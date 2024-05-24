Everything vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

By Pranav Maytray
Modified May 24, 2024 12:06 GMT
Everything vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3
The new Fortnite season brings some beloved items back to the game. (Image via Epic Games)

With the arrival of "Wrecked", there are many items have been vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. The new season brings with it a ton of changes and additions to not just the Battle Royale map but also the items and gameplay mechanics associated.

As is common practice with the launch of every season, Epic Games will be adding a lot of new weapons and utility items to keep the loot pool fresh. Certain items and weapons will be vaulted to make room for the new content.

That said, with the release of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, Epic Games will be removing many items from Chapter 5 Season 2 to reset the loot pool. This will make room for the addition of new Mythics and weapons.

Everything vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The new season's trailer as well as the official blog posts can give us a clue of what is being removed from the game and what is being added back. Given below is a full list of everything that is being vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

Weapons (Vaulted)

E-11 Blaster Rifle will be back in-game next Star Wars Day (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)
  • E-11 Blaster Rifle
  • Wookie Bowcaster
  • Darth Vader's Lightsaber
  • Thunderbolt of Zeus
  • Chains of Hades
  • Waterbending Mythic
  • Zeus' Huntress DMR
  • Hades' Harbinger SMG
  • Ares' Warforged Assault Rifle
  • Drum Gun
  • Reaper Sniper Rifle

Utilities and other items (Vaulted)

Goodbye Zeus! (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)
  • Banana of the Gods
  • Aspect of Siphon
  • Aspect of Combat
  • Aspect of Speed
  • Aspect of Agility
  • Imperial Chest
  • Wings of Icarus
  • Golden Egg

Weapons (Unvaulted)

Combat Shotgun is coming back soon (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)
  • Combat Shotgun
  • Oscar's Frenzy Auto Shotgun
  • Enforcer AR

It is important for players to remember that the items being vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 are subject to change. Epic Games might bring back even more weapons and items throughout the season.

Players will be delighted to see some returning items, especially the Combat Shotgun. It will undoubtedly be interesting to see how the new changes impact the gameplay.

