Fortnite 16.20 update early patch notes: New NPC, Exotic weapon, and bug fixes

Season 6 of Fortnite is off to a wonderful start and the Fortnite 16.20 update is due next week as well.

According to popular data miner ShiinaBR, the Fortnite 16.20 update is on the staging servers and is all set to drop on April 13, 2021, keeping in mind the trend that Epic Games usually follows.

v16.20 is now on the staging servers and will release next week! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 6, 2021

Having said that, there isn't much to go on with when it comes to the update. With the Fortnite 16.20 early patch notes, players can get an idea of what the upcoming patch has in store for the community.

#Fortnite v16.20 was added to the staging servers! The update probably Next Week Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/e120Fv5UYf — Vitthal | Fortnite News ⚡ (@VitthalG17) April 7, 2021

Fortnite 16.20 update early patch notes

Image via Trello

According to their Trello board, Epic Games is launching fixes for a few bugs that were plaguing the game. According to the Trello board, Slurpshrooms and coconuts are being re-enabled with the upcoming Fortnite 16.20 update. These two consumables had been disabled after an infinite health glitch involving these two items was discovered.

Basically I think that all of the protected cities or maybe the non protected ones will be conquered by the primal guys

Or maybe one at a time

Each update a new primal location

+it was leaked last update that we are getting the junk gun so I'm also expecting that..... — Octane (@BahiWissem) April 5, 2021

The Fortnite 16.20 update may see a few map changes as well. A lot of POIs on the island are being barricaded. With the next update, more of these POIs might end up being barricaded, or one of them might be overrun by the primal forces in Fortnite Season 6. It's too early to tell what could happen to the POIs, but something is bound to happen.

The Unstable Bow seems to be added but I can’t find any display assets for it 🤔#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ZTNqs88TQ8 — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) March 30, 2021

Files related to the Unstable Bow were seen in the previous update. Since there weren't any display assets added, no one really knows how the bow looks, but since the information is already present in the game files, there's a chance that the Unstable Bow may come to the game in the Fortnite 16.20 update.

Sparkplug, the NPC, will hopefully make her Fortnite Island debut in the Fortnite 16.20 update as well.

Sparkplug intro dialogue:



Hope you haven't crashed another one [When Talking to them as Dummy]

Need a tune-up? Fresh paintjob? What? [First Ever Time Talking to Sparkplug]

One man's wreck is this girl's pile of potential. [Default Message] — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 2, 2021

According to dataminer iFireMonkey, Sparkplug will spawn next to Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods or the Hydro 16 dam, and has a few interesting dialogue options.

Update:

✅16.10 - Mar 30

Changes we can expect in future updates:

🕐16.20 - First Batman x FN cosmetics should be added.

🕐16.30 - Neymar cosmetics and challenges added (If the date stated in the tweet above is this update's release date, then it's the same as Neymar's one). — FNBRBananik • Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNBRBananik) April 5, 2021

Finally, Batman may make his grand arrival on the island after the Fortnite 16.20 update as well. The comics are due soon, so players may see Batman in the game. Also, the new set of Spire Quests releases with the Fortnite 16.20 update.

That concludes the Fortnite 16.20 update early patch notes. Since Epic Games has stopped releasing patch notes for some reason, the community has to depend upon data miners for the heads up before any update. There will be more information with respect to the game once the Fortnite 16.20 update goes live.