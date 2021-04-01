Top 5 rarest weapons in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 introduced some amazing weapons into the game. While some are easy to find, others can be quite challenging to locate or even craft.

With the developers focusing on the Primal theme, it goes without saying that Primal weapons in Fortnite Season 6 are the best.

Here are 6 tips for Chapter 2 Season 6 that will give you an edge in the new Primal landscape!



🔗: https://t.co/jS9Nyrhteo#FortnitePrimal — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 22, 2021

Despite Primal weapons having a competitive edge, a few mechanical ones stand out as well.

Although hard to craft and even harder to find, some of these rare weapons can help change the tide of battle. Let's dive in and take a look at the rarest weapons players can obtain in Fortnite Season 6.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 rarest weapons in Fortnite Season 6

#5 - Legendary Mechanical Explosive Bow

Advertisement

Explosive bows are a great way to disrupt sweaty opponents from building. What makes this bow so rare is the fact that the chances of finding it in chests are next to impossible.

The only way to get this weapon in-game is to craft it, and even that will be challenging as finding grenades is not always easy.

Even after finding grenades, to unlock the weapon's true potential, players need to talk to Remedy at Craggy Cliffs and pay 340 gold to upgrade the weapon to legendary status.

#4 - Primal Shotgun

Despite the nerf after the first update for Fortnite Season 6, the Primal Shotgun continues to be the bane of players in-game. This close-range weapon is rather difficult to come across and can mostly be obtained from chests or defeated players.

Advertisement

Hopping in (ft. Primal Shotgun) pic.twitter.com/8SwCqLr4p8 — CLG VERSACE P (@JayFNBR) March 30, 2021

While the latter option is more viable, the chances of actually defeating a player with a Primal Shotgun to claim it are quite low.

#3 - Mechanical Shockwave Bow

While not as rare as the Legendary Mechanical Explosive Bow, the Mechanical Shockwave Bow is hard to craft and even harder to come across.

My best shot this season! Bow shockwave to shockwave, then dub up, reload bow and hit headshot! #fortnite #fortnitetrickshot ❤️&♻️ appreciated! pic.twitter.com/F2OWIIRj1N — Skits #unvaultsnipers (@skitsbtw) March 23, 2021

Due to its versatility, the bow is highly sought after, and most players make it a point to loot the material needed to craft the item. Oftentimes, it's very hard to find shockwave grenades required to craft the item.

#2 - Legendary Primal Assault Rifle

The Legendary Primal Assault Rifle is a beast in a true sense in Fortnite Season 6. With a staggeringly high DPS, this weapon is much sought by casual and professional players in-game. The weapon in the hands of a good shot can mow down opponents with ease.

Advertisement

PC players ability to aim with mouse and keyboard not level playing field with controller. Same gun we had here. Purple Primal Rifle. He hit me for around 170 damage near instantly. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/L3pCrkqYxB — 🐾Bullpup🐾™️ (@TheBullpup) March 30, 2021

Like with the bows in-game, the Primal Assault Rifle only unleashes its full potential after being upgraded to Legendary. Players can upgrade the weapon by talking to Dummy at Camp Cod and paying 340 gold to complete the process.

#1 - Grey Mechanical Revolver

While not the best weapon in-game, there is only one way to actually obtain this weapon. Players will literally have to die and get rebooted to receive the Mechanical Revolver in-game.

It does not spawn from floor drops or even loot chests. While the weapon, for the most part, is not used by the player base, many streamers have found it to be a decent weapon in Fortnite Season 6.