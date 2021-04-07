What to expect from the upcoming Fortnite update 16.20

According to resident Fortnite leaker, ShiinaBR, Fortnite update 16.20 is already loaded into the servers and will drop next week. Barely a week has passed since the 16.10 update was released, and the developers are already ready with the next update.

This is a good sign that the publishers have already planned out everything well in advance to avoid technical hiccups along the way. It also helps players and content creators work around their schedules and build hype within the community.

v16.20 is now on the staging servers and will release next week! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 6, 2021

So far, the updates have been on time, and the content has mostly been excellent. According to another Fortnite leaker, Vitthal, Fortnite update 16.20 is scheduled to come out on April 13th, 2021.

#Fortnite v16.20 was added to the staging servers! The update probably Next Week Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/e120Fv5UYf — Vitthal | Fortnite News ⚡ (@VitthalG17) April 7, 2021

The last update introduced Raptors, moving storm circles, the Junk Gun, new NPCs, leaks for new exotic weapons, an anime skin bundle, and even updated a few POIs. Fortnite update 16.20 will more than likely showcase some aspects of Season 6's storyline.

While there have been no significant leaks regarding the content of Fortnite update 16.20, players are happy with how Season 6 has been progressing.

Tbh I am so happy from this season



The season start was sooooo big



Not like the S5 of S4 was so bad tbh



And the first update this season was INCREDIBLE



So I am excited for the next week update — 3mr UwU (looper) (@3mrUwU) April 6, 2021

What can players expect from the upcoming Fortnite update 16.20?

Before diving into speculation, there is one piece of information that has been leaked so far regarding a new NPC. According to resident Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, an NPC known as Character #17, aka Sparkplug, will start appearing on the island.

Sparkplug intro dialogue:



Hope you haven't crashed another one [When Talking to them as Dummy]

Need a tune-up? Fresh paintjob? What? [First Ever Time Talking to Sparkplug]

One man's wreck is this girl's pile of potential. [Default Message] — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 2, 2021

According to the leak, the NPC should spawn at Lazy Lake, Weeping Wood, or by the Hydro 16 dam. As of now, no further information is available about it or its connection to the game.

Moving on to speculation, many players believe that the roadblock and defenses being constructed at specific POIs will play some role in the storyline following the new update.

Apparently it’s already live in game, my apologies! — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) April 1, 2021

Many players have speculated that the Primal part of the map will slowly expand outwards. Others believe that a larger predatory creature will be added in-game as the season progresses.

Why would they defend against grass



Maybe they're building defences to fight a really dangerous animal we havent seen in the game yet



Or maybe the grass is expanding but idk why defences would help — Destructor_999 (@PaoloThePaolo) April 2, 2021

It is also speculated that the Spire Challenges will ramp up, as the quests given by Raz in-game are directly connected to The Spire, The Foundation, and The Zero Point.

These quests are not pure coincidence, and Epic Games is building up to something huge. However, the big reveal will only likely be done towards Season 6's end.

Another Fortnite leaker even suggested that the Neymar Jr. skin, showcased a while ago, will be dropping alongside Fortnite update 16.20.

