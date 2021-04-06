Fortnite Season 6: Munitions Expert returns to item shop after 566 days 

Fortnite Season 6 has seen some amazing skins added, as well as some old outfits and sets, such as the "Hit Squad." Older items are being brought back due to the item shop working on a rotational basis, owing to the larger number of cosmetic items currently in Fortnite.

Lurking in the shadows, they're unforgettable and inescapable.



Grab the Hit Squad Set now! pic.twitter.com/EcvVLZDSeB — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 5, 2021

Items are kept on a rotational basis to keep introducing new ones or bring back old items for a short while in the item shop. Some outfits and skins in the item shop are rarer than others, others are seen every few weeks or months, and others haven't been seen for over a year.

Munitions Expert is one such outfit that has returned to the item shop in Fortnite Season 6 after 566 days. Players who have been around since the start of the game can testify how rare of an occasion this is.

Rare munitions expert outfit. 💥



Grab the Munitions Expert outfit in the Shop now!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/g1BWmazDLc — matttteyo (@matttteyo) April 6, 2021

Munitions Expert is a Rare outfit, which has returned to the item shop after 566 days. It can currently be purchased in the item shop for 1,200 V-Bucks. The skin was first added in-game on November 7th, 2017, during Chapter 1 Season 1.

Munitions Expert can be purchased in-game for 1,200 V-Bucks (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

It was last seen in the item shop on September 17th, 2019. Once the skin disappears from the item shop, it may not be seen again for perhaps another 500 plus days.

Embrace the flames and turn up the heat 🔥



Grab the Lava Legends Pack in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/9pKfBeAkv0 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 6, 2021

Another highly sought-after item, "Lava Legends," is finally back in Fortnite Season 6 and is also up for grabs in the item shop.

The pack comprises of two skins (Molten Battle Hound & Molten Valkyrie), two back blings (Molten Crested Cape & Molten Valkyrie Wings), and a glider (Lavawing).

Lava Legends pack returns to the item shop in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via Epic Games, Fortnite)

The Lava Legends pack has got fans asking for a volcano POI in Fortnite Season 6. It would indeed make sense to add one, as it would gel well with the Primal theme of the season.

Yeah we’ve never had one I wonder why it would be super cool if we did tho — Defaulting 🐡 (@Defaulting12) April 6, 2021

However, Epic Games will not be adding a volcano POI into Fortnite anytime soon, but it looks like the publisher is indeed bringing back a lot of OG Fortnite skins and cosmetics.

Perhaps they may even add back the super-rare Pink Ghoul Trooper skin style to the item shop. What makes Pink Ghoul Trooper style rare is that it is only available to players who purchased the Ghoul Trooper during the Halloween promotion in October 2017.