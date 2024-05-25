Where to find Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 went live on May 24, 2024, ushering in a new season filled with exciting features, vehicles, items and weapons heavily inspired by the ‘Wrecked' theme, based on the critically acclaimed Fallout franchise. Among these additions are Nitro Fists, which give players superhuman heavy-hitting powers in the game.

So, where do you find Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, and what do they look like?

Where do you find the Nitro fist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Find them spawning naturally across the map

You can find the Nitro Fists scattered across the map, especially in the new named locations (Image via Epic Games / Fortnite)

Nitro Fists can be found in Fortnite in two ways. Firstly, you can find them spawning randomly across the map. However, their density of spawn is higher around new areas like Nitro Dome, Redline Rig, and Brutal Beachhead.

You can find the Nitro Fists spawning randomly across the map and heavily across the new named locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games / Fortnite)

Claim your Nitro Fists when you defeat Megalo Don

Get Megalo Don's Mythic Nitro fists when you defeat him (Image via Epic Games / Fortnite)

Another way to get Nitro Fists is to defeat Megalo Don. Upon beating him, you will be able to claim his medallion and Nitro Fists as rewards. The medallion offers players infinite nitro, and they will also get to claim Megalo Don's powerful car.

Keep in mind that upon claiming a medallion, a golden circle will surround you on the map. This will invite opponents to come steal your medallion and eliminate you. The more medallions you carry, the more concise and accurate the radius of your circle becomes.

What can the Nitro Fists do?

Nitro fists offer a heavy-hitting power in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games / Fortnite)

Nitro Fists offer three attack modes that damage enemies heavily. They can perform a 3x punch combo, an uppercut, or even an aerial punch.

Each Nitro Fist has four charges that replenish every eight seconds, with the aerial punch and uppercut using one charge and the 3x punch combo using none.

The aerial punch is especially helpful when you travel and need to get out of a tricky situation. If you aerial punch the air, you can come back on the ground and deal meteoric damage to surrounding enemies.

