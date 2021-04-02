Fortnite Webster NPC location: Where to find Webster and buy the Egg Launcher

Spring Breakout has begun in Fortnite. With it, an entire lineup of Easter-themed challenges, goodies, and the much-anticipated Egg Launcher has been released.

The Easter-themed week also brings new cosmetics, and a brand new tournament called the Spring Breakout Cup. Spring Breakout also brings with it a brand new NPC, called Webster, whom players can track down to get the Egg Launcher

Flowers are blooming, the sun is out and robotic ducks and pastel-suited bunnies are on the Island... wait what?



Spring is here and #SpringBreakout is coming! There are new Items, a Duos Cup, Papercraft and even an in-game reward to earn.



All info: https://t.co/Dn3pScSyZh pic.twitter.com/n3e78onG6c — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2021

However, finding the NPC can be confusing as he keeps moving about the map, waddling about in his stride.

Wicked Duck NPC location.



It sells the Egg Launcher as well. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ysqkpZNZMW — Mikey | Fortnite News (@MikeDulaimi) April 1, 2021

This guide will help players track down the evasive duck and get the Egg Launcher.

Where to find Webster and buy the Egg Launcher

Finding Webster will be difficult, but not impossible. The elusive NPC can be located at these locations:

North East of Slurpy Swarm,

Surrounding of Lazy Lake of North of it

North West of Lazy Lake

South West of Boney Burbs

South of Weeping Woods

A good idea to track down Webster is to find a vehicle that covers distances quickly. Once players locate him, they can trade in 400 gold to purchase the Egg Launcher.

Players can buy the Egg Launcher from Webster for 400 gold (Image via Perfect Score/YouTube)

The weapon is an RPG of sorts that uses rockets for ammo. It is part of the Spring Break Cup and should be available for the duration of the Easter-themed event.

Egg Launcher stats: pic.twitter.com/NYDSP3oS41 — Mikey | Fortnite News (@MikeDulaimi) April 1, 2021

The Egg Launcher can also be acquired from chests, owing to the different rarities of the guns available in-game.

In case you didn't know, the Egg Launcher is now in game!



Image credit goes to @CallmeAlly__0w0pic.twitter.com/LlXDSruY7g — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) April 1, 2021

Earn almost 100,000 from a Week 3 Legendary Quest

One of the most entertaining Week 3 Legendary Quest players can partake in is to find Bouncy Eggs hidden around the map.

Week 3 Challenges are out now! pic.twitter.com/2jlC4U2Q40 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 1, 2021

While the quest may seem straightforward, things may get tricky given that hoards of players will swarm the game for the event.

After collecting 10 eggs, players will unlock a harvesting tool called the "Tactical Quaxes pickaxe" and receive experience points as an additional reward.

If you complete the first Legendary Quest from Webster, you’ll unlock the Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe for FREE!! pic.twitter.com/4ymLKgRqVI — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 29, 2021

Once complete, players can repeat the challenge four more times, gaining an additional 24,500 experience points each time, for a total of nearly 100,000 experience points.

Another fun challenge to try out is to fly 20 meters with chickens.