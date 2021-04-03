Fortnite Season 6 leak reveals an interplanetary character that could soon arrive on the island

A Fortnite Season 6 leak recently revealed that a new NPC will be joining the game, perhaps during Season 6, or maybe even during Season 7. Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX took to Twitter to share information about an unreleased NPC called Pluto.

The information was brought to the fans' attention by another Fortnite leaker known as Not0fficer, who had messaged HYPEX about the same.

There's an unreleased NPC with the id "Pluto", there's no other info about this NPC so its probably either for the end of the season or next season.. (Thanks to @Not0fficer for pointing it out in dms!) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 30, 2021

It's unclear as to how Pluto is related to the storyline or whether it is perhaps simply another NPC. However, this Fortnite Season 6 leak comes from a very reliable source.

Given that Fortnite Season 6's Zero Crisis trailer featured the Foundation riding into the Island on a meteor, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to believe that Pluto could also be a character coming into the game from outer space or another planet. Simply going by the name, it's easy to see why the connection is almost synonymous with space.

Could the new Fortnite Season 6 leak be related to an interplanetary character?

It wouldn't be that outlandish to imagine that Epic Games could be adding an interplanetary character into the game.

Given the reality shifts occurring on the island at the moment, the fact that dinosaurs are roaming wild, and with the leader of The Seven trapped in the crystal, an interplanetary NPC wouldn't be the weirdest thing to happen to the game. Maybe there is truth in this Fortnite Season 6 leak.

I think it can be a space themed person like leviathan — PraXie's Terminator (@PhenomenalPrax) March 30, 2021

The speculation is to be taken with a grain of salt however, as many fan theories and leaks haven't really worked out in the past. Despite these facts, many fans took to Twitter to share their ideation of what "Pluto" may look like in-game. Some of the reactions to this Fortnite Season 6 leak are absolutely hilarious.

It’s probably the dog from Mickey Mouse clubhouse, knowing epic — Dazed (@OldMateDazed) March 30, 2021

I was thinking that — ArcWF (@ArcWF1) March 30, 2021

lmfao That would look... interesting — Rxft (@a_ghxstly) March 30, 2021

Fortnite x Mickey Mouse confirmed — Becktendo (@Becktendo1) March 30, 2021

While many fans immediately connected the name Pluto to Disney's loveable dog, one even stated that a new Mickey Mouse and Fortnite collaboration had been confirmed.

Other Fortnite fans connected the name Pluto to rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, better known by his stage name Future, as both of them dropped a collaborative album called "Pluto x Baby Pluto" in 2020.

that is baby pluto — ME (@Mat8esk) March 30, 2021

However, one user suggested a strong connection between the mysterious new NPC and The Seven. The user suggests that Pluto may be another member of The Seven and that it could be an important character in the game.

Maybe another member of the Seven? They have strong ties to space. And, if it's an end of season thing, I think it's plausible that it could be an important character. — Captain Dikkens (@howlinghangman) March 30, 2021

Whatever the case, Fortnite Season 6's many secrets are yet to be revealed and Epic Games loves surprising players with unexpected plot twists. Until further leaks or official information is available, all players can do is guess and hope that this Fortnite Season 6 leak comes to life.