Where to find and tame Raptors in Fortnite Season 6

The long-awaited Raptors have finally made it to Fortnite Season 6. Since the 16.10 update just went live, information about where to find them is still trickling in. However, thanks to some highly committed community members, these creatures have been seen near Retail Row in the new season.

The Raptors added a fascinating dynamic to the game and also sit well with the current season. As of now, they're the top-tier predators in Fortnite, and gamers will have to be extra careful while approaching these animals.

Where are the Raptors in Fortnite Season 6?

For now, gamers can find Raptors near the guardian spire close to Retail Row in Fortnite Season 6. Players can see the exact location in the video above. These new additions have a very conspicuous sound and can be heard from a distance.

However, this isn't the only place where Raptors can be found. Since they're now a part of Season 6's wildlife after the Fortnite 16.10 update, they can be found all over the map.

Raptor has new challenge you can get gold from which is to well.... Deal damage to Raptors — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 30, 2021

These animals are blindingly fast and can potentially knock out players in a few strikes. There are a few challenges related to dealing damage to the Raptors, but attempting these challenges without a shield wouldn't be a very wise thing to do.

It's nearly impossible to outrun a raptor in Fortnite Season 6.

Just like other wildlife in Fortnite Season 6, players can tame the Raptors. They need to craft the hunter's cloak to prevent these creatures from attacking them. Once the item is activated, gamers can then go ahead and tame these predators in-game.

Like other hired NPCs, the Raptors follow players all over the map once they've been tamed, continuing to do so until the latter gets eliminated. These animals can act as worthy allies in Fortnite Season 6, given that they're powerful and are literal bullet sponges.

