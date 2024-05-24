Fortnite downtime today (May 24, 2024): Everything we know

The Fortnite downtime today (May 24, 2024) and its subsequent update (v30.00) will begin shortly. This will be the final downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and the transition to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Based on the information provided by Epic Games, the name of the next phase of the storyline is called "Wrecked."

Keyart for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 was revealed, and it showcased a plethora of content that players can expect to see in-game. Based on what was showcased, vehicle mods will be making a return alongside the Armored Battle Bus from Fortnite Chapter 3. It would seem that Epic Games is pulling out all the stop signs for the next season.

That said, based on official information provided by Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (May 24, 2024), will start at 2 am Eastern Time. As usual, the servers will go offline 30 minutes prior to the downtime starting.

Since this is the end of the line for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, you can stay in-game until you are booted. No XP loss will occur as everything will reset.

How long could the Fortnite downtime today (May 24, 2024) last?

Given that this will be the transitional update from Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, the Fortnite downtime today (May 24, 2024) could last a while longer than usual (seven to eight hours).

Epic Games has already mentioned that the patch size will be larger in nature compared to other seasonal releases. Nevertheless, if everything goes according to plan, the servers should be back online by 9 am Eastern Time.

Keep in mind, based on past timelines, the downtime could be extended by a few hours as well. As seen at the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games had to extend things due to technical issues. As such, it's best to go into the update with an open mind. Epic Games will provide an official update via their blog when the servers are back on.

Note: You can pre-load the update when it's released on your respective platform.

Content changes for Fortnite update v30.00

Once the dust settles on the Fortnite downtime today (May 24, 2024), players will be introduced to a new biome and at least two new Named Locations. One is a POI related to the Brotherhood Of Steel, and the other belongs to the faction that arrived via sea in their Shark Boat.

Vehicle mods are slated to come back as shown in the recent keyart and new weapons will also be added to the loot pool. This includes things like a crossbow, hook-launcher, and other special weapons. The main storyline itself has not yet been revealed also, but it will likely revolve around this new faction.

As for collaborations, Marvel has been confirmed as the keyarts showcases Magneto. The character will very likely be part of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass. Others could be added in later via the Fortnite Item Shop.

That being said, all that is left to do is wait for the Fortnite downtime today (May 24, 2024) to end and for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 to begin.

