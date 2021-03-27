It's time to celebrate after grabbing that elusive Victory Royale in Fortnite, and what better way to do it than by dancing.

Fortnite has some great emotes and dances that let players express how they feel in-game. From original grooves to iconic pop culture trends incorporated into the game, Fortnite has something for everyone.

Go, go, go, go, let's go!



The Renegade Emote with moves by @Jalaiah is back in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/yFoyjYR29C — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 16, 2021

While some of them are very basic and rudimentary, others have been elevated to the status of epic dance moves within the game. Here is a list of epic Fortnite dances that every player needs to show off after a Victory Royale.

Top 5 epic Fortnite dances

#5 - Pop Lock

Poping and locking is the name of the game when it comes to this dance move. Pop Lock is an epic Fortnite emote released on June 23rd, 2018.

Although the emote was vaulted before Fortnite Season 6 dropping, it returns to the item shop on average every two months. Players can get poping soon enough, as the emote may be back sometime around the first week of May.

Advertisement

#4 - Squat Kick

Inspired by the Russian folk dance, the Squat Kick is probably one of the best dance moves out there in Fortnite. This epic emote was released on April 28th, 2018, but sadly, it hasn't been seen around in quite some time.

There is no official date when the dance will become available again in Fortnite's item shop.

#3 - Fresh

Released way back in December 2017, during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1, this dance move is still fresh as ever.

Probably the best time to use this dance move would be when an opponent with terrible aim keeps missing every shot at the player.

Advertisement

Despite it being evergreen, there are no signs of this emote coming back to Fortnite anytime soon.

#2 - Rock Out

Rock and Roll lovers can celebrate a hard-earned Victory Royale with the amazing emote. Nothing says victory better than shredding on an electric guitar.

Rock Out was released on April 14th, 2018, and should be coming back to Fortnite's item shop towards the end of April.

#1 - Drop The Bass

Not much of dancing than grooving, but the Drop The Bass emote is by far the best way to celebrate a Victory Royale.

[Emote]

DROP THE BASS

[Rarity]

EPIC

[Obtainable through]

800 V-Bucks



Check out the latest Fortnite news at https://t.co/Nv1zhHgGJi #Fortnite#FortniteEmote pic.twitter.com/QaDMD3RARD — Fortnite Game Guide@GameWith (@GameWith_fn_EN) October 8, 2018

Advertisement

The emote was released on October 8th, 2018, and should come back to the in-game store towards the end of April.

Disclaimer: This is a subjective list based on the opinions of the writer.