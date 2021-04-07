Fortnite Season 6 simply does not feel like Fortnite anymore

It's been nearly a month since Fortnite Season 6 began. Although Epic Games has brought in a range of changes to the game, the lack of some features has left fans grumpy and wanting more.

Fortnite Season 6 revolves around a primal theme. The Raptors were the latest inclusion on the island, per the theme. As of now, Fortnite Season 6 hasn't seen too many collaborations either, unlike the previous season.

What are the problems with Fortnite Season 6?

Fortnite Season 6 has a few fundamental issues. The game lacks snipers. Unlike every battle royale game on the market, all the snipers in Fortnite Season 6 were replaced with bows.

@FortniteGame fortnite my friend neguun is quit fortnite because the no sniper and he said ltm is trash and cretive is boring pls invaluable hunting riffle pls😔☹️🥺😞😔😞☹️🥺😩😔😞☹️🥺😩 — Bodi$$ (@Bodi45690721) April 7, 2021

Using the Bolt and Heavy sniper is so much fun. Fortnite, please bring back snipers — Jimmy (@KindOfWierd) April 6, 2021

The bow and arrow meta is good. However, by vaulting the snipers, Epic Games shut down the entire long-range battle meta in Fortnite Season 6, forcing players to adapt to a game without long-range battles.

I like chicken man i think neymar jr shouldn't be in the bp and the foundation should — Chris (@dark_star50) April 1, 2021

Fortnite has gone too far like how tf can you add Neymar Jr to a battle royale ? — Lozqi (@Lozqi_fn) April 1, 2021

Neymar Jr. was the secret skin for the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass. He's a wonderful soccer player, and he's quite popular. However, there's no lore-related reason for Neymar Jr. to be the secret skin for the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass.

We don’t freaking want neymar jr — sheeshus7 (@sheeshus7) April 3, 2021

Epic Games introduced the Foundation during the live event in Fortnite Season 6. Fans had expected him to be the secret skin for this season, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Fuck off with Neymar Jr. Literally the most irrelevant secret skin. Has nothing to do with primal. Even if he has a werewolf style, the original person and base skin is still completely irrelevant to the season. — Wonderjacket (@Wonderkitty50) April 4, 2021

U SHOULDNT BE COMING TO FORTNITE U HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH STORYLINE — xd EpicGamer5837 (@epicgamer5837) April 2, 2021

Although Fortnite Season 6 doesn't look collaboration-heavy at this point, a few DC characters are scheduled to join the game.

More importantly, the current storyline in Fortnite will run parallel to the story in the Batman Zero Point comics.

More interesting stuff for people who like Fortnite lore:



In the last issue of the Batman comics, we'll apparently find out who's behind the "world-shattering events" on the Island!



This comic will have huge implications for both Fortnite and the DC Universe! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

None of did, man



Except Epic and DC themselves, of course. — Agent Skye (@FNRP_Skye) March 9, 2021

And connected to the DC Universe... kinda dissapointed in that.



Why does everything nowadays have to be a collab. — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 9, 2021

It's being speculated that the comics will reveal the main antagonist of Fortnite. Everything that transpires is expected to have major implications for Fortnite and the DC universe.

they’ve ruined the originality of the story and now its just a cash grab. i mean the events are cool but it needs to go back to being original — unliving (@unliving10) March 10, 2021

When Fortnite started, it had a nice storyline that progressed at a steady pace. However, the collaboration with DC concerning the storyline doesn't really have a Fortnite vibe anymore. Epic Games should have relied on the original story rather than collaborating with another massive universe.

They could have made original Fortnite comics with the Seven doing what batman and other characters are doing but nooooo it had to be a fucking collab — Chris (@Xistiansss) March 10, 2021

With all that said, Fortnite Season 6 is not bad. There are a lot of interesting elements that Epic Games has brought into the game.

But with everything going on in the game right now, Fortnite Season 6 doesn't really feel like Fortnite anymore.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.