All Fortnite Fan-Made Skins (February 2024)

The list of all Fortnite Fan-Made Skins is vast and extensive. Epic Games has been collaborating with concept artists as early as Chapter 1 Season 2. The very first Fortnite Fan-Made Skin was Codename E.L.F. followed by Tomatohead, Scoundrel, and a few others. What began as a way to incorporate fan-made art into the game slowly turned into a full-blown opportunity for concept artists to make a living.

Since then, Epic Games has made it a point to add Fortnite Fan-Made Skins to the game nearly every season. There are a total of 61 such Skins that have become part of the game. Some are extremely rare and valuable like Meowscles. It was added via the Battle Pass during Chapter 2 Season 2 . As such, there is no way to obtain this Fortnite Fan-Made Skin ever again.

Thankfully, the majority of all Fortnite Fan-Made Skins that have been added to the game can be obtained from the Item Shop using V-Bucks. They rotate in and out every now and then. However, some have to be purchased using real-world money as well. They are usually added to the Item Shop for only a brief amount of time and seldom rotate back in.

What are the most recent Fan-Made Skins (February 2024)?

The most recent Fortnite Fan-Made Skins to be added to the game are Breezabelle, Drop Dee, and Festival Lace. They were all added over the course of Chapter 4. For the time being, there are no new Fortnite Fan-Made Skins for Chapter 5. Nevertheless, given that Chapter 5 Season 1 is about to end and the next phase will soon begin, there is a chance of new Skins being added in.

All Fortnite Fan-Made Skins (February 2024)

As mentioned, there are 61 Fan-Made Skins at the moment. Some are vaulted, while others rotate in and out of the Fortnite Item Shop every now and then. That said, here is the complete list of all Fortnite Fan-Made Skins as of February 2024:

Fan Made Skin NameChapter/SeasonVaulted/UnvaultedPriceCreator
AuraChapter 1 Season 8Unvaulted800환상적
BlizzabelleChapter 3 Season 1VaultedWinterfest 2021D3NNI
Charlotte Chapter 2 Season 8VaultedBattle Passkitsu
Chaos Double AgentChatper 2 Season 3Unvaulted2,500DJM
Double Agent WildcardChapter 2 Season 3Unvaulted2,500DJM
IsabelleChapter 2 Season 6Unvaulted1,500D3NNI
CelesteChapter 2 Season 7Unvaulted1,200Shark
ChigusaChapter 2 Season 6Unvaulted2,200sunman
Gingerbread RaiderChapter 2 Season 5Unvaulted1,200Fercho
MariusChapter 2 Season 8Unvaulted800eay
RapscallionChapter 1 Season 4Unvaulted1,500Rex
Shadow SkullyChapter 1 Season 9Unvaulted$15.99Lynx
DreamChapter 1 Season 8Unvaulted1,200nobel_via
Britestorm BomberChapter 2 Season 5Unvaulted1,500SweetRabbit
YukiChapter 2 Season 6Unvaulted2,200sunman
Cozy ChompsChapter 2 Season 3Unvaulted1,200Shark
MarigoldChapter 2 Season 5Unvaulted$11.99kitsu
Shady ZadieChapter 3 Season 4Unvaulted$17.99 Yhemical
Summer SkyeChapter 2 Season 7VaultedCrewneezy
MegumiChapter 2 Season 6Unvaulted2,200sunman
GuildChapter 1 Season 8Unvaulted800환상적
SydChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted1,200GiGis_Lab
JoyChapter 2 Season 7Unvaulted1,200dahja
Festival LaceChapter 4 Season 2Unvaulted800GiGis_Lab
PinkieChapter 2 Season 1Unvaulted1,200환상적
Meowscles Chapter 2 Season 2VaultedBattle PassRex
SnowbellChapter 2 Season 5Unvaulted1,200D3NNI
Codename E.L.F.Chapter 1 Season 2Unvaulted1,200Pyne
BoxyChapter 2 Season 2Unvaulted800Shark
Lt. John LlamaChapter 3 Season 1VaultedBattle PassP u l s o
Drop DeeChapter 4 Season 2Unvaulted800GiGis_Lab
Fallen Love RangerChapter 1 Season 7Vaulted$15.99 nobel_via
Etheria Chapter 2 Season 6Unvaulted1,200aestheticdemon
LyraChapter 2 Season 6Vaulted$11.99neezy
NaliaChapter 3 Season 1Unvaulted1,200Ladiale
MystifyChapter 2 Season 3Unvaulted1,200Jazzibean
BreezabelleChapter 4 Season 3Vaulted$11.99D3NNI
NiaChapter 3 Season 3Vaulted$15.99sock
Beef BossChapter 1 Season 5Unvaulted1,500Hiddenstylus
TomatoheadChapter 1 Season 3Unvaulted1,500tursuboi
BoxerChapter 2 Season 2Unvaulted800Shark
Comfy ChompsChapter 2 Season 3Unvaulted1,200Shark
Undying SorrowChapter 3 Season 4Unvaulted1,200kitsu
Fox FireChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted800bullzye
Frigid ForegoerChapter 3 Season 1Unvaulted1,200Alta
Dark RexChapter 2 Season 1Unvaulted1,200neezy
P-1000Season 1 Chapter X (10)Unvaulted$11.99 nobel_via
Tender DefenderChapter 1 Season 6Unvaulted1,500Connor
MazyChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted1,200GiGis_Lab
Nightsurf BomberChapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted
2,800
 TSCR
Arachne CoutureChapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted TSCR
Sinister GlareChapter 3 Season 4Unvaulted1,200Dreo
Hay ManChapter 1 Season 6Unvaulted1,500nobel_via
FishskullChapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted$19.99_slope_
EcoChapter 2 Season 6Unvaulted1,500neezy
ScoundrelChapter 1 Season 4Unvaulted1,500Rex
Rem RaiderChapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted1,200Shark
SlumberjackChapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted1,200Shark
Nap Cap'NChapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted1,200Shark
DozerChapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted1,200Shark
Sgt. SnoozeChapter 2 Season 4Unvaulted1,200Shark

All Fortnite Fan-Made Skins (upcoming, leaked, and probable )

Unlike other cosmetics that are leaked or showcased online by data-mining, most Fan-Made Skins or concepts of them can be found in the open. Since the creators are not notified about their Skins being added to the game until it's official, leaks of this kind are hard to come by.

Only after an announcement is made is everyone made aware that the concept is now officially in-game. As such, it's difficult to speculate or even guess which Fan-Made Skin(s) could become official. That said, since the last batch of Fan-Made skins appeared in Chapter 4, a few will definitely be added sometime during Chapter 5.

