Combat Shotgun will be unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

As the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 inches closer with each passing day, the hype for the next saga in the title is reaching a fever pitch, with Epic Games feeding into this hype with constant teasers and hints about what players can expect from the upcoming season. One of the most exciting aspects of the launch of a new season is the rotating loot pool with weapons being added and removed from the game.

In the recently released T-60 Power Armor teaser for Chapter 5 Season 3, one of the individuals in armor can be seen wielding a Combat Shotgun, one of the most beloved shotguns in the game's history. This can be seen as confirmation that the Combat Shotgun will be making its return to the loot pool in Chapter 5 Season 3, adding to the already brewing anticipation for the upcoming season.

Combat Shotgun possibly getting a redo for its return in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Combat Shotgun, when it was first introduced to the game back in Chapter 1 Season 9, proved to be a contentious addition due to it being seen as the game's way of replacing the Pump Shotgun. However, the weapon's power easily justified its existence in the loot pool, and over the years, it has become an iconic part of the game and found its place in the game's arsenal.

The weapon was last seen in the game during Chapter 4 Season 5 as part of the nostalgic trip to the OG Chapter 1 map. Now, with the Combat Shotgun essentially confirmed to be returning, it is exciting to think about all the possibilities for the weapon's return, largely due to the introduction of Weapon Mods in Chapter 5.

Epic Games has previously showcased how they are open to reintroducing and redesigning previously released weapons to accommodate Weapon Mods, so it's not a stretch to expect to see the Combat Shotgun with attachments in Chapter 5 Season 3.

The Combat Shotgun is vastly known for its impressive range and tight crosshair, so it is certain that if the Shotgun does come with Weapons Mods in the upcoming season, it will be a force to be reckoned with.

