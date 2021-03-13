Top 5 popular Fortnite emotes of all time

Fortnite has become one of the most famous battle royals due to its adaption to pop culture. The game allows players to choose from a massive selection of creative and memorable emotes and dances.

Many of Fortnite’s emotes and dances have been taken right out of pop culture and implemented into the game, which has so far been a massive hit with the player base. Dance moves from various TikTok videos, TV series, and even professional dancers have all been one way or the other added to the game.

Five most popular Fortnite emotes ever

#5 - Rollie

The TikTok-inspired “Rollie” emote is very popular among players. Its origins can be traced back to its popularity on the social media platform, where a dance challenge using the same song went viral. Users would record themselves dancing to the pop song.

Get the squad together and roll up with the Rollie Emote, by Ayo & @shmateo_!

Available in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/e7Q0NvpBsI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 19, 2020

Rollie is an iconic Fortnite emote rumored to be making a comeback on April 10th and will be up for grabs in the item shop.

#4 - The Renegade

The popular Fortnite emote, The Renegade, came to the game after it went viral on TikTok. Jalaiah Harmon, a professional dancer, started the trend on the social media platform, and the emote was soon incorporated in-game.

Go, go, go, go, let's go!



The Renegade Emote with moves by @Jalaiah is back in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/yFoyjYR29C — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 16, 2021

#3 - Fortnite Default Dance

It is speculated that Fortnite’s creators stole this iconic dance move from the show Scrubs. During one of the episodes, Donald Faison’s character, Turk, busts out a move, and the rest is history.

Here's a side-by-side look at Scrubs' "Poison" dance and Fortnite's popular emote. 👀 pic.twitter.com/2U11Yvcekk — IGN (@IGN) November 19, 2018

Donald stated that he made up the dance on set, but thanks to Fortnite, it has been forgotten. Irrespective of the truth, the emote is still a fan favorite among many players.

#2 - True Heart

True Heart is an epic emote in the Battle Royale and can be purchased from the item shop.

The emote was last seen in the item shop on February 11th. Since its introduction, players can’t seem to get enough of this K-popish emote.

Show some love with the new True Heart emote.



Available in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/rDMY7Frciv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 7, 2018

#1 - Take the L

Winning a match and flashing the “L” is probably one of the most satisfying moments in a battle royal. The emote also has pop culture reference from the iconic song “All-Star” by American rock band Smash Mouth.

Find and Take the L! pic.twitter.com/h0n8AFrIRI — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) January 25, 2020

Take The L is also a reference to the 2017 movie “IT,” based on Stephen King’s horror novel. The emote is based on Pennywise’s dance.

