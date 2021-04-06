How to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6: XP glitches, challenges, and more

Players who level up fast in Fortnite Season 6 can reap the rewards of the Battle Pass. From exclusive skins to bragging rights, players have been sweating it out this season to climb the ranks faster than ever before.

While most players like to enjoy the game, explore, discover, and take in every picturesque location in Fortnite Season 6, professional and hardcore players have been finding ways to level up fast in Fortnite.

I just noticed this but fortnite posted a full battlepass overview on their tiktok pic.twitter.com/0aFid7QbYr — Brandonard (@Brandonard_) April 3, 2021

The Battle Pass rewards this season are amazing, and every player out there wants to unlock them quickly. Despite the task seeming daunting in nature, this guide will help players zoom through the levels without much difficulty. Without further ado, it's time to get serious and rake in some experience points to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6.

How to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6

Milestone Challenges

Fortnite Season 6 has 71 milestones that players can complete to earn a whopping 4.4 million experience points collectively. Each milestone features five tiers each, each of which players can complete to earn 12,500 XP.

Fortnite Season 6 | Milestones



Here's all 71 milestones (rare quests) this season in punchcard format. Each stage gives you 12.5k XP.



HD (Zoom in for better quality👀):https://t.co/jBmJwqbE0l pic.twitter.com/f03zA4m3hr — Matthew (@MattTheo_) April 4, 2021

While some of these milestones, like "Distance traveled while swimming and gliding," can be completed in a jiffy using XP glitches, others, like destroying bushes, will take a long time and will require players to grind.

Most of these milestones are fairly simple enough to complete, and even newcomers will be able to achieve these without much effort.

Fortnite Spire Challenges

The Fortnite Spire challenges are not just a great to level up fast in Fortnite, but will also provide players with a deeper understanding of the storyline and the Zero Crisis. The Fortnite Spire Challenges tasks players with completing eight main quests, which will send players on a hunt around the map.

Ever since he was a boy, the Tower has called to Raz in his dreams. Now, after a lifetime of training, he is finally ready to tackle its darkest mysteries!



The Spire Quest releases on Tuesday, March 30th at 10 AM ET.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/gEStNmQU4C — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) March 29, 2021

This encourages exploration, combat, crafting, and even talks about The Seven and The Foundation during dialogue exchanges. Players who want to level up fast in Fortnite should consider partaking in the Spire Challenges.

Weekly Quests

Players who are looking for another quick way to level up in Fortnite can partake in Weekly Quests. From hunting chicken to hunting down powerful NPCs, there a variety of different tasks to choose from and execute in any manner players see fit.

Week 3 Challenges are out now! pic.twitter.com/2jlC4U2Q40 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 1, 2021

Seven Epic quests can be completed for 24,000 experience each, while the Legendary quests give players 24,500 experience points each. Players can also unlock the Tactical Quaxes pickaxe as a reward for completing the "Forage Bouncy Eggs" quest.