With the arrival of "Wrecked", there are many items have been vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. The new season brings with it a ton of changes and additions to not just the Battle Royale map but also the items and gameplay mechanics associated.

As is common practice with the launch of every season, Epic Games will be adding a lot of new weapons and utility items to keep the loot pool fresh. Certain items and weapons will be vaulted to make room for the new content.

That said, with the release of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, Epic Games will be removing many items from Chapter 5 Season 2 to reset the loot pool. This will make room for the addition of new Mythics and weapons.

Everything vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The new season's trailer as well as the official blog posts can give us a clue of what is being removed from the game and what is being added back. Given below is a full list of everything that is being vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

Weapons (Vaulted)

E-11 Blaster Rifle

Wookie Bowcaster

Darth Vader's Lightsaber

Thunderbolt of Zeus

Chains of Hades

Waterbending Mythic

Zeus' Huntress DMR

Hades' Harbinger SMG

Ares' Warforged Assault Rifle

Drum Gun

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Utilities and other items (Vaulted)

Banana of the Gods

Aspect of Siphon

Aspect of Combat

Aspect of Speed

Aspect of Agility

Imperial Chest

Wings of Icarus

Golden Egg

Weapons (Unvaulted)

Combat Shotgun

Oscar's Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Enforcer AR

It is important for players to remember that the items being vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 are subject to change. Epic Games might bring back even more weapons and items throughout the season.

Players will be delighted to see some returning items, especially the Combat Shotgun. It will undoubtedly be interesting to see how the new changes impact the gameplay.

