled waters around Slurpy Swamp in Fortnite Season 6 prevent players from losing any health.

Well the Slurp Mushrooms and Coconuts got disabled because of the infinite health glitch#Fortnite #FortniteSeason6 — New ShadowOpsFN (@GhostOpsFN) March 23, 2021

This glitch or exploit gives players an unfair advantage in the game by granting players with infinite health. It remains to be seen how Epic Games chooses to address this situation. The last time there was an infinite health glitch, Epic Games disabled the mushrooms and coconuts in Fortnite Season 6.

There's a high chance that Epic Games may disable the healing properties of the water around the Slurpy Swamps for the duration of the One-Shot LTM in Fortnite Season 6. For this glitch to effectively work, players will have to camp in one spot. However, it will be interesting to see the outcome if two players choose to camp at two different vents of the Slurp Factory.