Fortnite Cyber Infiltration Pack: Price, new anime outfits, back blings, and more

The Fortnite item shop has just been updated and the Cyber Infiltration Pack has become the talk of the town.

Ever since VTubing became a trend, players have started seeing more and more anime-inspired cosmetics getting added to Fortnite. By the looks of it, this season and next may see many more such bundles.

Break down walls in both the real and the virtual world. Gear up for a waking battle against R.E.M. Corp.



Grab the Cyber Infiltration Pack inspired by @sunman41456659! pic.twitter.com/xWYxRCAVOO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 9, 2021

Following Fortnite Season 6 going live, the item shop has been flooded with stunning cosmetics on a rotational basis. The recent Spring Breakout event added some amazing outfits to the game and there is no guarantee when they will be back.

Fortnite is a fun place for players who like to showcase their styles by mixing and matching cosmetics. Over time, the item shop has become very popular, with players returning every day hoping to find rare outfits that may have been added back.

Cyber Infiltration Pack details

The most recent bundle, the Cyber Infiltration pack, looks stunning and features two outfits (Chigusa and Megumi), three back blings (Watchful Wabbit, Guard Pup and H4CK//P4CK), and one additional style (Yuki).

Cyber Infiltration pack costs 2,200 V-Bucks (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

The Cyber Infiltration pack costs 2,200 V-Bucks and even has an entirely independent set of harvesting tools as well. It comes with three unique pickaxes (Cutting Words, Rebel Authority and SL1C3//D1C3), and each pickaxe has an additional style.

This Infiltration Tools pack costs 1,200 V-Bucks.

Infiltration Tools pack costs 1,200 V-Bucks (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

Infiltration Tools pack alternative style (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

Alongside the Cyber Infiltration Pack, the Sun Soldiers Bundle has been added back to the item shop. It was first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8 and can brighten up any player's day with its sparkling Aztec-themed cosmetics.

Sun Soldiers Bundle:



Put on a mask and celebrate victory with a dance under the sun! Available now! pic.twitter.com/IYMW03fLWu — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) April 7, 2021

The Sun Soldiers Bundle is currently on discount and costs 2,400 V-Bucks. It features two outfits (Sunbird and Mezmer) that come with four styles and two styles respectively, two back blings (Sun Wings and Hypnotic), which have two styles each, one glider (Sunrise) and one Harvesting tool (Axetec).

The Sun Soldiers Bundle costs 2,4000 V-Bucks (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

Another great bundle on sale is the Hush Bundle that players can purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks. Iyt comes with one outfit (Hush), one back bling (Black Stripe), one harvesting tool (Silent Strike), and one wrap (Weathered Black).

Hush Bundle costs 1,500 V-Bucks

