Fortnite Season 6 simply does not feel like Fortnite anymore

It's been nearly a month since Fortnite Season 6 began. Although Epic Games has brought in a range of changes to the game, the lack of some features has left fans grumpy and wanting more.
Fortnite Season 6 revolves around a primal theme. The Raptors were the latest inclusion on the island, per the theme. As of now, Fortnite Season 6 hasn't seen too many collaborations either, unlike the previous season.
What are the problems with Fortnite Season 6?
Fortnite Season 6 has a few fundamental issues. The game lacks snipers. Unlike every battle royale game on the market, all the snipers in Fortnite Season 6 were replaced with bows.
The bow and arrow meta is good. However, by vaulting the snipers, Epic Games shut down the entire long-range battle meta in Fortnite Season 6, forcing players to adapt to a game without long-range battles.
Neymar Jr. was the secret skin for the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass. He's a wonderful soccer player, and he's quite popular. However, there's no lore-related reason for Neymar Jr. to be the secret skin for the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass.
Epic Games introduced the Foundation during the live event in Fortnite Season 6. Fans had expected him to be the secret skin for this season, but that doesn't seem to be the case.
Although Fortnite Season 6 doesn't look collaboration-heavy at this point, a few DC characters are scheduled to join the game.
More importantly, the current storyline in Fortnite will run parallel to the story in the Batman Zero Point comics.
It's being speculated that the comics will reveal the main antagonist of Fortnite. Everything that transpires is expected to have major implications for Fortnite and the DC universe.
When Fortnite started, it had a nice storyline that progressed at a steady pace. However, the collaboration with DC concerning the storyline doesn't really have a Fortnite vibe anymore. Epic Games should have relied on the original story rather than collaborating with another massive universe.
With all that said, Fortnite Season 6 is not bad. There are a lot of interesting elements that Epic Games has brought into the game.
But with everything going on in the game right now, Fortnite Season 6 doesn't really feel like Fortnite anymore.
