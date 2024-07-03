Fortnite leaks suggest more X-Men skins could be coming soon

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, it would appear that Epic Games is working on more X-Men skins to bring to the game. The information was brought to light by leaker/data miner @Wensoing. Seemingly, during the update v30.20, a new set called “X-Men” was added to the files. Given the name, it will likely contain more characters from the recent hit animated television series X-Men 97 or more X-Men in general.
Furthermore, it would seem that the set is not being used by any existing cosmetics that are available in-game. This again, hints towards it being a new set of X-Men skins.
Lastly, with the Weapon X (Wolverine) skin recently being added to the Fortnite Item Shop and Wastelander Magneto being unlocked in the Battle Pass, it would be fitting to add more mutants to the game. Given that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is rumored to be Marvel-themed, it all adds up.
Fortnite leaks do not provide additional insight into upcoming X-Men skins
While @Wensoing has found evidence of further collaborations between Fortnite and the X-Men franchise, sadly, it is unclear who could be added to the game next. Given how the storyline shapes out in the current season, there are dozens of potential mutants to choose from.
With the Metaverse having infinite realities, some mutants like Storm and Mystique could very well have new variants of them added to the game. This is similar to what Epic Games has done with Weapon X, which is another version of Wolverine.
That said, there's not much else to go on for the time being. Perhaps more will be revealed towards the end of the current season, and a clearer image will emerge regarding which X-Men could be added next.
