All Fortnite crossovers and collaborations (January 2024) 

Numerous Fortnite crossovers and collaborations have occurred over the course of the game's history. From Thanos' appearance via the Infinity Gauntlet LTM (Limited Time Mode) to Eminem spitting bars during The Big Bang live event, Epic Games has conducted Fortnite crossovers and collabs that cater to every segment of the game's demography. However, that's not all.

While some crossovers and collaborations are cosmetic in nature, others extend beyond Outfits. Weapons and items from the franchise are added to the game and become an integral part of the game's ecosystem for a brief duration. This includes franchises such as Star Wars, Attack on Titan, Marvel, Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Jujutsu Kaisen, to name but a few.

With the introduction of three new modes - LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, the scope for Fortnite crossovers and collaborations has also increased. There are talks of Ninjago soon being featured in-game. This information comes after Epic Games officially added Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the Item Shop a short while back.

What are the most recent Fortnite crossovers and collaborations? (2024)

As of today (January 3, 2024), there are no new Fortnite crossovers and collaborations to speak of for the moment. The last major ones were Peter Griffin and Solid Snake at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1. They were part of The Big Bang Battle Pass. Next up was The Weeknd and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

However, given that the year is just getting started, Epic Games most definitely has a lot of content planned. There is also a possibility of the black-and-white version of Mickey Mouse being added to the game in the near future.

Since the copyright for the character expired on January 1, 2023, it is free for the public to use. However, with the character still being trademarked by Disney, things will not be as straightforward as fans think.

All current and previous Fortnite crossovers and collaborations

Here is the complete list of all Fortnite crossovers and collaborations that have come to pass:

Collaboration Name Media/Franchise Chapter/Season Infinity Gauntlet (LTM) Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Chapter 1 Season 4 NFL Cosmetic Items National Football League Chapter 1 Season 6 Wreck-it-Ralph Easter Egg at Risky Reels and Hot Marat emote Ralph Breaks the Internet Chapter 1 Season 6 Marshmello Bundle and Live Concert Marshmello Chapter 1 Season 7 Endgame Limited Time Mode Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Chapter 1 Season 8 Star-Lord and Black Widow Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Chapter 1 Season 8 John Wick John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Chapter 1 Season 9 Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Stranger Things Chapter 1 Season 9 Jordan Air Jordan Chapter 1 Season 9 Major Lazer Bundle Major Lazer Chapter 1 Season X Pandora Borderlands 3 Chapter 1 Season X Batman and Catwoman DC Comics Chapter 1 Season X Live at Risky Reels Star Wars Chapter 2 Season 1 Ninja Ninja Chapter 2 Season 1 Birds of Prey DC Comics Chapter 2 Season 1 Deadpool Marvel Chapter 2 Season 2 Travis Scott’s Astronomical Travis Scott Chapter 2 Season 2 Punk’d Punk’d Chapter 2 Season 2 Houseparty Houseparty Chapter 2 Season 2 Tenet Tenet Chapter 2 Season 3 Aquaman DC Comics Chapter 2 Season 3 Captain America Marvel Chapter 2 Season 3 Black Manta DC Comics Chapter 2 Season 3 Loserfruit Loserfruit Chapter 2 Season 3 Nexus War Marvel Chapter 2 Season 4 Rocket League Llama-Rama Rocket League Chapter 2 Season 4 Ghostbusters Ghostbusters Chapter 2 Season 4 Party Trooper J Balvin Chapter 2 Season 4 Lachlan Lachlan Chapter 2 Season 4 The Last Laugh Bundle DC Comics Chapter 2 Season 4 The Mandalorian Star Wars Chapter 2 Season 5 Kratos God of War Chapter 2 Season 5 Master Chief Halo Chapter 2 Season 5 Daryl Dixon and Michonne The Walking Dead Chapter 2 Season 5 Marvel: Royalty and Warriors Pack Marvel Chapter 2 Season 5 Green Arrow DC Comics Chapter 2 Season 5 TheGrefg TheGrefg Chapter 2 Season 5 Predator Predator Chapter 2 Season 5 Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Chapter 2 Season 5 The Flash DC Comics Chapter 2 Season 5 TRON: Legacy TRON Chapter 2 Season 5 Ryu and Chun-Li Street Fighter Chapter 2 Season 5 Ellen Ripley and Xenomorph Alien Chapter 2 Season 5 LazarBeam LazarBeam Chapter 2 Season 5 Ant-Man Marvel Chapter 2 Season 5 Raven DC Comics Chapter 2 Season 6 Lara Croft Tomb Raider Chapter 2 Season 6 Rebirth Harley Quinn Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2 Season 6 Rocket League Llama-Rama 2021 Rocket League Chapter 2 Season 6 Aloy Horizon Zero Dawn Chapter 2 Season 6 Neymar Jr. Neymar Chapter 2 Season 6 Batman Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2 Season 6 Beast Boy DC Comics Chapter 2 Season 6 Catwoman Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2 Season 6 NBA National Basketball Association Chapter 2 Season 6 Kelsier Mistborn Chapter 2 Season 6 Deathstroke Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2 Season 6 Armored Batman Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2 Season 7 Rick Sanchez Rick and Morty Chapter 2 Season 7 Superman DC Comics Chapter 2 Season 7 Guggimon Superplastic Chapter 2 Season 7 Harry Kane and Marco Reus UEFA Euro Chapter 2 Season 7 Thanos Marvel Chapter 2 Season 7 Loki Laufeyson Marvel Chapter 2 Season 7 LeBron James and Space Jam LeBron James - Space Jam: A New Legacy Chapter 2 Season 7 Bugha Bugha Chapter 2 Season 7 Ferrari Ferrari Chapter 2 Season 7 Gidedguy Gildedguy Chapter 2 Season 7 Bloodsport DC Comics Chapter 2 Season 7 Rift Tour Ariana Grande Chapter 2 Season 7 Cammy and Guile Street Fighter Chapter 2 Season 7 Gamora Marvel Chapter 2 Season 7 Dude Free Guy Chapter 2 Season 7 Wonder Woman DC Comics Chapter 2 Season 7 Mecha Morty Rick and Morty Chapter 2 Season 7 J Balvin J Balvin Chapter 2 Season 7 March Through Time TIME Chapter 2 Season 7 Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) Bad Boys Chapter 2 Season 7 Shang-Chi Marvel Chapter 2 Season 7 Carnage Marvel Chapter 2 Season 8 Janky Superplastic Chapter 2 Season 8 Balenciaga Balenciaga Chapter 2 Season 8 Eddie Brock Marvel Chapter 2 Season 8 Frankenstein’s Monster Universal Chapter 2 Season 8 Rick Grimes The Walking Dead Chapter 2 Season 8 KAWS Skeleton Kaws Chapter 2 Season 8 Paul Atreides and Chani Dune Chapter 2 Season 8 Spacefarer Ariana Grande Ariana Grande Chapter 2 Season 8 The Mummy Universal Chapter 2 Season 8 Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine Resident Evil Chapter 2 Season 8 The Batman Who Laughs DC Comics Chapter 2 Season 8 Frankenstein’s Bride Universal Chapter 2 Season 8 El Chapulín Colorado Chespirito Chapter 2 Season 8 Arcane Jinx League of Legends Chapter 2 Season 8 Monopoly Tokens Bundle Monopoly Chapter 2 Season 8 Dark Phoenix Marvel Chapter 2 Season 8 Naruto Uzumaki, Kakashi Hatake, Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno Naruto Chapter 2 Season 8 Nick Fury Marvel Chapter 2 Season 8 Moncler Classic Bundle Moncler Chapter 2 Season 8 Spider-Man Marvel Chapter 3 Season 1 Spider-Man and MJ Marvel Chapter 3 Season 1 Kait Diaz and Marcus Fenix Gears of War Chapter 3 Season 1 Follow The White Rabbit Cosmetics Set The Matrix Chapter 3 Season 1 Boba Fett Star Wars Chapter 3 Season 1 Kate Bishop and Clint Barton Hawkeye Chapter 3 Season 1 Cobra Kai Skins and Cosmetics Cobra Kai Chapter 3 Season 1 Arcane Vi League of Legends Chapter 3 Season 1 Fennec Shand and Krrsantan Star Wars Chapter 3 Season 1 Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer Uncharted Chapter 3 Season 1 Rogue and Gambit X-Men Chapter 3 Season 1 Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak Silk Sonic Chapter 3 Season 1 Naomi Osaka and Dark Priestess Naomi Naomi Osaka Chapter 3 Season 1 Doctor Strange Marvel Chapter 3 Season 2 The Prowler Marvel Chapter 3 Season 2 Segway Tour Segway Inc Chapter 3 Season 2 Mary Jane Watson Marvel Chapter 3 Season 2 Chloe Kim Chloe Kim Chapter 3 Season 2 Diamond Pony Glider Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chapter 3 Season 2 Ezio Auditore and Eivor Varinsdottir Assassin’s Creed Chapter 3 Season 2 Basquiat Bundle Jean-Michel Basquiat Chapter 3 Season 2 Lyric and Wilder Coachella Chapter 3 Season 2 Moon Knight Moon Knight Chapter 3 Season 2 Throwback BG and B.R.I.T.E. Wu-Tang Clan Chapter 3 Season 2 Blanka and Sakura Street Fighter Chapter 3 Season 2 Scarlet Witch Marvel Chapter 3 Season 2 Chica Chica Chapter 3 Season 2 Ali-A Ali-A Chapter 3 Season 2 Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Chapter 3 Season 2 PAC-MAN and PAC-BRAINED Cosmetics PAC-MAN Chapter 3 Season 2 Darth Vader Star Wars Chapter 3 Season 3 Indiana Jones Indiana Jones Chapter 3 Season 3 Among Us Cosmetics Bundle Among Us Chapter 3 Season 3 Spider-Man Zero Marvel Chapter 3 Season 3 Gaara, Itachi Uchiha, Orochimaru and Hinata Hyuga Naruto Chapter 3 Season 3 GALAXIAN Emote Galaxian Chapter 3 Season 3 KAWSPEELY KAWS Chapter 3 Season 3 Thor and Mighty Thor Marvel Chapter 3 Season 3 John Cena WWE Chapter 3 Season 3 Wolverine Zero Crew Pack Marvel Chapter 3 Season 3 Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma Dragon Ball Chapter 3 Season 3 Eminem Icon Radio Takeover Eminem Chapter 3 Season 3 Patrick Mahomes NFL Chapter 3 Season 3 Exo Stranger, Ikora, and Zavala Destiny 2 Chapter 3 Season 3 Starfire DC Chapter 3 Season 3 Dreamer DC Chapter 3 Season 3 Spider-Gwen Marvel Chapter 3 Season 4 SypherPK ICON Series Chapter 3 Season 4 Iron Man Zero Marvel Chapter 3 Season 4 Octane Rocket League Chapter 3 Season 4 X-23 Marvel Chapter 3 Season 4 A Goat Goat Simulator 3 Chapter 3 Season 4 Mr. Meeseeks and Queen Summer Rick and Morty Chapter 3 Season 4 Black Adam DC Chapter 3 Season 4 Ash Williams The Evil Dead Chapter 3 Season 4 Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and Han Solo Star Wars Chapter 3 Season 4 Geralt of Riviera The Witcher Chapter 4 Season 1 Doom Slayer DOOM Chapter 4 Season 1 Hulk Marvel Chapter 4 Season 1 MrBeast MrBeast Chapter 4 Season 1 Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo and Ochaco Uraraka My Hero Academia Chapter 4 Season 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Chapter 4 Season 1 The Kid LAROI Kid LAROI Chapter 4 Season 1 Son Gohan and Piccolo Dragon Ball Z Chapter 4 Season 1 Isaac Clarke Dead Space Chapter 4 Season 1 Sam Wilson Marvel Chapter 4 Season 1 Adonis Creed Creed Chapter 4 Season 1 Eren Jaeger, Levi Ackerman and Mikasa Ackerman Attack on Titan Chapter 4 Season 2 Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield Resident Evil Chapter 4 Season 2 Sunset Alto and Desert Dawn Lyric Coachella Chapter 4 Season 2 Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Darth Maul and Clone Troopers Star Wars Chapter 4 Season 2 Goku Black Dragon Ball Chapter 4 Season 2 Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Chapter 4 Season 2 Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Chapter 4 Season 3 Airie and Maxxed Out Max Nike Airphoria Chapter 4 Season 3 Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg The Witcher Chapter 4 Season 3 Nord Warrior Elder Scrolls Online Chapter 4 Season 3 Philip J. Fry, Turanga Leela and Bender Futurama Chapter 4 Season 3 Terminator The Terminator Chapter 4 Season 3 Nobara Kugisaki, Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, and Megumi Fushiguro Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 4 Season 3 Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch WWE Chapter 4 Season 3 Ahsoka Tano Star Wars Chapter 4 Season 4 Khaby Lame TikTok Chapter 4 Season 4 Todoroki, Eijiro and Mina My Hero Academia Chapter 4 Season 4 Jack Skellington The Nightmare Before Christmas Chapter 4 Season 4 Michael Myers Halloween Chapter 4 Season 4 Alan Wake Alan Wake Chapter 4 Season 4 Eleven Stranger Things Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG) Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG) Invincible, Omni-Man, Atom Eve Invincible Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG) Eminem Eminem Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG) LEGO LEGO Chapter 5 Season 1 Rocket League Rocket League Chapter 5 Season 1 The Weeknd The Weeknd Chapter 5 Season 1 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Paramount Pictures Chapter 5 Season 1 Peter Griffin Family Guy Chapter 5 Season 1 Solid Snake Metal Gear Chapter 5 Season 1 Frieza & Cell Bundle Dragon Ball Chapter 5 Season 1

All upcoming, leaked, and potential Fortnite crossovers and collaborations

Aside from crossovers and collaborations that have already happened, there are others that are yet to come to fruition. They are still in development and, as such, have no timeline for release.

The only information regarding them comes from leakers/data-miners and/or insiders. Nevertheless, it is not mentioned that most of them will find their way into the game's ecosystem sooner or later

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Avatar and Devil May Cry may be featured in the Metaverse soon. The information comes from the same insider that revealed Epic Games had plans to introduce Doom Slayer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Here is the complete list of all Fortnite crossovers and collabs that are rumored to be in development and/or have been leaked:

Collaboration Name Media/Franchise Chapter/Season Avatar 20th Century Studios ??? Devil May Cry Capcom ??? Doctor Who BBC ??? Ninjago The Lego Group ???

Over the course of the season, leakers/data-miners and/or insiders will provide more information about these upcoming, leaked, and potential crossovers and collaborations. Until then, it's best to take it all with a pinch of salt.

