Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Full list of new weapons and guns coming to the game

Epic Games has introduced numerous Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weapons and guns to the loot pool. Some will be added to the game as soon as the Fortnite downtime today (May 24, 2024) comes to an end. Others will be featured slowly over time as the season progresses. Epic Games does this to keep things interesting and prevent the loot pool from becoming stale.

On that note, an upward of five new weapons and guns have been added to the game. Some are related to the theme of the new season while others are more general and could carry over to the next season as well. That said, here is a complete list of all new Chapter 5 Season 3. weapons and guns.

Note: The list of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weapons is subject to change as the season progresses. Some could be vaulted and/or removed.

All new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weapons and guns in

Nitro Fists of fury! (Image via Epic Games)

As mentioned, some of these new weapons and guns will be added at the start of the new season, while others will be added later on. Here is the list:

Enhanced Hand Cannon

The Machinist's Combat Assault Rifle

Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt

Boom Bolt

Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun

Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists

Nitro Fists

Combat Shotgun (w/mods)

Tri-Beam Laser

The Machinist's Combat Assault Rifle, Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt, Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun, and Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists are Mythic weapons. They can be acquired only by defeating the respective NPC bosses in combat. You can also collect the newly added Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Medallions as well.

Cerberus might be lurking on the island (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As per information available in the blog, a few older guns and weapons will remain present in Chapter 5 Season 3 as well. Here is the list:

Cerberus' Gatekeeper Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Oscar's Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Warforged Assault Rifle

Tactical Assault Rifle

Enforcer AR

Thunder Burst SMG

Harbinger SMG

Huntress DMR

Ranger Pistol

Hand Cannon

Shockwave Grenade

Since Cerberus' Gatekeeper Shotgun and Oscar's Frenzy Auto Shotgun belong to their respective NPC bosses, they could be featured on the island as well. Players will have to defeat them to claim these mythic weapons. Alternatively, they could be kept within certain interactable objects for players to open and obtain.

