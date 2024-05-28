"Shoryuken!": Player showcases how to easily counter cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

With the launch of Wrecked, players are constantly looking for ways to easily counter cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. This is especially because Epic Games introduced many new vehicle mods and turned the Island into a battleground for vehicular warfare. While players have been struggling to stand up to enemies who pull up on them in modded-out cars, it seems like Epic Games has added appropriate countermeasures for these war wagons.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/PulsePlays979, where the player can be seen in a solo Zero Build match, donning the Bumblebee skin and navigating a 1v1 situation. While the enemy had the advantage of being in possession of a Boss vehicle, the player managed to hold their own with the Nitro Fists; this allowed them to easily counter cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

They utilized the Nitro Fists' uppercut move to launch the enemy car away with massive force, pushing them into the storm while staying inside the safe zone. While the enemy attempted to drive back into the safe zone, the player was able to knock them back yet again, securing the Victory Royale. u/PulsePlays979 couldn't help but compare the uppercuts to the iconic Street Fighter move, which led them to exclaim:

"Shoryuken!"

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comments from the community (Reddit/PulsePlays878)

The Reddit post attracted the attention of members of the community, many of whom are still looking for ways to easily counter cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Reddit user u/subtleduck42 expressed their admiration for the tactic, highlighting how they think that the Nitro Fists are the best part of the new season.

Reddit user u/chadjohnson4 reinforced this point, pointing out that having Nitro Fists has become an important part of the game's meta, especially during the end of a match. Reddit user u/rathrok, on the other hand, recounted a similar story of securing a Fortnite Victory Royale by using the Nitro Fists' uppercut and knocking an enemy into the storm.

Comments from the community (Reddit/PulsePlays878)

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/ProfoundNitwit couldn't help but joke about how they also drew a comparison to the Street Fighter Shoryuken when they saw the uppercut animation for the Nitro Fists. Joking about how the player was also using a car referencing the Bumblebee skin, Reddit user u/Dipshit_Mcdoodles commented:

"Said the guy running around as bumblebee, a car."

How can you easily counter cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Nitro Fists in Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

As showcased by the Reddit clip, Nitro Fists are the best way to easily counter cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Being the latest in Fortnite's long list of melee weapons, they are effective against players as well as against vehicles. Acquiring these powerful mitts should not prove too challenging as they can be found in chests as well as floor loot.

Additionally, you can acquire the Mythic Megalo Don's Nitro Fists by finding and defeating Megalo Don at the Brutal Beachhead POI or as part of the War Bus convoy driving around the Island. However, the Nitro Fists are not the only way to easily counter cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, as players can also use the Boom Bolt, which causes a lot of damage to vehicles.

Check out other Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback