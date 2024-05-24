Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: All new Medallions and what they do

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 introduces three new Medallions to the game. They were introduced at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1 and have been fine-tuned over the last few months. For those new to the game, Medallions are powerful items that can be picked up to receive buffs and perks. Since they do not require an inventory slot, your loadout will not be affected.

That said, these new Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 do not offer supernatural powers but instead give you more grounded perks. This largely has to do with the "Wrecked" theme that is based on an apocalyptic wasteland which is very different from the previous season's theme of "Myths and Mortal."

On that note, here is everything you need to know about these new Medallions and what they do.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: All new Medallions, what they do, and how to get them

As mentioned, there are three new Medallions that have been added to the game. Same as last season, each Medallion belongs to a boss. There are three bosses, and they are:

The Machinist

Ringmaster Scarr

Megalo Don

These three new bosses seemingly belong to a new faction called Wasteland Warriors. It is unclear what they want with the island, but given their design aesthetics, it is clear that have come to loot, pillage, and plunder. While these new bosses will be tough to take down, doing so has a reward associated with it—The Medallions.

What do the new Medallions do in Fornite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Much like last season, these new Medallions provide perks to players that last for the duration of the match. All three Medallion have distinct abilities.

The Machinist's Medallion will regenerate your Shield over time.

will regenerate your Shield over time. Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion will give you infinite ammo and a small damage buff.

will give you infinite ammo and a small damage buff. Megalo Don’s Medallion will infuse you with infinite Nitro.

How to get new Medallions in Fortnite Chapter Season 3?

Much like last season, you will have to defeat bosses to get hold of these new Medallions. Aside from Medallions, defeating these bosses will yield other rewards as well.

The Machinist (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

If you defeat If you defeat The Machinist inside Redline Rig, use her Medallion to open the garage holding her car. You will also get a Mythic weapon: The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle.

Ringmaster Scarr (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Defeat Ringmaster Scarr at the Nitrodrome to open the garage hiding her car. If she is in a convoy, defeat her there to capture her kitted-out ride. She’ll also drop the Mythic Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt on being eliminated.

Megalo Don (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Defeat Megalo Don to steal his ride like the other Wasteland Warriors. You will also be able to get the Mythic: Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists.

