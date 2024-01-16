Fortnite

The list of all Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins is vast and extensive. Epic Games has been collaborating with Anime and Cartoons for a while now. The earliest known Anime Skin can be traced back to Chapter 2 Season 5 and is called Lexa. Although she was not a true Anime Skin per se, she fits the bill. The earliest known Cartoon Skin came a few months later - Toon Meowscles.

This was the first true Cartoon Skin in-game. It was a black and white version of Meowscles. It would seem that Epic Games took inspiration from Disney's 1928 version of Mickey Mouse. In total, as of January 2024, there are 58 Skins belonging to the Anime/Cartoon category in-game. The latest collaborations include the likes of Miles Morales, Yuji Itadori, and Eren Jaegar to name a few.

Sadly, not all Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins are available to the public. Some have been vaulted and will remain so. Others tend to rotate in and out of the Item Shop every now and then. Skins such as Rick Sanchez and Lennox Rose are prime examples as they were part of the Battle Pass which is exclusive in nature.

What are the most recent Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins? (January 2024)

The most recent Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins would be the collaborations that occurred a few days ago in Chapter 5 Season 1. After the community asking for ages, Epic Games finally added in Frieza and Cell from Dragon Ball. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were also added. They feature the four turtles in a half shell - Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael.

All Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins (January 2024)

As mentioned, there are 58 Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins at the moment. Some have been permanently vaulted, while others can be found in the Item Shop every now and then. Most of them can be purchased using V-Bucks, while a small portion of them can only be bought using real money. That said, here is the complete list of all Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins as of January 2024:

Anime and Cartoon Skin NameChapter/SeasonVaulted/UnvaultedPrice
Spider-Man (Miles Morales)Chapter 4 Season 2Unvaulted1,500
LexaChapter 2 Season 5VaultedN/A
Spider-GwenChapter 3 Season 4VaultedN/A
Toona FishChapter 2 Season 8VaultedN/A
All MightChapter 4 Season 1Unvaulted2,000
Mr. MeeseeksChapter 3 Season 4Unvaulted1,500
ImaniChapter 4 Season 2VaultedN/A
Eren JaegerChapter 4 Season 2VaultedN/A
Rick SanchezChapter 2 Season 7VaultedN/A
Kakashi HatakeChapter 2 Season 8Unvaulted1500
ReinaChapter 3 Season 1Unvaulted1,200
ErisaChapter 3 Season 2VaultedN/A
Son GokuChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted2,000
Goku BlackChapter 4 Season 2Unvaulted1,500
Lennox RoseChapter 3 Season 4VaultedN/A
Izuku MidoriyaChapter 4 Season 1Unvaulted1,600
Naruto UzumakiChapter 2 Season 8Unvaulted1,500
Itachi UchihaChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted1,500
Zoe ClashChapter 3 Season 1Vaulted$3.99
Sasuke UchihaChapter 2 Season 8Unvaulted1,600
Mecha MortyChapter 2 Season 7Unvaulted1,500
Sakura HarunoChapter 2 Season 8Unvaulted1,500
Toon MeowsclesChapter 2 Season 6Unvaulted1,400
BeerusChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted1,500
Ochaco UrarakaChapter 4 Season 1Unvaulted1,500
MrBeast6000Chapter 4 Season 1Unvaulted1,500
Spider-Man 2099Chapter 4 Season 2Unvaulted1,500
VegetaChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted1,800
Ricochet Rox
Chapter 3 Season 4
Vaulted
$22.99
Ready Penny
Golden Gear Midas
Son GohanChapter 4 Season 1Unvaulted1,800
Hinata HyugaChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted1,500
BulmaChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted1,200
Katsuki BakugoChapter 4 Season 1Unvaulted1,500
PiccoloChapter 4 Season 1Unvaulted1,800
Frieza
Chapter 5 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,500
Cell1,500
OrochimaruChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted

1,600
Toon Peely
Chapter 3 Season 1
Unvaulted

2,300
Toon Bushy
Koi Striker Envoy
Chapter 4 Season 2
Vaulted
$14.99
Koi Brawler Zero
Koi Agent Chigusa
Queen SummerChapter 3 Season 4Unvaulted1,500
GaaraChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted1,800
MarshinobiChapter 3 Season 1Unvaulted1,600
Belle BerryChapter 3 Season 3Unvaulted1,200
Captain LeviChapter 4 Season 2Unvaulted1,500
Mikasa AckermannChapter 4 Season 2Unvaulted1,500
Yuji ItadoriChapter 4 Season 3Vaulted1,000
Satoru GojoChapter 4 Season 3Unvaulted1500
Nobara KugisakiChapter 4 Season 3Unvaulted1500
Megumi FushiguroChapter 4 Season 3Unvaulted1500
Leonardo
Chapter 5 Season 1
Unvaulted
1,600
Michelangelo1,600
Donatello1,600
Raphael1,600

All upcoming, leaked, and potential Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins

For the time being, there is no information about any new upcoming Anime and Cartoon Skins. Given that Chapter 5 Season 1 is still in its early stages, there is a lot of time left for new collaborations to be added in. That said, it is far too soon to say what Epic Games could have planned moving forward.

However, given that the developers have been adding Outfits to the game at regular intervals, the list of all Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins will surely grow. Over the course of the current season, leakers/data-miners and/or insiders will provide any information they come across regarding the same. Players can expect to see many more Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins in 2024.

