The list of all Fortnite Fan-Made Skins is vast and extensive. Epic Games has been collaborating with concept artists as early as Chapter 1 Season 2. The very first Fortnite Fan-Made Skin was Codename E.L.F. followed by Tomatohead, Scoundrel, and a few others. What began as a way to incorporate fan-made art into the game slowly turned into a full-blown opportunity for concept artists to make a living.
Since then, Epic Games has made it a point to add Fortnite Fan-Made Skins to the game nearly every season. There are a total of 61 such Skins that have become part of the game. Some are extremely rare and valuable like Meowscles. It was added via the Battle Pass during Chapter 2 Season 2 . As such, there is no way to obtain this Fortnite Fan-Made Skin ever again.
Thankfully, the majority of all Fortnite Fan-Made Skins that have been added to the game can be obtained from the Item Shop using V-Bucks. They rotate in and out every now and then. However, some have to be purchased using real-world money as well. They are usually added to the Item Shop for only a brief amount of time and seldom rotate back in.
What are the most recent Fan-Made Skins (February 2024)?
The most recent Fortnite Fan-Made Skins to be added to the game are Breezabelle, Drop Dee, and Festival Lace. They were all added over the course of Chapter 4. For the time being, there are no new Fortnite Fan-Made Skins for Chapter 5. Nevertheless, given that Chapter 5 Season 1 is about to end and the next phase will soon begin, there is a chance of new Skins being added in.
All Fortnite Fan-Made Skins (February 2024)
As mentioned, there are 61 Fan-Made Skins at the moment. Some are vaulted, while others rotate in and out of the Fortnite Item Shop every now and then. That said, here is the complete list of all Fortnite Fan-Made Skins as of February 2024:
Fan Made Skin Name
Chapter/Season
Vaulted/Unvaulted
Price
Creator
Aura
Chapter 1 Season 8
Unvaulted
800
환상적
Blizzabelle
Chapter 3 Season 1
Vaulted
Winterfest 2021
D3NNI
Charlotte
Chapter 2 Season 8
Vaulted
Battle Pass
kitsu
Chaos Double Agent
Chatper 2 Season 3
Unvaulted
2,500
DJM
Double Agent Wildcard
Chapter 2 Season 3
Unvaulted
2,500
DJM
Isabelle
Chapter 2 Season 6
Unvaulted
1,500
D3NNI
Celeste
Chapter 2 Season 7
Unvaulted
1,200
Shark
Chigusa
Chapter 2 Season 6
Unvaulted
2,200
sunman
Gingerbread Raider
Chapter 2 Season 5
Unvaulted
1,200
Fercho
Marius
Chapter 2 Season 8
Unvaulted
800
eay
Rapscallion
Chapter 1 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,500
Rex
Shadow Skully
Chapter 1 Season 9
Unvaulted
$15.99
Lynx
Dream
Chapter 1 Season 8
Unvaulted
1,200
nobel_via
Britestorm Bomber
Chapter 2 Season 5
Unvaulted
1,500
SweetRabbit
Yuki
Chapter 2 Season 6
Unvaulted
2,200
sunman
Cozy Chomps
Chapter 2 Season 3
Unvaulted
1,200
Shark
Marigold
Chapter 2 Season 5
Unvaulted
$11.99
kitsu
Shady Zadie
Chapter 3 Season 4
Unvaulted
$17.99
Yhemical
Summer Skye
Chapter 2 Season 7
Vaulted
Crew
neezy
Megumi
Chapter 2 Season 6
Unvaulted
2,200
sunman
Guild
Chapter 1 Season 8
Unvaulted
800
환상적
Syd
Chapter 3 Season 3
Unvaulted
1,200
GiGis_Lab
Joy
Chapter 2 Season 7
Unvaulted
1,200
dahja
Festival Lace
Chapter 4 Season 2
Unvaulted
800
GiGis_Lab
Pinkie
Chapter 2 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,200
환상적
Meowscles
Chapter 2 Season 2
Vaulted
Battle Pass
Rex
Snowbell
Chapter 2 Season 5
Unvaulted
1,200
D3NNI
Codename E.L.F.
Chapter 1 Season 2
Unvaulted
1,200
Pyne
Boxy
Chapter 2 Season 2
Unvaulted
800
Shark
Lt. John Llama
Chapter 3 Season 1
Vaulted
Battle Pass
P u l s o
Drop Dee
Chapter 4 Season 2
Unvaulted
800
GiGis_Lab
Fallen Love Ranger
Chapter 1 Season 7
Vaulted
$15.99
nobel_via
Etheria
Chapter 2 Season 6
Unvaulted
1,200
aestheticdemon
Lyra
Chapter 2 Season 6
Vaulted
$11.99
neezy
Nalia
Chapter 3 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,200
Ladiale
Mystify
Chapter 2 Season 3
Unvaulted
1,200
Jazzibean
Breezabelle
Chapter 4 Season 3
Vaulted
$11.99
D3NNI
Nia
Chapter 3 Season 3
Vaulted
$15.99
sock
Beef Boss
Chapter 1 Season 5
Unvaulted
1,500
Hiddenstylus
Tomatohead
Chapter 1 Season 3
Unvaulted
1,500
tursuboi
Boxer
Chapter 2 Season 2
Unvaulted
800
Shark
Comfy Chomps
Chapter 2 Season 3
Unvaulted
1,200
Shark
Undying Sorrow
Chapter 3 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,200
kitsu
Fox Fire
Chapter 3 Season 3
Unvaulted
800
bullzye
Frigid Foregoer
Chapter 3 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,200
Alta
Dark Rex
Chapter 2 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,200
neezy
P-1000
Season 1 Chapter X (10)
Unvaulted
$11.99
nobel_via
Tender Defender
Chapter 1 Season 6
Unvaulted
1,500
Connor
Mazy
Chapter 3 Season 3
Unvaulted
1,200
GiGis_Lab
Nightsurf Bomber
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
2,800
TSCR
Arachne Couture
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
TSCR
Sinister Glare
Chapter 3 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,200
Dreo
Hay Man
Chapter 1 Season 6
Unvaulted
1,500
nobel_via
Fishskull
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
$19.99
_slope_
Eco
Chapter 2 Season 6
Unvaulted
1,500
neezy
Scoundrel
Chapter 1 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,500
Rex
Rem Raider
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,200
Shark
Slumberjack
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,200
Shark
Nap Cap'N
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,200
Shark
Dozer
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,200
Shark
Sgt. Snooze
Chapter 2 Season 4
Unvaulted
1,200
Shark
All Fortnite Fan-Made Skins (upcoming, leaked, and probable )
Unlike other cosmetics that are leaked or showcased online by data-mining, most Fan-Made Skins or concepts of them can be found in the open. Since the creators are not notified about their Skins being added to the game until it's official, leaks of this kind are hard to come by.
Only after an announcement is made is everyone made aware that the concept is now officially in-game. As such, it's difficult to speculate or even guess which Fan-Made Skin(s) could become official. That said, since the last batch of Fan-Made skins appeared in Chapter 4, a few will definitely be added sometime during Chapter 5.
The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!