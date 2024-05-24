Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Possible release timings for all regions based on previous updates

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will go live on May 24, 2024. Given the teasers showcased thus far, it is evident that Epic Games has a lot planned for the next stage of the storyline. Collaborations with both Fallout and Marvel have been confirmed as well. While the overarching theme is slated to be related to a wasteland type of setting, the finer details are yet to be revealed.

That said, the Fortnite downtime today (May 24, 2024) will commence at 2 am Eastern Time. The servers will be taken offline prior to this happening. While Epic Games has confirmed this via social media posts, the exact release time for all regions remains largely unknown. Thankfully, based on past timelines, there is some speculating that can be done regarding the same.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (possible) release time for all regions

As mentioned, although Epic Games has not provided an exact release time, thanks to past patterns, we can speculate regarding the same. That said, here is the probable release time for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 across all regions:

Pacific Standard Time : Friday, 3:30 am

: Friday, 3:30 am Mountain Time : Friday, 4:30 am

: Friday, 4:30 am Central Time : Friday, 5:30 am

: Friday, 5:30 am Eastern Time : Friday, 6:30 am

: Friday, 6:30 am Brazil: Friday, 7:30 am

Friday, 7:30 am London, United Kingdom : Friday, 11 am

: Friday, 11 am India : Friday, 4 pm

: Friday, 4 pm China : Friday, 6:30 pm

: Friday, 6:30 pm Japan : Friday, 7:30 pm

: Friday, 7:30 pm Sydney, Australia : Friday, 8:30 pm

: Friday, 8:30 pm Auckland, New Zealand: Friday, 10:30 pm

The timings are based on the average maintenance time that Epic Games usually takes for major updates and transitioning from one season to the next. Minor updates usually end quicker.

Keep in mind that this is subject to change based on numerous factors such as delay in deploying the update across all plaforms or technical related issues. Here is the timeline for the past five updates to better understand the matter at hand.

List of previous release times:

May 3, 2024 update: Released at 8:45 am

April 23, 2024 update: Released at 6:58 am

April 9, 2024 update: Released at 5:43 am

March 26, 2024 update: Released at 6:31 am

March 19, 2024 update: Released at 6:08 am

Can Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 be delayed?

If there are technical issues during the Fortnite downtime today (May 24, 2024), the maintenance time could be extended. Instead of the average five to seven hours, the developers could take 10 or maybe more. This was seen at the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, but is a rare anomaly in most cases.

That being said, for the time being, things are on track and the Fortnite downtime today (May 24, 2024) will begin at 2 am Eastern Time. For now, everything is going according to plan, and will hopefully stay the course.

