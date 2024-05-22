Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 T-60 Power Armor teaser breakdown

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will start in roughly two days' time. The theme has more or less been confirmed to be related to a wasted or a post-acapolyic setting. While the debate rages on, it would seem that Epic Games has taken the liberty of introducing the Brotherhood Of Steel to the wider audience. While Fallout veterans are well aware of this faction, newcomers to the franchise will have some insight.

The official caption of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 T-60 Power Armor teaser reads:

"Courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel."

The Brotherhood Of Steel are often labeled as the protectors of the wasteland in the Fallout franchise. While some of their methods are questionable, they do try to strive to keep the peace at all costs.

In the latest teaser, Epic Games has showcased five Brotherhood of Steel Knights in their T-60 Power Armor. Aside from this aspect, other Easter Eggs have been skillfully integrated into the teaser as well.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 teaser reveals the Brotherhood Of Steel's T-60 Power Armor and more

The Brotherhood Of Steel Knights in their T-60 Power Armor (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The latest teaser is only two seconds in duration, but there is a lot going on. Let's address the elephant in the room first - The Brotherhood Of Steel and the T-60 Power Armor models. As seen in the image above, there are five Knights in the teaser. Three of them have on the classic silver/steel colored T-60 Power Armor, while the other two have a black and red variant.

If you take a closer look at the black variant, it takes inspiration from Black Knight. The paint job on the chest and the armband present on the right hand are exactly the same. The red glow in the eyes is also similar.

As for the red version of the T-60 Power Armor, it is unclear who or what it takes inspiration from. The character is holding a M134 Minigun, and the flare from the bullets being fired makes it impossible to see the armor itself. More will likely be revealed later.

(Note: The T-60 Power Armor could have various Styles to choose from and as such could be feaured on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass).

Speaking of weapons, each Knight can be seen holding a different weapon. Starting from the left, there's a shotgun, a potential flamethrower, a hook-like launcher, a laser gun (quite possibly the Laser Rifle from the Fallout franchise), and of course, the M134 Minigun. These weapons will be present in the loot pool for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Nuka-Cold could be a speed-related item in Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

On the topic of weapons, in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 T-60 Power Armor teaser, a character can be seen using the Combat AR. It will also be featured in-game, and if Mod Benches carry over to the next season, the weapon will be moddable as well.

There is also a new consumable item that is seen being used by a character. This could be Nuka-Cola, given that a major Fortnite x Fallout collaboration will be coming.

The last thing that can be confirmed by analyzing the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 T-60 Power Armor teaser is that Snooty Steppes will be covered in sand. By the looks of things, there will be a lot of sand. How this occurs in-game is left to be seen, but it likely has to do with the sandstorm that is fast approaching the island.

Watch the official Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 T-60 Power Armor teaser here:

