Fortnite is a game that is more than just about surviving in battle. It's also about making a style statement with every kill. Emotes and dances are a huge part of this pop-culture aggregator. Aside from creating original emotes/dances, Epic Games has incorporated a lot of pop culture into Fortnite.

Popular TikTok trend songs often get added to the game as emotes. The TikTok-inspired “Rollie” emote is popular among players. "The Renegade" was added to the game after dancer Jalaiah Harmon started a viral social media trend.

Get the squad together and roll up with the Rollie Emote, by Ayo & @shmateo_!

Available in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/e7Q0NvpBsI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 19, 2020

It is speculated that Fortnite stole the iconic Fortnite Default Dance move from the show Scrubs. While the truth may never be known, the dance move is evergreen in Fortnite.

Over the years, Fortnite has added numerous emotes to the item shop. It might seem strange, but many of these emotes have even been removed since then. Players are unable to purchase them at this time.

Some emotes were last seen years ago. Even Fortnite leakers don't know if these will be coming back into the game. This article delves into some of these rare emotes.

Top 10 rarest Fortnite emotes that have not returned in a long time

#10 - Rawr

With Fortnite Season 6's theme being primal and dinosaur eggs cracking in-game, the Rawr would have fit perfectly into this season. Sadly, this emote last seen in the item shop more than 500 days ago.

The emote was released on June 21st, 2018, as part of the Dino Guard Set.

#9 - Kiss The Cup

With the official Neymar Jr. skin coming to Fortnite, this skin should ideally be brought back to the item store.

The emote was released on July 2th 2019, and was last seen in the shop more than 600 days ago.

#8 - Chicken

Given the season's theme and the fact that players can now glide around using chickens, this emote needs to return to the item shop.

What came first, the chicken or this emote? 🐥



Get the Chicken Emote while you can! pic.twitter.com/TUp4y7Izss — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 14, 2018

The emote was released on May 14th, 2018, and was last seen over 400 days ago.

#7 - Shake It Up

Shake It Up was a fun emote that players frequently used when it was first dropped. Despite enjoying its initial popularity, the item has since been removed from the item shop.

Feel the rhythm with the new Shake It Up Emote.



Available now! pic.twitter.com/oOuUIuxAWL — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 1, 2018

It was released on 1st September 2018 and was last available more than 500 days ago.

#6 - Widow's Pirouette

Widow's Pirouette is a Marvel Fortnite Emote from the Avengers set. It was released on April 25th, 2019. The emote received a lot of support due to the Avengers collaboration. Sadly, the emote was removed from the store.

Tanzende Widow



Kauft euch die neue "Widow's Pirouette" im Item-Shop gemeinsam mit dem "Avengers" Set! pic.twitter.com/bualnApZ58 — Fortnite Deutschland (@FortniteDEU) April 26, 2019

Widow's Pirouette was last available more than 600 days ago.

#5 - On The Hook

This was the perfect emote for players who had just killed an enemy and wanted to show off.

Reel in the victory with the On the Hook emote 🎣



Available in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/kbErxycuDJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2018

On the Hook dropped on July 23rd, 2018. The emote was last seen in the item shop over two years ago.

#4 - Zany

Zany was one of those emotes that truly needed to stay in the item shop. Released on May 19th, 2018, the emote was well received and loved by the Fortnite community.

Show off your wacky, wild and... Zany side with the new emote in the store today. pic.twitter.com/MuGyTpTThI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 19, 2018

It has been close to three years since the emote was last spotted in the item shop.

#3 - Rambunctious

Perhaps one of the highest sorts after emotes in Fortnite, Rambunctious, was added to the item shop on June 9th, 2018. It was last seen nearly three-years-ago.

#2 - Dance Off

Star Lord's dance-off vs. Ronan was immortalized by Epic Games when they added the emote to Fortnite. The emote was last seen in the item store over a year and a half ago.

Time for a dance off, bro.



Get the new Dance Off emote along with Marvel's Star-Lord Outfit. The Guardians of the Galaxy Set is available in the Item Shop now! #FortniteXAvengers pic.twitter.com/veEPdRjnOO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 30, 2019

#1 - Tidy

Tidy was one of those emotes that would have become evergreen if left in the item shop. The emote was snappy and extremely fun to use.

It was added to the item shop on April 30th, 2018. It hasn't been seen for nearly three years now.

Disclaimer: This is a subjective list based on the opinions of the writer.