Fortnite Easter Egg locations: Where to find bouncy eggs and unlock the easter pickaxe

The Easter event will soon go live. Players must quickly grab themselves a basket as it's time to hop around and find all the Fortnite Easter egg locations.

Fortnite Season 6 has only been out for a while, and there's already a massive event taking place.

Spring Breakout will be Easter-themed, and with it comes new cosmetics and a brand new tournament: the Spring Breakout Cup. With the new theme, some brand new quests will be joining the fray as well.

Flowers are blooming, the sun is out and robotic ducks and pastel-suited bunnies are on the Island... wait what?



Spring is here and #SpringBreakout is coming! There are new Items, a Duos Cup, Papercraft and even an in-game reward to earn.



All info: https://t.co/Dn3pScSyZh

One of the main Week 3 Legendary Quests requires players to find Bouncy Eggs hidden around the map. The Fortnite Easter Egg location may be a bit challenging to find, but it'll be highly rewarding.

Players who collect all 10 eggs will unlock a new harvesting tool called the "Tactical Quaxes pickaxe" and receive experience points as an additional reward.

Week 3 Challenges are out now!

For the uninitiated, Bouncy Eggs are new consumable items that will be introduced to Fortnite Season 6 alongside the Week 3 Legendary quest. It is scheduled to go live on April 1st, 2021, 10 am ET.

Players will be tasked with discovering all Fortnite Easter Egg locations to complete the quest. While the quest seems straightforward enough, things may be a bit hard given that players will swarm the game for the event.

This guide will help you improve the odds of finding all the Fortnite Easter Egg locations in one go.

Fortnite Easter Egg location: Where to find bouncy eggs and unlock easter pickaxe

Located a little south of The Spire, players will need to travel to a hilltop on which a small cabin will be located.

Fortnite Easter Egg location: Hilltop South of The Spire (Image via YouTube/InTheLittleWood)

Once players reach the hilltop, they should be able to find four bouncy eggs at this location. The NPC known as Cluck can also be located here.

Fortnite Easter Egg location, players can find four eggs here (Image via YouTube/InTheLittleWood)

While the location cannot be confirmed at the moment, many YouTubers and leakers have suggested the same. Others have suggested that the Bouncy Eggs will appear in chests and even as floor loot all around the island.

This seems more probable as gunning for one area to find eggs will become impossible due to a large number of players. Given the primal theme, the bouncy eggs may more than likely spawn in large numbers next to primal-themed locations such as Boney Burbs or Colossal Crops.

Once players do manage to find 10 eggs, the quest will be completed, and the tactical Quaxes pickaxe should appear in the locker. The skin is free, and players should be able to pick it up as soon as possible.

Players can repeat the quest four more times for an additional 24,500 experiences each time.

Forage 10 Bouncy Eggs hidden around the island to earn the Tactical Quaxes Harvesting Tool + 35K XP for free. #Fortnite

Also, players must keep in mind that the Fortnite Easter Egg locations are numerous and not confined to a few spots.

