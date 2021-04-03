Top 5 things in Fortnite that players probably don't remember anymore

Fortnite has been around for a while now. Over the years, the game has undergone a lot of changes. A lot of elements have been added to the game, while a lot of these elements have been removed.

There are a few things that are so ancient in Fortnite that players probably don't remember anymore. Some of these elements were good, while others weren't as popular.

Top 5 things in Fortnite that players have probably forgotten about

#1 - The strongest ice cream truck

Dusty Divot was a very popular POI in Fortnite. The most mysterious part of Dusty Divot happened to be the ice cream truck which was found buried halfway in the ground.

This was probably the strongest truck in the game with 100,000 health. The truck contained a chest in it, but breaking it took a lot of effort. Although breaking this truck wasn't impossible, it was definitely a task. Such ice cream trucks were found in other POIs as well, including one at Retail Row.

#2 - Cash

For those who've joined Fortnite since Chapter 1 ended, cash may seem like an alien object. Cash didn't do much other than help complete a challenge in Fortnite.

Players were rewarded with a Borderlands-themed spray for completing the challenge. However, the worst part about cash was that it wasn't even usable as a currency in Fortnite.

#3 - Pianos

Pianos used to feature in Fortnite almost every season during the latter half of Chapter 1. These huge pianos were set in the ground around the edges of the map and were associated with challenges.

When they were in the game, players used these pianos to play songs in the game, making them a very popular feature.

#4 - Air Strike Grenade

This was a highly overpowered weapon in the game. It has been removed from the main game but can still be found in creative mode in Fortnite. After being tossed, this grenade was used to release red smoke, and then 20 missiles would rain on the target.

This grenade was very rare in the game, but anyone who came across it could potentially end up bagging a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

#5 - Turbo Building

Turbo building is an important feature in Fortnite. It helps players place builds at blinding speeds. However, during Season X in Fortnite, Epic Games nerfed the speed of these turbo builds. This got a lot of players complaining about it, including the pros, which forced Epic Games to fix it over time.