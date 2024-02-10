The list of all Fortnite Fan-Made Skins is vast and extensive. Epic Games has been collaborating with concept artists as early as Chapter 1 Season 2. The very first Fortnite Fan-Made Skin was Codename E.L.F. followed by Tomatohead, Scoundrel, and a few others. What began as a way to incorporate fan-made art into the game slowly turned into a full-blown opportunity for concept artists to make a living.

Since then, Epic Games has made it a point to add Fortnite Fan-Made Skins to the game nearly every season. There are a total of 61 such Skins that have become part of the game. Some are extremely rare and valuable like Meowscles. It was added via the Battle Pass during Chapter 2 Season 2 . As such, there is no way to obtain this Fortnite Fan-Made Skin ever again.

Thankfully, the majority of all Fortnite Fan-Made Skins that have been added to the game can be obtained from the Item Shop using V-Bucks. They rotate in and out every now and then. However, some have to be purchased using real-world money as well. They are usually added to the Item Shop for only a brief amount of time and seldom rotate back in.

What are the most recent Fan-Made Skins (February 2024)?

The most recent Fortnite Fan-Made Skins to be added to the game are Breezabelle, Drop Dee, and Festival Lace. They were all added over the course of Chapter 4. For the time being, there are no new Fortnite Fan-Made Skins for Chapter 5. Nevertheless, given that Chapter 5 Season 1 is about to end and the next phase will soon begin, there is a chance of new Skins being added in.

All Fortnite Fan-Made Skins (February 2024)

As mentioned, there are 61 Fan-Made Skins at the moment. Some are vaulted, while others rotate in and out of the Fortnite Item Shop every now and then. That said, here is the complete list of all Fortnite Fan-Made Skins as of February 2024:

Fan Made Skin Name Chapter/Season Vaulted/Unvaulted Price Creator Aura Chapter 1 Season 8 Unvaulted 800 환상적 Blizzabelle Chapter 3 Season 1 Vaulted Winterfest 2021 D3NNI Charlotte Chapter 2 Season 8 Vaulted Battle Pass kitsu Chaos Double Agent Chatper 2 Season 3 Unvaulted 2,500 DJM Double Agent Wildcard Chapter 2 Season 3 Unvaulted 2,500 DJM Isabelle Chapter 2 Season 6 Unvaulted 1,500 D3NNI Celeste Chapter 2 Season 7 Unvaulted 1,200 Shark Chigusa Chapter 2 Season 6 Unvaulted 2,200 sunman Gingerbread Raider Chapter 2 Season 5 Unvaulted 1,200 Fercho Marius Chapter 2 Season 8 Unvaulted 800 eay Rapscallion Chapter 1 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,500 Rex Shadow Skully Chapter 1 Season 9 Unvaulted $15.99 Lynx Dream Chapter 1 Season 8 Unvaulted 1,200 nobel_via Britestorm Bomber Chapter 2 Season 5 Unvaulted 1,500 SweetRabbit Yuki Chapter 2 Season 6 Unvaulted 2,200 sunman Cozy Chomps Chapter 2 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,200 Shark Marigold Chapter 2 Season 5 Unvaulted $11.99 kitsu Shady Zadie Chapter 3 Season 4 Unvaulted $17.99 Yhemical Summer Skye Chapter 2 Season 7 Vaulted Crew neezy Megumi Chapter 2 Season 6 Unvaulted 2,200 sunman Guild Chapter 1 Season 8 Unvaulted 800 환상적 Syd Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,200 GiGis_Lab Joy Chapter 2 Season 7 Unvaulted 1,200 dahja Festival Lace Chapter 4 Season 2 Unvaulted 800 GiGis_Lab Pinkie Chapter 2 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,200 환상적 Meowscles Chapter 2 Season 2 Vaulted Battle Pass Rex Snowbell Chapter 2 Season 5 Unvaulted 1,200 D3NNI Codename E.L.F. Chapter 1 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,200 Pyne Boxy Chapter 2 Season 2 Unvaulted 800 Shark Lt. John Llama Chapter 3 Season 1 Vaulted Battle Pass P u l s o Drop Dee Chapter 4 Season 2 Unvaulted 800 GiGis_Lab Fallen Love Ranger Chapter 1 Season 7 Vaulted $15.99 nobel_via Etheria Chapter 2 Season 6 Unvaulted 1,200 aestheticdemon Lyra Chapter 2 Season 6 Vaulted $11.99 neezy Nalia Chapter 3 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,200 Ladiale Mystify Chapter 2 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,200 Jazzibean Breezabelle Chapter 4 Season 3 Vaulted $11.99 D3NNI Nia Chapter 3 Season 3 Vaulted $15.99 sock Beef Boss Chapter 1 Season 5 Unvaulted 1,500 Hiddenstylus Tomatohead Chapter 1 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,500 tursuboi Boxer Chapter 2 Season 2 Unvaulted 800 Shark Comfy Chomps Chapter 2 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,200 Shark Undying Sorrow Chapter 3 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,200 kitsu Fox Fire Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 800 bullzye Frigid Foregoer Chapter 3 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,200 Alta Dark Rex Chapter 2 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,200 neezy P-1000 Season 1 Chapter X (10) Unvaulted $11.99 nobel_via Tender Defender Chapter 1 Season 6 Unvaulted 1,500 Connor Mazy Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,200 GiGis_Lab Nightsurf Bomber Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted 2,800 TSCR Arachne Couture Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted TSCR Sinister Glare Chapter 3 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,200 Dreo Hay Man Chapter 1 Season 6 Unvaulted 1,500 nobel_via Fishskull Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted $19.99 _slope_ Eco Chapter 2 Season 6 Unvaulted 1,500 neezy Scoundrel Chapter 1 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,500 Rex Rem Raider Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,200 Shark Slumberjack Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,200 Shark Nap Cap'N Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,200 Shark Dozer Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,200 Shark Sgt. Snooze Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,200 Shark

All Fortnite Fan-Made Skins (upcoming, leaked, and probable )

Unlike other cosmetics that are leaked or showcased online by data-mining, most Fan-Made Skins or concepts of them can be found in the open. Since the creators are not notified about their Skins being added to the game until it's official, leaks of this kind are hard to come by.

Only after an announcement is made is everyone made aware that the concept is now officially in-game. As such, it's difficult to speculate or even guess which Fan-Made Skin(s) could become official. That said, since the last batch of Fan-Made skins appeared in Chapter 4, a few will definitely be added sometime during Chapter 5.

