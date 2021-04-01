Top 5 rare Fortnite skins seen 1 in 100 games

Regardless of the number of games in which Fortnite players engage, the chances of seeing a handful of skins are next to impossible. Players can play 100 games and maybe catch one rare skin with sheer luck.

#Fortnite Fun Fact: The Kitbash skin was last seen 683 day ago making it a pretty rare itemshop skin!



Kitbash was originally release on February 9, 2019 and retuned May 16, 2019



If you have some spare vbucks I highly recommend buying it pic.twitter.com/bgDQLPaG2T — JayKey | Fortnite News 👑 (@JayKeyFN) March 29, 2021

Many skins and emotes from the earlier days of the game have been vaulted for good. Despite a few returning to the shop, many of them cannot be bought or acquired anymore. It makes such skin invaluable.

This article dives into the rarest Fortnite skins that players seldom get to see in-game.

Top 5 Rarest Fortnite skins players seldom get to see

#5 - Steelsight

The Steelsight Skin is an Epic-tier Fortnite Outfit. It was first released on April 27th, 2018. The skin was first added to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 and was last available roughly a year ago. It can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks when listed.

Steelsight is a unique skin in Fortnite because its design and color schemes give off a futuristic feel. The most striking feature about this skin is the eyepiece over the right eye. Despite the cool mercenary type look, players rarely get to see this skin in-game

#4 - Midnight Ops

The Midnight Ops skin is a Rare Fortnite Outfit that was released on March 30th, 2108. The skin is part of the Stealth Syndicate set and was added in-game during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3. Despite it being available a little close to 200 days ago, it's scarce to come across it in-game.

When the clock strikes midnight...



The Op is a go. pic.twitter.com/QGXLkjb6nH — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2018

It can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks when listed. The skin features largely dark blue coloring and red highlights along certain portions of the armor.

One of the most noticeable features of this skin is the robotic arm on one side and the missing sleeve.

#3 - Tango

The Tango skin is an Uncommon Fortnite Outfit that was first released on February 22nd, 2020. It was part of the Tactical Fashions set. This rare skin has not been seen in Fortnite's item store for about a year. It can be purchased from the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks when listed.

NAME: Tango

DESCRIPTION: You've got the moves.

ID: CID_676_Athena_Commando_M_CODSquadHoodie

RARITY: Uncommon

TYPE: Outfit

SET:

SOURCE: #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Xi1XjaykHL — Max // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) January 15, 2020

Tango was first added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. Players previously earned it by participating in the Fortnite Celebration Cup, which was an exclusive PlayStation event.

#2 - Pink Ghoul Trooper

The Pink Ghoul Trooper style is only available to players who purchased the Ghoul Trooper in 2017. This makes the skin extremely rare, and only a handful of players have seen it in-game.

The skin was released as part of a Halloween promotion in October 2017 and was featured in-game through November of that year. Players who purchased the skin in 2019 didn’t get the whole package.

#1 - Bunny Brawler

The Bunny Brawler Skin is an Epic Fortnite Outfit that was first released on April 1st, 2018, as part of the Pastel Patrol set for Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3.

This week also marks the return of some fan-favorite Outfits, including Bunny Brawler, Rabbit Raider, and Quackling! pic.twitter.com/9Sjhtt0aqF — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) March 29, 2021

Bunny Brawler is currently available for purchase but will more than likely disappear after Easter or at the end of the month. The skin is an Easter-inspired bunny rabbit skin. It comes with eggshell back bling. Players hoping to acquire this skin should do so now.