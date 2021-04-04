Fortnite Season 6 is filled with secrets, glitches, and the occasional myths that need busting. Some of these myths are more about in-game mechanics than lore myths. Nonetheless, they are all fascinating, to say the least.

#Fortnite #XboxShare Who knew you are invisible to the spire guard with the hunters cloak on!!! Let me know in the comments if you knew. pic.twitter.com/QeeTUVai3R — Popsgamer08 (@popsgamer8) March 24, 2021

Many players share tall tales about the impossible mechanics of Fortnite without proof. Naturally, other players try these out, only to be left disappointed.

While some myths do turn out to be true, most of the time it's exaggeration and lies. This article details some busted myths about Fortnite Season 6.

Top 10 myths busted in Fortnite Season 6

#1 - Can a hired NPC 1v1 a Spire Guard?

The short answer is yes. In Fortnite Season 6, NPCs really pack a punch and are amazing bullet sponges. They are great at dealing damage, and despite not being very accurate at times, NPCs in Fortnite Season 6 do get the job done relatively easily.

The Spire Assassins living up to their names 😳



Credit: u/altonLDM pic.twitter.com/Hs9EYeWfOi — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 29, 2021

Players who enjoy playing solo should consider hiring NPCs as they make for great companions in-game.

#2 - Does the Bow have an unlimited range?

Epic Games decided to vault snipers in favor of the Bow in Fortnite Season 6, to help players embrace the primal theme. Despite backlash and fans wanting the sniper back in-game, the bow is slowly but surely winning hearts.

enjoying the bow in Fortnite so much ( Hanzo Main )#FortniteClips pic.twitter.com/TVw7X0ky8K — pulso 🌱 (@pulsochan) March 19, 2021

However, the bow does not have an unlimited range. Targets at the 500-meter mark and beyond do not take damage from bows. Irrespective of its shortcomings, the bow in Fortnite Season 6 has become the weapon of choice for players with good aim.

#3 - Can a car or boat take a spire launchpad?

Spire launch pads in conjunction with chickens are a popular method for rotations in Fortnite Season 6. Players do not need to settle for chickens when cars and boats work as well.

A car being launched from Spire launchpad (Image via YouTube, Top5Gaming)

Players can indeed use either a car or boat with the launch pad. However, unlike with the chicken, the speed boost and distance covered are meager. While this is really fun to do, it's not worth the effort.

#4 - Can a tamed pack of Raptors win against a Spire Guard?

It's harder to tame a pack of Raptors in Fortnite Season 6, given their high damage output than it is to use them to take down a Spire Guard.

While NPCs and tamed animal AI are a bit rusty when it comes to fighting, players can use a pack of Raptors to take down a Spire guard. However, given certain circumstances, it may be possible that the Raptors will die before the Spire Guard.

#5 - Can you rocket ride the Egg Launcher?

Riding a rocket into Fortnite has been a common sight for years now, and with the introduction of the Egg Launcher for Easter week, the question arises if players can hop along for a ride on a projectile.

Yes, players can ride the Egg Launcher. Pro-tip: Players can kill Webster to obtain the Egg Launcher rather than buying it from him.

#6 - Do animals take fall damage?

Animals in Fortnite Season 6 seem to be immune to fall damage. Despite falling from ridiculous heights, no wild animal takes fall damage.

Who would have thought Fortnite would have Raptors pic.twitter.com/yQUS2rVPmx — Grand007Pa (@Grand007Pa) April 1, 2021

It's unclear whether the move was done intentionally or is one of the many glitches in-game. However, at the moment, animals are invincible to fall damage from any height.

#7 - Do bushes hide players from Spire Guards or Raptors?

Bushes have been used by players to hide from IO guards and other players in the past, and now in Fortnite Season 6, players can still use them to hide from Spire Guards in-game.

Even after attacking a Spire Guard, players can run into a bush to hide and will not get attacked. The Raptors don't seem to care about bush mechanics and will attack players once located.

#8 - Can players use a shockwave bow to disrupt opponents that are gliding?

At present, the Shockwave bow is by far the most overpowered bow in-game, as it damages opponents and sends them flying. The Shockwave bow can be used to disrupt an opponent's gliding as well.

It not only disrupts but even cancels the redeployment completely, damaging and rendering the player immobile in mid-air.

While getting an accurate shot in may prove difficult, this is a great way to eliminate players who are deploying in-game.

#9 - Can animals take the Spire pads?

Yes, they can. Unlike players, they seem to be shot upward into the air rather than outward. This is very strange as even cars and boats are shot outward a short distance.

Raptor being shot into the air by the Spire pad (Image via YouTube, Top5Gaming)

As mentioned before, animals take no fall damage, and neither do they receive any speed boost from the launch.

#10 - Does Midas' golden touch work on Fortnite Season 6 items?

Midas is a fan favorite skin. Everything he touches turns to gold. However, in Fortnite Season 6, apart from the Spire Boots that were added in-game, no other items from the new season will turn to gold.

Midas turning Spire Jump boots golden (Image via YouTube, Top5Gaming)

While it may be a bit disappointing, chowing down on a golden piece of meat to restore health points may not be the best option.