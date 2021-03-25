All 'Investigate an Anomaly' locations in Fortnite Season 6: Shark Island, Lazy Lake, Catty Corner, and more

Aside from the leaks and rumors that keep dropping in Fortnite Season 6, the game also holds many secrets just lying in wait to be discovered. Like dinosaur eggs cracking, some are in open sight while others, like legendary bows and weapons, need to be searched.

The Dinosaur Eggs Are Starting To Hatch!

All across the map, anomalies can be found in Fortnite season 6. No one knows what these are now, but more than likely, they could be connected to the Zero Point crisis event that led to reality being changed.

How many anomalies are there to investigate in Fortnite Season 6?

At the moment, five anomalies can be explored in Fortnite Season 6. While getting to them can be tedious, they will be worth the effort.

The anomalies can be found at Shark Island, Catty Corner, Lazy Lake, Weeping Wood, and Stealthy Strongholds.

When players reach these locations and are close to the anomaly, a mysterious rift butterfly will appear to guide players to the exact location.

The same butterfly was also seen in the Zero Crisis for Fortnite Season 6 trailer when agent Jones was turned into one after the reality waves began spreading.

This article discusses all the locations where players can investigate an anomaly in Fortnite Season 6.

All 'Investigate an Anomaly' locations in Fortnite Season 6

#1 - Investigate an anomaly detected at Catty Corner

Start by picking up one of the multiple "BOOM" marked cylinders that can be found lying around on the floor near the vault. Next, head over to the vault, drop the cylinder next to its opening, move back and shoot it.

Upon completion, players can interact with the anomaly and receive an Agent Jones (Jump 31) style.

#2 - Investigate an anomaly detected on Shark island

Start by finding holographic devices located on Shark Island. Players must copy the hologram's emotes in a specific order, or the anomaly will not be triggered.

Look at the butterfly for clues to find out which hologram needs to be visited first. If done in the wrong order, players will have to start over.

Upon completion, players can interact with the anomaly and receive an Agent Jones (Jump 23) style.

#3 - Investigate an anomaly detected at Lazy Lake

Start by going to the northernmost building in Lazy Lake. Upon entering it, players should find a butterfly that will lead them to the building's basement. Upon reaching the basement, break the wall and proceed to solve the puzzle.

The correct color sequence for the puzzle should be Red, Purple, Blue, and Green.

Upon completion, players can interact with the anomaly and receive an Agent Jones (Jump 15) style.

#4 - Investigate an anomaly detected at Weeping woods

Start by visiting the tower located at Weeping Wood. The butterfly should be located at the tower base, which was added to Fortnite Season 6.

Follow the butterfly up the stairs, and it will form an anomaly in the sky. Players are recommended to build towards the anomaly and interact with it to avoid falling and dying.

Upon completion, players can interact with the anomaly and receive an Agent Jones (Jump 88) style.

# 5 - Investigate an anomaly detected at Stealthy Strongholds

Start by entering Stealthy Strongholds from the east gate and find a Reboot Van. Players should follow the 249 direction mark from in front of the van to find the anomaly.

Once players find the butterfly, it will take them on a small Stealthy Strongholds tour before diving straight into the ground. Use the harvesting tool to smash the ground and interact with the anomaly.

Upon completion, players can interact with the anomaly and receive an Agent Jones (Jump 42) style. This Agent Jones-style was the one that was showcased in the Zero Crisis Fortnite Season 6 trailer.