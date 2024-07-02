Fortnite leaks hint at what to expect from Wastelander Magneto collaboration

New Fortnite leaks have just surfaced and they involve the upcoming Wastelander Magneto Outfit, the secret skin set to be unlocked in the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass. However, these leaks reveal a lot more than just the Wastelander Magneto Outfit, as they also hint at Magneto's Power Mythic and how it could impact the gameplay in Chapter 5 Season 3.

The development regarding the Wastelander Magneto Outfit was brought forward by @FNBRNewsJP, a prominent leaker in the Fortnite community, who has been providing accurate information regarding the game, including the soon-to-be-released Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration.

Fortnite leaks suggest the Wastelander Magneto collaboration will stretch further than just cosmetics

According to the leaks provided by @FNBRNewsJP, the collaboration will first introduce a Wastelander Magneto Outfit, Fortnite's take on the Master of Magnetism from the Marvel universe. However, the leaks also hint at other collaborative elements coming to the game alongside Magneto.

The more interesting of these collaborative elements is Magneto's Power Mythic, presumably designed to emulate Magneto's control over all forms of metal.

This new ability, like other powerful Mythics, such as the Thunderbolt of Zeus, will likely have a significant impact on the Wasteland season gameplay. This should be an efficient way to counter cars in Chapter 5 Season 3, given how the Mythic will deal increased damage to vehicles.

Additionally, the leaks reveal a collaborative landmark, titled 'Weapon X Laboratory.' The bunker, being a reference to the Weapon X program from Marvel Comics, was previously leaked and it features two pods for holding prisoners. These prisoners are presumably Magneto and Weapon X, a variant of Wolverine.

With the Weapon X skin being leaked in the past, Weapon X could be released to the Item Shop soon after the possible arrival of Wastelander Magneto. It is still unclear whether the landmark will play a role in the storyline or will just be another Easter egg for fans of the comics.

With the Wastelander Magneto collaboration right around the corner, it will be interesting to see how the collaboration impacts both the cosmetic and gameplay sides of Chapter 5 Season 3.

