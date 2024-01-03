All Fortnite crossovers and collaborations (January 2024) 

Numerous Fortnite crossovers and collaborations have occurred over the course of the game's history. From Thanos' appearance via the Infinity Gauntlet LTM (Limited Time Mode) to Eminem spitting bars during The Big Bang live event, Epic Games has conducted Fortnite crossovers and collabs that cater to every segment of the game's demography. However, that's not all.
While some crossovers and collaborations are cosmetic in nature, others extend beyond Outfits. Weapons and items from the franchise are added to the game and become an integral part of the game's ecosystem for a brief duration. This includes franchises such as Star Wars, Attack on Titan, Marvel, Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Jujutsu Kaisen, to name but a few.
With the introduction of three new modes - LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, the scope for Fortnite crossovers and collaborations has also increased. There are talks of Ninjago soon being featured in-game. This information comes after Epic Games officially added Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the Item Shop a short while back.
What are the most recent Fortnite crossovers and collaborations? (2024)
As of today (January 3, 2024), there are no new Fortnite crossovers and collaborations to speak of for the moment. The last major ones were Peter Griffin and Solid Snake at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1. They were part of The Big Bang Battle Pass. Next up was The Weeknd and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
However, given that the year is just getting started, Epic Games most definitely has a lot of content planned. There is also a possibility of the black-and-white version of Mickey Mouse being added to the game in the near future.
Since the copyright for the character expired on January 1, 2023, it is free for the public to use. However, with the character still being trademarked by Disney, things will not be as straightforward as fans think.
All current and previous Fortnite crossovers and collaborations
Here is the complete list of all Fortnite crossovers and collaborations that have come to pass:
Collaboration Name
Media/Franchise
Chapter/Season
Infinity Gauntlet (LTM)
Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War
Chapter 1 Season 4
NFL Cosmetic Items
National Football League
Chapter 1 Season 6
Wreck-it-Ralph Easter Egg at Risky Reels and Hot Marat emote
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Chapter 1 Season 6
Marshmello Bundle and Live Concert
Marshmello
Chapter 1 Season 7
Endgame Limited Time Mode
Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame
Chapter 1 Season 8
Star-Lord and Black Widow
Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame
Chapter 1 Season 8
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Chapter 1 Season 9
Chief Hopper and Demogorgon
Stranger Things
Chapter 1 Season 9
Jordan
Air Jordan
Chapter 1 Season 9
Major Lazer Bundle
Major Lazer
Chapter 1 Season X
Pandora
Borderlands 3
Chapter 1 Season X
Batman and Catwoman
DC Comics
Chapter 1 Season X
Live at Risky Reels
Star Wars
Chapter 2 Season 1
Ninja
Ninja
Chapter 2 Season 1
Birds of Prey
DC Comics
Chapter 2 Season 1
Deadpool
Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 2
Travis Scott’s Astronomical
Travis Scott
Chapter 2 Season 2
Punk’d
Punk’d
Chapter 2 Season 2
Houseparty
Houseparty
Chapter 2 Season 2
Tenet
Tenet
Chapter 2 Season 3
Aquaman
DC Comics
Chapter 2 Season 3
Captain America
Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 3
Black Manta
DC Comics
Chapter 2 Season 3
Loserfruit
Loserfruit
Chapter 2 Season 3
Nexus War
Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 4
Rocket League Llama-Rama
Rocket League
Chapter 2 Season 4
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters
Chapter 2 Season 4
Party Trooper
J Balvin
Chapter 2 Season 4
Lachlan
Lachlan
Chapter 2 Season 4
The Last Laugh Bundle
DC Comics
Chapter 2 Season 4
The Mandalorian
Star Wars
Chapter 2 Season 5
Kratos
God of War
Chapter 2 Season 5
Master Chief
Halo
Chapter 2 Season 5
Daryl Dixon and Michonne
The Walking Dead
Chapter 2 Season 5
Marvel: Royalty and Warriors Pack
Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 5
Green Arrow
DC Comics
Chapter 2 Season 5
TheGrefg
TheGrefg
Chapter 2 Season 5
Predator
Predator
Chapter 2 Season 5
Snake Eyes
G.I. Joe
Chapter 2 Season 5
The Flash
DC Comics
Chapter 2 Season 5
TRON: Legacy
TRON
Chapter 2 Season 5
Ryu and Chun-Li
Street Fighter
Chapter 2 Season 5
Ellen Ripley and Xenomorph
Alien
Chapter 2 Season 5
LazarBeam
LazarBeam
Chapter 2 Season 5
Ant-Man
Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 5
Raven
DC Comics
Chapter 2 Season 6
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider
Chapter 2 Season 6
Rebirth Harley Quinn
Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
Chapter 2 Season 6
Rocket League Llama-Rama 2021
Rocket League
Chapter 2 Season 6
Aloy
Horizon Zero Dawn
Chapter 2 Season 6
Neymar Jr.
Neymar
Chapter 2 Season 6
Batman Zero
Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
Chapter 2 Season 6
Beast Boy
DC Comics
Chapter 2 Season 6
Catwoman Zero
Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
Chapter 2 Season 6
NBA
National Basketball Association
Chapter 2 Season 6
Kelsier
Mistborn
Chapter 2 Season 6
Deathstroke Zero
Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
Chapter 2 Season 6
Armored Batman Zero
Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
Chapter 2 Season 7
Rick Sanchez
Rick and Morty
Chapter 2 Season 7
Superman
DC Comics
Chapter 2 Season 7
Guggimon
Superplastic
Chapter 2 Season 7
Harry Kane and Marco Reus
UEFA Euro
Chapter 2 Season 7
Thanos
Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 7
Loki Laufeyson
Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 7
LeBron James and Space Jam
LeBron James - Space Jam: A New Legacy
Chapter 2 Season 7
Bugha
Bugha
Chapter 2 Season 7
Ferrari
Ferrari
Chapter 2 Season 7
Gidedguy
Gildedguy
Chapter 2 Season 7
Bloodsport
DC Comics
Chapter 2 Season 7
Rift Tour
Ariana Grande
Chapter 2 Season 7
Cammy and Guile
Street Fighter
Chapter 2 Season 7
Gamora
Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 7
Dude
Free Guy
Chapter 2 Season 7
Wonder Woman
DC Comics
Chapter 2 Season 7
Mecha Morty
Rick and Morty
Chapter 2 Season 7
J Balvin
J Balvin
Chapter 2 Season 7
March Through Time
TIME
Chapter 2 Season 7
Mike Lowrey (Will Smith)
Bad Boys
Chapter 2 Season 7
Shang-Chi
Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 7
Carnage
Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 8
Janky
Superplastic
Chapter 2 Season 8
Balenciaga
Balenciaga
Chapter 2 Season 8
Eddie Brock
Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 8
Frankenstein’s Monster
Universal
Chapter 2 Season 8
Rick Grimes
The Walking Dead
Chapter 2 Season 8
KAWS Skeleton
Kaws
Chapter 2 Season 8
Paul Atreides and Chani
Dune
Chapter 2 Season 8
Spacefarer Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Chapter 2 Season 8
The Mummy
Universal
Chapter 2 Season 8
Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine
Resident Evil
Chapter 2 Season 8
The Batman Who Laughs
DC Comics
Chapter 2 Season 8
Frankenstein’s Bride
Universal
Chapter 2 Season 8
El Chapulín Colorado
Chespirito
Chapter 2 Season 8
Arcane Jinx
League of Legends
Chapter 2 Season 8
Monopoly Tokens Bundle
Monopoly
Chapter 2 Season 8
Dark Phoenix
Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 8
Naruto Uzumaki, Kakashi Hatake, Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno
Naruto
Chapter 2 Season 8
Nick Fury
Marvel
Chapter 2 Season 8
Moncler Classic Bundle
Moncler
Chapter 2 Season 8
Spider-Man
Marvel
Chapter 3 Season 1
Spider-Man and MJ
Marvel
Chapter 3 Season 1
Kait Diaz and Marcus Fenix
Gears of War
Chapter 3 Season 1
Follow The White Rabbit Cosmetics Set
The Matrix
Chapter 3 Season 1
Boba Fett
Star Wars
Chapter 3 Season 1
Kate Bishop and Clint Barton
Hawkeye
Chapter 3 Season 1
Cobra Kai Skins and Cosmetics
Cobra Kai
Chapter 3 Season 1
Arcane Vi
League of Legends
Chapter 3 Season 1
Fennec Shand and Krrsantan
Star Wars
Chapter 3 Season 1
Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer
Uncharted
Chapter 3 Season 1
Rogue and Gambit
X-Men
Chapter 3 Season 1
Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak
Silk Sonic
Chapter 3 Season 1
Naomi Osaka and Dark Priestess Naomi
Naomi Osaka
Chapter 3 Season 1
Doctor Strange
Marvel
Chapter 3 Season 2
The Prowler
Marvel
Chapter 3 Season 2
Segway Tour
Segway Inc
Chapter 3 Season 2
Mary Jane Watson
Marvel
Chapter 3 Season 2
Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim
Chapter 3 Season 2
Diamond Pony Glider
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Chapter 3 Season 2
Ezio Auditore and Eivor Varinsdottir
Assassin’s Creed
Chapter 3 Season 2
Basquiat Bundle
Jean-Michel Basquiat
Chapter 3 Season 2
Lyric and Wilder
Coachella
Chapter 3 Season 2
Moon Knight
Moon Knight
Chapter 3 Season 2
Throwback BG and B.R.I.T.E.
Wu-Tang Clan
Chapter 3 Season 2
Blanka and Sakura
Street Fighter
Chapter 3 Season 2
Scarlet Witch
Marvel
Chapter 3 Season 2
Chica
Chica
Chapter 3 Season 2
Ali-A
Ali-A
Chapter 3 Season 2
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Star Wars
Chapter 3 Season 2
PAC-MAN and PAC-BRAINED Cosmetics
PAC-MAN
Chapter 3 Season 2
Darth Vader
Star Wars
Chapter 3 Season 3
Indiana Jones
Indiana Jones
Chapter 3 Season 3
Among Us Cosmetics Bundle
Among Us
Chapter 3 Season 3
Spider-Man Zero
Marvel
Chapter 3 Season 3
Gaara, Itachi Uchiha, Orochimaru and Hinata Hyuga
Naruto
Chapter 3 Season 3
GALAXIAN Emote
Galaxian
Chapter 3 Season 3
KAWSPEELY
KAWS
Chapter 3 Season 3
Thor and Mighty Thor
Marvel
Chapter 3 Season 3
John Cena
WWE
Chapter 3 Season 3
Wolverine Zero Crew Pack
Marvel
Chapter 3 Season 3
Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma
Dragon Ball
Chapter 3 Season 3
Eminem Icon Radio Takeover
Eminem
Chapter 3 Season 3
Patrick Mahomes
NFL
Chapter 3 Season 3
Exo Stranger, Ikora, and Zavala
Destiny 2
Chapter 3 Season 3
Starfire
DC
Chapter 3 Season 3
Dreamer
DC
Chapter 3 Season 3
Spider-Gwen
Marvel
Chapter 3 Season 4
SypherPK
ICON Series
Chapter 3 Season 4
Iron Man Zero
Marvel
Chapter 3 Season 4
Octane
Rocket League
Chapter 3 Season 4
X-23
Marvel
Chapter 3 Season 4
A Goat
Goat Simulator 3
Chapter 3 Season 4
Mr. Meeseeks and Queen Summer
Rick and Morty
Chapter 3 Season 4
Black Adam
DC
Chapter 3 Season 4
Ash Williams
The Evil Dead
Chapter 3 Season 4
Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and Han Solo
Star Wars
Chapter 3 Season 4
Geralt of Riviera
The Witcher
Chapter 4 Season 1
Doom Slayer
DOOM
Chapter 4 Season 1
Hulk
Marvel
Chapter 4 Season 1
MrBeast
MrBeast
Chapter 4 Season 1
Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo and Ochaco Uraraka
My Hero Academia
Chapter 4 Season 1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
Chapter 4 Season 1
The Kid LAROI
Kid LAROI
Chapter 4 Season 1
Son Gohan and Piccolo
Dragon Ball Z
Chapter 4 Season 1
Isaac Clarke
Dead Space
Chapter 4 Season 1
Sam Wilson
Marvel
Chapter 4 Season 1
Adonis Creed
Creed
Chapter 4 Season 1
Eren Jaeger, Levi Ackerman and Mikasa Ackerman
Attack on Titan
Chapter 4 Season 2
Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield
Resident Evil
Chapter 4 Season 2
Sunset Alto and Desert Dawn Lyric
Coachella
Chapter 4 Season 2
Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Darth Maul and Clone Troopers
Star Wars
Chapter 4 Season 2
Goku Black
Dragon Ball
Chapter 4 Season 2
Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Chapter 4 Season 2
Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Chapter 4 Season 3
Airie and Maxxed Out Max
Nike Airphoria
Chapter 4 Season 3
Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg
The Witcher
Chapter 4 Season 3
Nord Warrior
Elder Scrolls Online
Chapter 4 Season 3
Philip J. Fry, Turanga Leela and Bender
Futurama
Chapter 4 Season 3
Terminator
The Terminator
Chapter 4 Season 3
Nobara Kugisaki, Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, and Megumi Fushiguro
Jujutsu Kaisen
Chapter 4 Season 3
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch
WWE
Chapter 4 Season 3
Ahsoka Tano
Star Wars
Chapter 4 Season 4
Khaby Lame
TikTok
Chapter 4 Season 4
Todoroki, Eijiro and Mina
My Hero Academia
Chapter 4 Season 4
Jack Skellington
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Chapter 4 Season 4
Michael Myers
Halloween
Chapter 4 Season 4
Alan Wake
Alan Wake
Chapter 4 Season 4
Eleven
Stranger Things
Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG)
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG)
Invincible, Omni-Man, Atom Eve
Invincible
Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG)
Eminem
Eminem
Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG)
LEGO
LEGO
Chapter 5 Season 1
Rocket League
Rocket League
Chapter 5 Season 1
The Weeknd
The Weeknd
Chapter 5 Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Paramount Pictures
Chapter 5 Season 1
Peter Griffin
Family Guy
Chapter 5 Season 1
Solid Snake
Metal Gear
Chapter 5 Season 1
Frieza & Cell Bundle
Dragon Ball
Chapter 5 Season 1
All upcoming, leaked, and potential Fortnite crossovers and collaborations
Aside from crossovers and collaborations that have already happened, there are others that are yet to come to fruition. They are still in development and, as such, have no timeline for release.
The only information regarding them comes from leakers/data-miners and/or insiders. Nevertheless, it is not mentioned that most of them will find their way into the game's ecosystem sooner or later
According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Avatar and Devil May Cry may be featured in the Metaverse soon. The information comes from the same insider that revealed Epic Games had plans to introduce Doom Slayer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Here is the complete list of all Fortnite crossovers and collabs that are rumored to be in development and/or have been leaked:
Collaboration Name
Media/Franchise
Chapter/Season
Avatar
20th Century Studios
???
Devil May Cry
Capcom
???
Doctor Who
BBC
???
Ninjago
The Lego Group
???
Over the course of the season, leakers/data-miners and/or insiders will provide more information about these upcoming, leaked, and potential crossovers and collaborations. Until then, it's best to take it all with a pinch of salt.
