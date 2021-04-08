Fortnite v16.20 update might introduce Batman, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman

It seems Fortnite is getting its next big collaboration.

With so many changes coming to Fortnite Season 6 recently, it seems players might get another DC collaboration in-game pretty soon! Many already know about the upcoming Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point miniseries coming up this month. The miniseries will bring a slew of DC action into Fortnite Island after the Zero Point event.

Though the storyline is still sealed off, it's likely that some interesting things are about to happen on the Fortnite island.

Batman Enter Fortnite

It's already known that Batman will be entering the island because he was sucked into Zero Point as per the first comic issue description. Once inside Fortnite Island, Batman will lose his memory. This then leads to a journey of him trying to remember and find other people on the island.

Update:

✅16.10 - Mar 30

Changes we can expect in future updates:

🕐16.20 - First Batman x FN cosmetics should be added.

🕐16.30 - Neymar cosmetics and challenges added (If the date stated in the tweet above is this update's release date, then it's the same as Neymar's one). — FNBRBananik • Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNBRBananik) April 5, 2021

Catwoman will be by his side trying to figure out what’s going on and how they got there. Of course, other DC characters such as Harley Quinn have been confirmed and rumored to be in it. Since these three characters are at least confirmed already, it’s safe to assume that players might find them in the item shop once again after the new miniseries.

However, this can only be speculated because nothing has been confirmed, as the point of the comic books was to only give DLC codes for special items. Some of the items include DC character pickaxes, special gliders, and a new Batman skin. So it’s not entirely confirmed that there's any specific skin in the item shop but it’s likely. Since there are six issues, it means the reader gets at least six special DLC codes for in-game use.

In 15 days (April 20th) we will see the release of the first comic for BATMAN/FORTNITE: ZERO POINT 🦇 💥



#1: Rebirth Harley Quinn



#2: Batman Zero Wing Glider



#3: Catwoman’s Claw



#4-6: Unknown



Claim all 6 codes & you can unlock the Batman Zero armored skin! pic.twitter.com/8ZrjQufgxx — DOFN Fornite News (@DOFNx2) April 5, 2021

News is, the first few codes will give us the Rebirth Harley Quinn skin, the Batman Zero Wing Glider, and a Catwoman pickaxe. The last three items are still under wraps.