Fortnite Season 6 glitch is "un-masking" characters with hidden faces and it is hilarious

The new Fortnite Season 6 glitch is literally "un-masking" characters with hidden faces. Every game has glitches, and Fortnite is not an exception to the rule.

Since the 16.10 update, new Fortnite Season 6 glitches have been discovered in-game by none other than the Glitch King.

A Fortnite YouTuber and expert in all things glitchy, Glitch King has been busy working his magic once again for Fortnite Season 6. Glitch King has showcased numerous glitches in-game, some funny and others a bit game-breaking.

A recent glitch, discovered after the patch, is by far the most hilarious glitch players will see in a while.

i got a new hair cut in fortnite pic.twitter.com/bHfPU4gxf8 — Glitch King 👑 (@GlitchKing15) April 1, 2021

This glitch adds no benefit to players in-game and is purely cosmetic in nature.

How to unmask characters using the Fortnite Season 6 glitch

To start this glitch, players will first need to equip themselves with any chunky skin such as Brutus or Snowmando. Once equipped, players will need to jump into Party Royal mode to find a changing booth.

Fortnite Season 6 glitch being used to unmask Honor Guard (Image via Glitch King, YouTube)

When inside the booth, players will need to select a skin with a mask, equip it and leave the booth. If done correctly, the skin selected will be un-masked.

Unmasked Honor Guard (Image via Glitch King, YouTube)

Some un-masked characters will look stranger than usual and will be totally worth the effort. This is a great glitch to try out in-game with friends and have a few laughs.

Blue Squire with his mask/helmet on (Image via Glitch King, YouTube)

Blue Squire with his mask/helmet off (Image via Glitch King, YouTube)

Aside from unmasking the characters, Glitch King has also found a few other Fortnite Season 6 glitches

Frog glitch

The frog glitch is another fun Fortnite Season 6 glitch that players can try out. Players will need a fishing rod to start off. A good idea would be to box up a frog to make the process easier.

Fortnite Season 6 glitch that messes up frog animation in-game (Image via Glitch King, YouTube)

Once players use the fishing rod to catch the frog, the frog's animation will change and appear as if it's trying to fly away.

Frog animation glitched out (Image via Glitch King, YouTube)

Again, this glitch is purely cosmetic in nature and provides no in-game advantages.

Raptor glitch

Now that the cosmetic glitches are out of the way, it's time for the big reveal. Following Fortnite's 16.10 update, Raptors were introduced into the game.

These primal creatures are fast, do high damage, and cannot be outrun by players on foot. Also, just like the Raptors from Jurrasic Park, they can open doors.

NOTHING beats a raptor opening a door pic.twitter.com/2XwEsS5dhh — niki (@nikitapatel_17) May 25, 2017

Raptors are scary as it is, and it is not comforting to know that these primal creatures can now open doors in-game.

Fortnite Season 6 glitch allows Raptors to open doors(Image via Glitch King, YouTube)

Imagine trying to hide from a pack of them inside a structure, only to find out that they can open doors and enter buildings.

Raptor opening the door by itself (Image via Glitch King, YouTube)

While there is no doubt future updates will patch these glitches, players can try them out while they last. None of them are game-breaking and shouldn't cause issues during gameplay.