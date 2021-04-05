Top 5 Fortnite Items that only 0.1% of Players have ever found

Fortnite has given us a range of weapons, tools, and more, some of which not everyone has ever seen.

What's great about Fortnite is that sometimes players get secret weapons and other items that are only available for a limited time. Honestly, some players hate it, because it's hard to find. But the ones that do are all for it, as some items are things that get vaulted almost a day after being found. The trick is to always keep those eyes open in Fortnite.

Below is a look at some items that only a fraction of players have ever found or used in Fortnite.

Top 5 Rare Fortnite Items

#5 – War Cry (Save the World)

War Cry was an emote that was usable for Fortnite Save the World. This would affect friendly characters for 10 seconds, and grant 40% more damage and a 40% attack speed for ranged weapons. This emote would also give 40% more damage to 60% of attack speed for melee weapons. This used to cost players 50 energy and has a cooldown of 90 seconds.

#4 – Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol (Image via Epic Games)

The machine pistol was a submachine gun that was introduced in Season 0 with the launch of battle royale, and it’s the first weapon to officially be vaulted. This machine pistol function is similar to other SMG‘s with fast firing, and close range. Though it’s great for long battles also, its spread allows for a decrease in accuracy in power. The machine pistol was available up until Chapter 1 – Season 2.

#3 – Axe of champions

Ace of Champions (Image via Epic Games)

Axe of Champions is an epic harvesting tool in the Fortnite game. This harvesting tool has the Fortnite Champion Series logo on it and is essentially wrapped around a wreath. Players could only get this item by being FNC champions. So the only possible way any player can get this is simply by winning FNCS, making it pretty rare to get.

#2 – Mythic Mushroom

Mythic Mushroom(Image via Epic Games)

The Mythic Mushroom is also known as the Golden Mushroom. It is a mythic edible item found in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. The Mythic Mushroom is simply a mythic version of the standard mushroom players would find in-game. However, this mythic mushroom is used to give 100 shields. To get the full benefits players have less than a full shield to use it.

The tricky part about it is they can only be consumed without picking them, if players pick them up it turns into a regular mushroom. This mystic mushroom would have been found in dark wooden areas such as Weeping Woods. It’s made out of solid gold so it’s not too hard to spot, however, they only have a 1 in 10,000 chance of being found. It’s been vaulted since its first appearance.

#1– Mythic Goldfish

Mythic Goldfish (Image via Epic Games)

Mythic Goldfish is a mythic item in Fortnite that has a 1 in 1 million chance of being Fished. Players are 75,000 times more likely to get a medium bullet while fishing for it. This deals an even 200 damage to the body and structures.

What’s cool about this item is that catching a mythic goldfish between 22 November the 24 (of Chapter 2 – Season 1) would have given players the Bottom Feeder Pickaxe, as a reward for participating in the Fish Frenzy Competition. As of Chapter 2 Season 6, the mythic goldfish is still in the game.