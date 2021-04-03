Fortnite developers are paying fans $100 to provide feedback - Sign-up and other participation details

In a recent post on Twitter by popular data miner iFireMonkey, Epic Games is looking to reach out to the Fortnite community for a survey. It will be rewarding participants with a $100 Amazon voucher if they're selected.

Epic Games does not score too high when it comes to interacting with the Fortnite community, so this will be welcomed by the fanbase.

Based on the information provided on the survey website's landing page, it looks like Epic Games is conducting a survey with respect to Parsec. Parsec is a software that allows gamers to play games remotely on any given device while streaming it on a different system altogether.

Parsec is a proprietary freeware and has been available on the market since 2016. This survey will be conducted over Zoom and at the stipulated times on April 7th and 8th, 2021.

Epic Games reaches out to the Fortnite community for a user research program

Epic Games is looking for Fortnite Battle Royale players to provide feedback on a new product from Epic Games, you can sign up at the link below:



Epic Games will also be providing people who are selected with a $100 Amazon Gift Card.https://t.co/udq5A3wrov pic.twitter.com/R1JmdZBKQT — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 2, 2021

Interested parties can sign up for the program here; however, there's a small catch.

Interested parties will need to be 18 years old and have to be residents of the United States of America to be eligible to participate in this survey. Data miner iFireMonkey, in another tweet, confirmed the validity of the advertisement as well.

For those questioning the validity of this, I can confirm it's an official ad that Fortnite is running on Facebook and Instagram, it was launched today. pic.twitter.com/rEGJquaASn — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 2, 2021

There aren't any rules other than that. Considering that this is an online survey, a strong internet connection is recommended.

Details of the Epic Games user research program ( Image via Questionpro.com )

Will the Epic Games user research program pave the way for Fortnite's return on iOS devices?

the epic games vs. apple trial will be in person starting may 3rd and will last 5 days unless otherwise ordered (monday-friday). there will be around 35 hours of trial. we will be able to listen to it with a phone call pic.twitter.com/9fqcY1LemN — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) March 4, 2021

The fact that Epic Games and Apple are involved in a legal battle is common knowledge at this point in time. The trial begins on May 3rd, 2021, and will determine the future of Fortnite on iOS devices.

As of now, there's no concrete word from Epic Games about the project concerned with this survey, but educated guesses can be made.

Given that this user research program is related to Parsec, as seen on the question pro website, Epic Games could be testing it to bring Fortnite to iOS devices without the game being physically installed on iOS systems.

Epic Games could also be using Parsec to come up with a platform to combat Stadia, Google's cloud-based gaming service.