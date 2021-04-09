Fortnite Cyber Infiltration Pack: Price, new anime outfits, back blings, and more

The Fortnite item shop has just been updated and the Cyber Infiltration Pack has become the talk of the town.
Ever since VTubing became a trend, players have started seeing more and more anime-inspired cosmetics getting added to Fortnite. By the looks of it, this season and next may see many more such bundles.
Following Fortnite Season 6 going live, the item shop has been flooded with stunning cosmetics on a rotational basis. The recent Spring Breakout event added some amazing outfits to the game and there is no guarantee when they will be back.
Fortnite is a fun place for players who like to showcase their styles by mixing and matching cosmetics. Over time, the item shop has become very popular, with players returning every day hoping to find rare outfits that may have been added back.
Cyber Infiltration Pack details
The most recent bundle, the Cyber Infiltration pack, looks stunning and features two outfits (Chigusa and Megumi), three back blings (Watchful Wabbit, Guard Pup and H4CK//P4CK), and one additional style (Yuki).
The Cyber Infiltration pack costs 2,200 V-Bucks and even has an entirely independent set of harvesting tools as well. It comes with three unique pickaxes (Cutting Words, Rebel Authority and SL1C3//D1C3), and each pickaxe has an additional style.
This Infiltration Tools pack costs 1,200 V-Bucks.
Alongside the Cyber Infiltration Pack, the Sun Soldiers Bundle has been added back to the item shop. It was first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8 and can brighten up any player's day with its sparkling Aztec-themed cosmetics.
The Sun Soldiers Bundle is currently on discount and costs 2,400 V-Bucks. It features two outfits (Sunbird and Mezmer) that come with four styles and two styles respectively, two back blings (Sun Wings and Hypnotic), which have two styles each, one glider (Sunrise) and one Harvesting tool (Axetec).
Another great bundle on sale is the Hush Bundle that players can purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks. Iyt comes with one outfit (Hush), one back bling (Black Stripe), one harvesting tool (Silent Strike), and one wrap (Weathered Black).
Also read: Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend rewards you for bringing 3 friends back to the game