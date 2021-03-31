Top 5 hidden secrets in the first update of Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 just got its first significant update, and the hype is real.

From hidden secrets to leaks about new weapons such as the Junk Gun, the new season is raising the bar for creativity.

Following the update, a few hidden secrets have been discovered, and they may just play a major role in the season ahead. Here's a look at some such secrets in Fortnite Season 6.

Hidden secrets in Fortnite Season 6's first update

#5 - Webster X Egg Launcher

A new NPC has been leaked, know as Webster. It's unclear how he fits into the story of Fortnite Season 6, but it's speculated that players may be able to fight him for rewards.

Placement needed to win the Webster Outfit in the Spring Breakout Cup:



- Europe: 1st - 1,125th

- NA East: 1st - 575th

- NA West: 1st - 250th

- Brazil: 1st - 250th

- Asia: 1st - 125th

- Oceania: 1st - 75th

- Middle East: 1st - 100th pic.twitter.com/kKGMgo7EQi — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 29, 2021

It may also be possible that players could acquire the Egg Launcher from him for the Easter Week celebrations.

Advertisement

This Easter Egg Launcher will be available in v16.10! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/2rI8SaNsR2 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) March 29, 2021

#4 - The Spire is forming Crystals

Crystals have started growing around The Spire, and there is heavy speculation that it may be related to a Raz skin challenge or directly related to the storyline.

#Fortnite Spire Crystals



If you look around the Spire crystals have begun to form!



This will most likely be for an upcoming Spire challenge to get Raz full purple form. pic.twitter.com/vfMcyBrx4n — JayKey | Fortnite News 👑 (@JayKeyFN) March 30, 2021

It's vital to keep in mind that The Foundation was encased in Crystals while stabilizing the Zero Point. Perhaps, now, the containment of the Zero Point has started to leak, leading to Crystals growing in and around The Spire.

#3 - New audio tape

Players can interact with a new audio tape located near Raz at Colossal Crops. It contains a distorted message from Agent Jones, saying:

Advertisement

"Listen to the Crystal song."

It's unclear what this means, but perhaps it could be related to the Crystals forming around The Spire.

#2 - Fortifications spotted at Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park has weird barriers and fortifications being built around it. This makes no sense now, but perhaps it could be a response to Raptors hatching in-game.

One of the quests say the corruption (the Forest) is spreading so more of the map will become like the new sailty (I can’t remember the name) — Tatoretot (@Tatoretot) March 30, 2021

Several players have also reported a glitch that shows the area turning slightly orange. Keeping in mind that it borders the primal area, it could be possible that the island itself is changing these boundaries and is ready to expand outward.

Advertisement

There's a new Sheriff Office near Lazy and its related to some "Fortified" POIs, including Pleasant which is why its closed now.. The next POIs are Retail, Misty & Sweaty but idk when, probably a story build up 👀



Thanks to @intercelluar making me aware of this! pic.twitter.com/B1zfYcx5SM — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 30, 2021

#1 - Raptors may grow throughout Fortnite Season 6

It may be possible that the recently hatched Raptors will grow in size throughout Fortnite Season 6. Scattered around the island, players can find larger dinosaur bones that don't match the current Raptors' size in-game. This could be a crucial indication that these creatures will grow in size.

The Dinosaur Eggs Are Cracking!!



via @nightfox1581 pic.twitter.com/dxuMPsuhpY — Z0m6ie - Fortnite leaks And News (@Z0m6ieLeaks) March 23, 2021

However, this is not the first time that dinosaur bones have been discovered in-game. In previous seasons, giant dinosaur bones have been found in the game at Moisty Mire.

Also read: Where to find and tame Raptors in Fortnite Season 6