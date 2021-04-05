Fortnite item shop update: Siren, Dream, Wolf, Skully, Blaze skin, and more

Fortnite allows players to customize and style their characters to a large extent. So much so that the item shop in-game is the most tracked aspect of Fortnite.

Many items come and go on a rotational basis. While some are added back after a few days, other rare items have not been seen in the item shop for years.

Other skins and cosmetics are exclusive to a particular season. However, now and then, these elusive items make it back to the shop to be purchased.

The Fortnite item shop is in full swing following the update, as new skins, emotes and harvesting tools make their way into the game. Hopefully, lucky players can bag them before they disappear again.

It's time to check out some popular items added to the in-game item shop in Fortnite.

Fortnite item shop update

After the item shop update, The Hit Squad set is now available for purchase. Players can purchase Siren and Wolf for 1,200 V-Bucks each. Each of these skins comes with two styles and dedicated back blings.

Siren can be purchased in-game for 1,200 V-Bucks (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

The Hit Squad features a whole range of cosmetic items, namely, two outfits (Wolf, Siren), two Harvesting Tools (XO Axes, Reflex Blades), and two Back Blings (Pelt Pack, Last Kiss).

The item shop update also brings back some much-loved skins such as Blaze. Players can talk to her in-game to partake in the ignite structures with fire challenge. The skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks and comes with the Firestarter back bling.

Blaze can be purchased in-game for 1,500 V-Bucks (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

Two other popular skins, Dream and Luminos, are also back in the item shop but won't be staying for long. They cost 1,200 and 1,500 V-Bucks respectively and come with their own back blings.

Spring breakout

Epic Games added some unique Easter-themed cosmetics this season, and players can't seem to get enough of them. The Spring Breakout-Bunny Bundle set is on sale at the moment at 50% off and will disappear in a few hours, alongside all Easter-themed cosmetics.

Bunny Bundle isavailable at 50% off at the moment (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games) Enter a caption

This is the last chance for players looking to buy these cosmetics, as once they get removed from the store, they'll more than likely only be seen next year.

Other Easter-themed skins such as Webster, Megg, Dutch will also disappear from the item store in a few hours. Gamers can purchase these for 1,200 V-Bucks each.