All Fortnite crossovers and collaborations (January 2024) 

Numerous Fortnite crossovers and collaborations have occurred over the course of the game's history. From Thanos' appearance via the Infinity Gauntlet LTM (Limited Time Mode) to Eminem spitting bars during The Big Bang live event, Epic Games has conducted Fortnite crossovers and collabs that cater to every segment of the game's demography. However, that's not all.

While some crossovers and collaborations are cosmetic in nature, others extend beyond Outfits. Weapons and items from the franchise are added to the game and become an integral part of the game's ecosystem for a brief duration. This includes franchises such as Star Wars, Attack on Titan, Marvel, Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Jujutsu Kaisen, to name but a few.

With the introduction of three new modes - LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, the scope for Fortnite crossovers and collaborations has also increased. There are talks of Ninjago soon being featured in-game. This information comes after Epic Games officially added Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the Item Shop a short while back.

What are the most recent Fortnite crossovers and collaborations? (2024)

As of today (January 3, 2024), there are no new Fortnite crossovers and collaborations to speak of for the moment. The last major ones were Peter Griffin and Solid Snake at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1. They were part of The Big Bang Battle Pass. Next up was The Weeknd and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

However, given that the year is just getting started, Epic Games most definitely has a lot of content planned. There is also a possibility of the black-and-white version of Mickey Mouse being added to the game in the near future.

Since the copyright for the character expired on January 1, 2023, it is free for the public to use. However, with the character still being trademarked by Disney, things will not be as straightforward as fans think.

All current and previous Fortnite crossovers and collaborations

Here is the complete list of all Fortnite crossovers and collaborations that have come to pass:

Collaboration NameMedia/FranchiseChapter/Season
Infinity Gauntlet (LTM)Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity WarChapter 1 Season 4
NFL Cosmetic ItemsNational Football LeagueChapter 1 Season 6
Wreck-it-Ralph Easter Egg at Risky Reels and Hot Marat emoteRalph Breaks the InternetChapter 1 Season 6
Marshmello Bundle and Live ConcertMarshmelloChapter 1 Season 7
Endgame Limited Time ModeMarvel’s Avengers: EndgameChapter 1 Season 8
Star-Lord and Black WidowMarvel’s Avengers: EndgameChapter 1 Season 8
John WickJohn Wick: Chapter 3 – ParabellumChapter 1 Season 9
Chief Hopper and DemogorgonStranger ThingsChapter 1 Season 9
JordanAir JordanChapter 1 Season 9
Major Lazer BundleMajor LazerChapter 1 Season X
PandoraBorderlands 3Chapter 1 Season X
Batman and CatwomanDC ComicsChapter 1 Season X
Live at Risky ReelsStar WarsChapter 2 Season 1
NinjaNinjaChapter 2 Season 1
Birds of PreyDC ComicsChapter 2 Season 1
DeadpoolMarvelChapter 2 Season 2
Travis Scott’s AstronomicalTravis ScottChapter 2 Season 2
Punk’dPunk’dChapter 2 Season 2
HousepartyHousepartyChapter 2 Season 2
TenetTenetChapter 2 Season 3
AquamanDC ComicsChapter 2 Season 3
Captain AmericaMarvelChapter 2 Season 3
Black MantaDC ComicsChapter 2 Season 3
LoserfruitLoserfruitChapter 2 Season 3
Nexus WarMarvelChapter 2 Season 4
Rocket League Llama-RamaRocket LeagueChapter 2 Season 4
GhostbustersGhostbustersChapter 2 Season 4
Party TrooperJ BalvinChapter 2 Season 4
LachlanLachlanChapter 2 Season 4
The Last Laugh BundleDC ComicsChapter 2 Season 4
The MandalorianStar WarsChapter 2 Season 5
KratosGod of WarChapter 2 Season 5
Master ChiefHaloChapter 2 Season 5
Daryl Dixon and MichonneThe Walking DeadChapter 2 Season 5
Marvel: Royalty and Warriors PackMarvelChapter 2 Season 5
Green ArrowDC ComicsChapter 2 Season 5
TheGrefgTheGrefgChapter 2 Season 5
PredatorPredatorChapter 2 Season 5
Snake EyesG.I. JoeChapter 2 Season 5
The FlashDC ComicsChapter 2 Season 5
TRON: LegacyTRONChapter 2 Season 5
Ryu and Chun-LiStreet FighterChapter 2 Season 5
Ellen Ripley and XenomorphAlienChapter 2 Season 5
LazarBeamLazarBeamChapter 2 Season 5
Ant-ManMarvelChapter 2 Season 5
RavenDC ComicsChapter 2 Season 6
Lara CroftTomb RaiderChapter 2 Season 6
Rebirth Harley QuinnBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2 Season 6
Rocket League Llama-Rama 2021Rocket LeagueChapter 2 Season 6
AloyHorizon Zero DawnChapter 2 Season 6
Neymar Jr.NeymarChapter 2 Season 6
Batman ZeroBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2 Season 6
Beast BoyDC ComicsChapter 2 Season 6
Catwoman ZeroBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2 Season 6
NBANational Basketball AssociationChapter 2 Season 6
KelsierMistbornChapter 2 Season 6
Deathstroke ZeroBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2 Season 6
Armored Batman ZeroBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2 Season 7
Rick SanchezRick and MortyChapter 2 Season 7
SupermanDC ComicsChapter 2 Season 7
GuggimonSuperplasticChapter 2 Season 7
Harry Kane and Marco ReusUEFA EuroChapter 2 Season 7
ThanosMarvelChapter 2 Season 7
Loki LaufeysonMarvelChapter 2 Season 7
LeBron James and Space JamLeBron James - Space Jam: A New LegacyChapter 2 Season 7
BughaBughaChapter 2 Season 7
FerrariFerrariChapter 2 Season 7
GidedguyGildedguyChapter 2 Season 7
BloodsportDC ComicsChapter 2 Season 7
Rift TourAriana GrandeChapter 2 Season 7
Cammy and GuileStreet FighterChapter 2 Season 7
GamoraMarvelChapter 2 Season 7
DudeFree GuyChapter 2 Season 7
Wonder WomanDC ComicsChapter 2 Season 7
Mecha MortyRick and MortyChapter 2 Season 7
J BalvinJ BalvinChapter 2 Season 7
March Through TimeTIMEChapter 2 Season 7
Mike Lowrey (Will Smith)Bad BoysChapter 2 Season 7
Shang-ChiMarvelChapter 2 Season 7
CarnageMarvelChapter 2 Season 8
JankySuperplasticChapter 2 Season 8
BalenciagaBalenciagaChapter 2 Season 8
Eddie BrockMarvelChapter 2 Season 8
Frankenstein’s MonsterUniversalChapter 2 Season 8
Rick GrimesThe Walking DeadChapter 2 Season 8
KAWS SkeletonKawsChapter 2 Season 8
Paul Atreides and ChaniDuneChapter 2 Season 8
Spacefarer Ariana GrandeAriana GrandeChapter 2 Season 8
The MummyUniversalChapter 2 Season 8
Chris Redfield and Jill ValentineResident EvilChapter 2 Season 8
The Batman Who LaughsDC ComicsChapter 2 Season 8
Frankenstein’s BrideUniversalChapter 2 Season 8
El Chapulín ColoradoChespiritoChapter 2 Season 8
Arcane JinxLeague of LegendsChapter 2 Season 8
Monopoly Tokens BundleMonopolyChapter 2 Season 8
Dark PhoenixMarvelChapter 2 Season 8
Naruto Uzumaki, Kakashi Hatake, Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura HarunoNarutoChapter 2 Season 8
Nick FuryMarvelChapter 2 Season 8
Moncler Classic BundleMonclerChapter 2 Season 8
Spider-ManMarvelChapter 3 Season 1
Spider-Man and MJMarvelChapter 3 Season 1
Kait Diaz and Marcus FenixGears of WarChapter 3 Season 1
Follow The White Rabbit Cosmetics SetThe MatrixChapter 3 Season 1
Boba FettStar WarsChapter 3 Season 1
Kate Bishop and Clint BartonHawkeyeChapter 3 Season 1
Cobra Kai Skins and CosmeticsCobra KaiChapter 3 Season 1
Arcane ViLeague of LegendsChapter 3 Season 1
Fennec Shand and KrrsantanStar WarsChapter 3 Season 1
Nathan Drake and Chloe FrazerUnchartedChapter 3 Season 1
Rogue and GambitX-MenChapter 3 Season 1
Bruno Mars and Anderson.PaakSilk SonicChapter 3 Season 1
Naomi Osaka and Dark Priestess NaomiNaomi OsakaChapter 3 Season 1
Doctor StrangeMarvelChapter 3 Season 2
The ProwlerMarvelChapter 3 Season 2
Segway TourSegway IncChapter 3 Season 2
Mary Jane WatsonMarvelChapter 3 Season 2
Chloe KimChloe KimChapter 3 Season 2
Diamond Pony GliderTiny Tina’s WonderlandsChapter 3 Season 2
Ezio Auditore and Eivor VarinsdottirAssassin’s CreedChapter 3 Season 2
Basquiat BundleJean-Michel BasquiatChapter 3 Season 2
Lyric and WilderCoachellaChapter 3 Season 2
Moon KnightMoon KnightChapter 3 Season 2
Throwback BG and B.R.I.T.E.Wu-Tang ClanChapter 3 Season 2
Blanka and SakuraStreet FighterChapter 3 Season 2
Scarlet WitchMarvelChapter 3 Season 2
ChicaChicaChapter 3 Season 2
Ali-AAli-AChapter 3 Season 2
Obi-Wan KenobiStar WarsChapter 3 Season 2
PAC-MAN and PAC-BRAINED CosmeticsPAC-MANChapter 3 Season 2
Darth VaderStar WarsChapter 3 Season 3
Indiana JonesIndiana JonesChapter 3 Season 3
Among Us Cosmetics BundleAmong UsChapter 3 Season 3
Spider-Man ZeroMarvelChapter 3 Season 3
Gaara, Itachi Uchiha, Orochimaru and Hinata HyugaNarutoChapter 3 Season 3
GALAXIAN EmoteGalaxianChapter 3 Season 3
KAWSPEELYKAWSChapter 3 Season 3
Thor and Mighty ThorMarvelChapter 3 Season 3
John CenaWWEChapter 3 Season 3
Wolverine Zero Crew PackMarvelChapter 3 Season 3
Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and BulmaDragon BallChapter 3 Season 3
Eminem Icon Radio TakeoverEminemChapter 3 Season 3
Patrick MahomesNFLChapter 3 Season 3
Exo Stranger, Ikora, and ZavalaDestiny 2Chapter 3 Season 3
StarfireDCChapter 3 Season 3
DreamerDCChapter 3 Season 3
Spider-GwenMarvelChapter 3 Season 4
SypherPKICON SeriesChapter 3 Season 4
Iron Man ZeroMarvelChapter 3 Season 4
OctaneRocket LeagueChapter 3 Season 4
X-23MarvelChapter 3 Season 4
A GoatGoat Simulator 3Chapter 3 Season 4
Mr. Meeseeks and Queen SummerRick and MortyChapter 3 Season 4
Black AdamDCChapter 3 Season 4
Ash WilliamsThe Evil DeadChapter 3 Season 4
Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and Han SoloStar WarsChapter 3 Season 4
Geralt of RivieraThe WitcherChapter 4 Season 1
Doom SlayerDOOMChapter 4 Season 1
HulkMarvelChapter 4 Season 1
MrBeastMrBeastChapter 4 Season 1
Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo and Ochaco UrarakaMy Hero AcademiaChapter 4 Season 1
Giannis AntetokounmpoNBAChapter 4 Season 1
The Kid LAROIKid LAROIChapter 4 Season 1
Son Gohan and PiccoloDragon Ball ZChapter 4 Season 1
Isaac ClarkeDead SpaceChapter 4 Season 1
Sam WilsonMarvelChapter 4 Season 1
Adonis CreedCreedChapter 4 Season 1
Eren Jaeger, Levi Ackerman and Mikasa AckermanAttack on TitanChapter 4 Season 2
Leon Kennedy and Claire RedfieldResident EvilChapter 4 Season 2
Sunset Alto and Desert Dawn LyricCoachellaChapter 4 Season 2
Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Darth Maul and Clone TroopersStar WarsChapter 4 Season 2
Goku BlackDragon BallChapter 4 Season 2
Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseChapter 4 Season 2
Optimus Prime and Optimus PrimalTransformers: Rise of the BeastsChapter 4 Season 3
Airie and Maxxed Out MaxNike AirphoriaChapter 4 Season 3
Ciri and Yennefer of VengerbergThe WitcherChapter 4 Season 3
Nord WarriorElder Scrolls OnlineChapter 4 Season 3
Philip J. Fry, Turanga Leela and BenderFuturamaChapter 4 Season 3
TerminatorThe TerminatorChapter 4 Season 3
Nobara Kugisaki, Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, and Megumi FushiguroJujutsu KaisenChapter 4 Season 3
Bianca Belair and Becky LynchWWEChapter 4 Season 3
Ahsoka TanoStar WarsChapter 4 Season 4
Khaby LameTikTokChapter 4 Season 4
Todoroki, Eijiro and MinaMy Hero AcademiaChapter 4 Season 4
Jack SkellingtonThe Nightmare Before ChristmasChapter 4 Season 4
Michael MyersHalloweenChapter 4 Season 4
Alan WakeAlan WakeChapter 4 Season 4
ElevenStranger ThingsChapter 4 Season 5 (OG)
Lewis HamiltonLewis HamiltonChapter 4 Season 5 (OG)
Invincible, Omni-Man, Atom EveInvincibleChapter 4 Season 5 (OG)
EminemEminemChapter 4 Season 5 (OG)
LEGOLEGOChapter 5 Season 1
Rocket LeagueRocket LeagueChapter 5 Season 1
The WeekndThe WeekndChapter 5 Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesParamount PicturesChapter 5 Season 1
Peter GriffinFamily GuyChapter 5 Season 1
Solid SnakeMetal GearChapter 5 Season 1
Frieza & Cell BundleDragon BallChapter 5 Season 1

All upcoming, leaked, and potential Fortnite crossovers and collaborations

Aside from crossovers and collaborations that have already happened, there are others that are yet to come to fruition. They are still in development and, as such, have no timeline for release.

The only information regarding them comes from leakers/data-miners and/or insiders. Nevertheless, it is not mentioned that most of them will find their way into the game's ecosystem sooner or later

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Avatar and Devil May Cry may be featured in the Metaverse soon. The information comes from the same insider that revealed Epic Games had plans to introduce Doom Slayer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Here is the complete list of all Fortnite crossovers and collabs that are rumored to be in development and/or have been leaked:

Collaboration NameMedia/FranchiseChapter/Season
Avatar20th Century Studios???
Devil May CryCapcom???
Doctor WhoBBC???
NinjagoThe Lego Group???

Over the course of the season, leakers/data-miners and/or insiders will provide more information about these upcoming, leaked, and potential crossovers and collaborations. Until then, it's best to take it all with a pinch of salt.

