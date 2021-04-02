Bouncy Eggs in Fortnite Season 6: Full list of locations to find the eggs

Bouncy Eggs in Fortnite are the newest addition to the game. These bouncy eggs, known as Hop Drops, can enhance the jumping abilities of players along with giving them a speed boost.

These eggs can be found as random loot drops on the map, but players come across these eggs only in specific locations.

The locations where these Hop Drops can be found in Fortnite are associated with a quest. Players should form a group or team up to complete this quest.

Where to find Bouncy Eggs in Fortnite Season 6

There are three specific locations where these bouncy eggs can be found. They may spawn at other locations as well, but for now, these three locations are where these eggs definitely spawn.

The first spawn point for these eggs is around Cluck. This chicken NPC is one of the newer NPCs to join the game. Players can find around five eggs spawning near Cluck.

The second spawn location is at one point between Lazy Lake and Retail Row. Players can come across approximately two eggs in this location.

There's a small section here that has four stone monoliths on the ground. These eggs spawn here as well. There's also a chest here that players can loot.

The final location for these Hop Drops in Fortnite Season 6 is around the Guardian Tower near Sweaty Sands. Players can come across three eggs in this area.

If players can collect all 10 eggs, they'll be rewarded with a ton of XP and a free pickaxe. This pickaxe goes in tandem with the Webster skin, which players can acquire by participating in the Spring Breakout Cup in Fortnite Season 6.

Egg Launcher stats: pic.twitter.com/NYDSP3oS41 — Mikey | Fortnite News (@MikeDulaimi) April 1, 2021

As part of the Spring Breakout Cup in Fortnite, the community saw the Egg Launcher return for Fortnite Season 6.

The legendary version of the Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6 is an overpowered weapon. It uses rockets as ammunition and causes around 77 damage.