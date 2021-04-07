Don a Disguise Quest in Fortnite: Everything players need to know

The Spire questline in Fortnite is an interesting one, with XP rewards at the end of each quest. One of these Spire Quests lets players don a disguise and strike three resonant crystals.

Although the "Don a Disguise Quest" sounds quite easy, there's a chance that players may face some difficulty completing it because it revolves around the Spire POI.

The Spire POI is a hot drop at this point in time, and many players prefer landing here. Players would do well to rotate in here during the later stages of the game in order to effectively finish this quest.

How to don a disguise in Fortnite

As mentioned earlier, the Don a Disguise Quest isn't difficult to complete. And players will get access to this quest once they've completed the previous set of quests obtained from Raz.

Players can come across their disguise near the base of the Spire, near the wooden fences.

The disguise will glow with a faint blue aura, so it isn't really hard for players to spot it. Once the disguise is activated, players will have to navigate their way around the Spire and strike three resonant crystals.

There are four crystals that can be found in the Spire, but players need to strike only three to complete the mission in Fortnite.

As seen in the video above, if players start building a ramp up from where they've collected the disguise, they'll be able to come across the first crystal, which is embedded on a wall.

From here, players need to head down the stairs and build up another ramp until they come up to another level in the Spire in Fortnite. And players should head into the room on their right, where the crystal will be seen embedded in the wall.

Players then need to head out of this room and head down the staircase, where the third crystal can be found embedded in the wall.

Once players strike all three crystals, they'll revert to their normal skin in Fortnite.

The Don a Disguse Quest in Fortnite may be bugged because many players have been complaining about not being able to complete the quest after they've been killed while wearing the disguise.

The fix for this bug should be available in the Fortnite Season 6 16.20 patch, which is due sometime next week.