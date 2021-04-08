Fortnite 16.20 update early patch notes: New NPC, Exotic weapon, and bug fixes

Season 6 of Fortnite is off to a wonderful start and the Fortnite 16.20 update is due next week as well.
According to popular data miner ShiinaBR, the Fortnite 16.20 update is on the staging servers and is all set to drop on April 13, 2021, keeping in mind the trend that Epic Games usually follows.
Having said that, there isn't much to go on with when it comes to the update. With the Fortnite 16.20 early patch notes, players can get an idea of what the upcoming patch has in store for the community.
Fortnite 16.20 update early patch notes
According to their Trello board, Epic Games is launching fixes for a few bugs that were plaguing the game. According to the Trello board, Slurpshrooms and coconuts are being re-enabled with the upcoming Fortnite 16.20 update. These two consumables had been disabled after an infinite health glitch involving these two items was discovered.
The Fortnite 16.20 update may see a few map changes as well. A lot of POIs on the island are being barricaded. With the next update, more of these POIs might end up being barricaded, or one of them might be overrun by the primal forces in Fortnite Season 6. It's too early to tell what could happen to the POIs, but something is bound to happen.
Files related to the Unstable Bow were seen in the previous update. Since there weren't any display assets added, no one really knows how the bow looks, but since the information is already present in the game files, there's a chance that the Unstable Bow may come to the game in the Fortnite 16.20 update.
Sparkplug, the NPC, will hopefully make her Fortnite Island debut in the Fortnite 16.20 update as well.
According to dataminer iFireMonkey, Sparkplug will spawn next to Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods or the Hydro 16 dam, and has a few interesting dialogue options.
Finally, Batman may make his grand arrival on the island after the Fortnite 16.20 update as well. The comics are due soon, so players may see Batman in the game. Also, the new set of Spire Quests releases with the Fortnite 16.20 update.
That concludes the Fortnite 16.20 update early patch notes. Since Epic Games has stopped releasing patch notes for some reason, the community has to depend upon data miners for the heads up before any update. There will be more information with respect to the game once the Fortnite 16.20 update goes live.