The list of all Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins is vast and extensive. Epic Games has been collaborating with Anime and Cartoons for a while now. The earliest known Anime Skin can be traced back to Chapter 2 Season 5 and is called Lexa. Although she was not a true Anime Skin per se, she fits the bill. The earliest known Cartoon Skin came a few months later - Toon Meowscles.

This was the first true Cartoon Skin in-game. It was a black and white version of Meowscles. It would seem that Epic Games took inspiration from Disney's 1928 version of Mickey Mouse. In total, as of January 2024, there are 58 Skins belonging to the Anime/Cartoon category in-game. The latest collaborations include the likes of Miles Morales, Yuji Itadori, and Eren Jaegar to name a few.

Sadly, not all Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins are available to the public. Some have been vaulted and will remain so. Others tend to rotate in and out of the Item Shop every now and then. Skins such as Rick Sanchez and Lennox Rose are prime examples as they were part of the Battle Pass which is exclusive in nature.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

What are the most recent Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins? (January 2024)

Expand Tweet

The most recent Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins would be the collaborations that occurred a few days ago in Chapter 5 Season 1. After the community asking for ages, Epic Games finally added in Frieza and Cell from Dragon Ball. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were also added. They feature the four turtles in a half shell - Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael.

All Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins (January 2024)

As mentioned, there are 58 Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins at the moment. Some have been permanently vaulted, while others can be found in the Item Shop every now and then. Most of them can be purchased using V-Bucks, while a small portion of them can only be bought using real money. That said, here is the complete list of all Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins as of January 2024:

Anime and Cartoon Skin Name Chapter/Season Vaulted/Unvaulted Price Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Chapter 4 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 Lexa Chapter 2 Season 5 Vaulted N/A Spider-Gwen Chapter 3 Season 4 Vaulted N/A Toona Fish Chapter 2 Season 8 Vaulted N/A All Might Chapter 4 Season 1 Unvaulted 2,000 Mr. Meeseeks Chapter 3 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,500 Imani Chapter 4 Season 2 Vaulted N/A Eren Jaeger Chapter 4 Season 2 Vaulted N/A Rick Sanchez Chapter 2 Season 7 Vaulted N/A Kakashi Hatake Chapter 2 Season 8 Unvaulted 1500 Reina Chapter 3 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,200 Erisa Chapter 3 Season 2 Vaulted N/A Son Goku Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 2,000 Goku Black Chapter 4 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 Lennox Rose Chapter 3 Season 4 Vaulted N/A Izuku Midoriya Chapter 4 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,600 Naruto Uzumaki Chapter 2 Season 8 Unvaulted 1,500 Itachi Uchiha Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,500 Zoe Clash Chapter 3 Season 1 Vaulted $3.99 Sasuke Uchiha Chapter 2 Season 8 Unvaulted 1,600 Mecha Morty Chapter 2 Season 7 Unvaulted 1,500 Sakura Haruno Chapter 2 Season 8 Unvaulted 1,500 Toon Meowscles Chapter 2 Season 6 Unvaulted 1,400 Beerus Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,500 Ochaco Uraraka Chapter 4 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 MrBeast6000 Chapter 4 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 Spider-Man 2099 Chapter 4 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 Vegeta Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,800 Ricochet Rox Chapter 3 Season 4 Vaulted $22.99 Ready Penny Golden Gear Midas Son Gohan Chapter 4 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,800 Hinata Hyuga Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,500 Bulma Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,200 Katsuki Bakugo Chapter 4 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 Piccolo Chapter 4 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,800 Frieza Chapter 5 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 Cell 1,500 Orochimaru Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,600 Toon Peely Chapter 3 Season 1 Unvaulted 2,300 Toon Bushy Koi Striker Envoy Chapter 4 Season 2 Vaulted $14.99 Koi Brawler Zero Koi Agent Chigusa Queen Summer Chapter 3 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,500 Gaara Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,800 Marshinobi Chapter 3 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,600 Belle Berry Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,200 Captain Levi Chapter 4 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 Mikasa Ackermann Chapter 4 Season 2 Unvaulted 1,500 Yuji Itadori Chapter 4 Season 3 Vaulted 1,000 Satoru Gojo Chapter 4 Season 3 Unvaulted 1500 Nobara Kugisaki Chapter 4 Season 3 Unvaulted 1500 Megumi Fushiguro Chapter 4 Season 3 Unvaulted 1500 Leonardo Chapter 5 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,600 Michelangelo 1,600 Donatello 1,600 Raphael 1,600

All upcoming, leaked, and potential Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins

For the time being, there is no information about any new upcoming Anime and Cartoon Skins. Given that Chapter 5 Season 1 is still in its early stages, there is a lot of time left for new collaborations to be added in. That said, it is far too soon to say what Epic Games could have planned moving forward.

However, given that the developers have been adding Outfits to the game at regular intervals, the list of all Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins will surely grow. Over the course of the current season, leakers/data-miners and/or insiders will provide any information they come across regarding the same. Players can expect to see many more Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins in 2024.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!